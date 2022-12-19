ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Officials: Missing Coconut Creek teen found safe

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A missing teen from South Florida has been found safe, according to authorities. Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 15-year-old Sarina Ropp of Coconut Creek on Friday. She had been last seen in the area of the 5300 block...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

Canes hoops moves into Top 15, ranked No. 14

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Put some respect on the Miami Hurricanes basketball program. The Canes are ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Poll. Miami is coming off a win over Virginia. This is the highest that the Canes have been ranked since 2018. Miami made a run to...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

FLL travelers frustrated after winter storm causes flight cancellations, delays

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Many travelers at Fort Lauderdale Airport are spending Sunday morning wondering if they will make it home in time for Christmas. Throughout the morning, Local 10 News spoke with many travelers racing to get home or to family members this Christmas Day, but a number of flights being canceled and delayed is certainly creating a headache for people this holiday season.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Porch pirate accused of stealing packages in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man accused of stealing multiple packages from Hollywood residents was arrested on Christmas Eve, police say. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said officers received several calls starting Saturday afternoon of a suspicious person taking packages from people’s front doors.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy