Click10.com
Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
Click10.com
Large crowds expected at malls across South Florida following Christmas holiday
SUNRISE, Fla. – Holiday sales were up this year despite high inflation, according to Mastercard, and even though Christmas is over, malls are expected to be packed this week. At Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, people were coming out in large numbers despite the traffic and cold temperatures. Some...
Click10.com
Crooks steal wheels, leaving cars on bricks; cops think they’re targeting these models
MARGATE, Fla. – Crooks in Broward County are stealing car wheels from unsuspecting owners and leaving their vehicles on bricks. Gayle Saltzman was one of the victims. She found her Honda Accord sitting on concrete blocks in the parking lot of her home in Margate’s Palm Lakes community.
Click10.com
Oakland Park apartment residents beyond frustrated over flooding issues
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Residents of an Oakland Park apartment building are having a rough holiday due to the bottom units being flooded for the past several days. When the tenants contacted the landlord, they apparently received an unsettling response. Resident Jeff Dawson shared video taken on his cell...
Click10.com
Neighbors fed up with Hollywood home used as vacation rental after early morning shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Early morning silence was shattered by the sound of gunshots in Hollywood on Monday. Home surveillance video after video telling the same story after a house on the 1400 block of Dewey Street was shot up. “We’ve complained to our city officials and nothing is done,”...
Click10.com
Officials: Missing Coconut Creek teen found safe
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A missing teen from South Florida has been found safe, according to authorities. Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 15-year-old Sarina Ropp of Coconut Creek on Friday. She had been last seen in the area of the 5300 block...
Click10.com
Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.
Click10.com
Canes hoops moves into Top 15, ranked No. 14
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Put some respect on the Miami Hurricanes basketball program. The Canes are ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Poll. Miami is coming off a win over Virginia. This is the highest that the Canes have been ranked since 2018. Miami made a run to...
Click10.com
FLL travelers frustrated after winter storm causes flight cancellations, delays
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Many travelers at Fort Lauderdale Airport are spending Sunday morning wondering if they will make it home in time for Christmas. Throughout the morning, Local 10 News spoke with many travelers racing to get home or to family members this Christmas Day, but a number of flights being canceled and delayed is certainly creating a headache for people this holiday season.
Click10.com
Troopers arrest man accused of firing gunshots from Lamborghini on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Doral man Monday morning they say was seen on social media firing gunshots from a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway this past week. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol were seen escorting Nelson Alejandro Perez Valdivia, 23, into jail after...
Click10.com
Porch pirate accused of stealing packages in Hollywood, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man accused of stealing multiple packages from Hollywood residents was arrested on Christmas Eve, police say. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said officers received several calls starting Saturday afternoon of a suspicious person taking packages from people’s front doors.
