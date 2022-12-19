Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Related
NHL Insider ‘Gifts’ Bruins New Center To Join Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci
The Bruins have kicked off the 2022-23 season as good as they could have imagined, but that doesn’t mean Boston can’t get better. The Black and Gold are 25-4-2 through 31 games this season, leaving them atop the Eastern Conference and the overall NHL standings as the best team in hockey.
David Krejci Held Scoreless In Victory Over Jets
The Boston Bruins secured their eighth comeback win of the season Thursday night. The Black and Gold defeated the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 victory, coming back from a two-goal deficit at TD Garden. David Krejci was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, but ultimately remained...
Bruins Issue Statement Regarding Player-Vetting Process Review
In November, the Boston Bruins announced they hired an independent law firm to take a thorough look at their player-vetting process after the signing, and releasing, of Mitchell Miller. Just over a month later, the firm, headed by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, concluded their review Thursday. The review...
Ultimate Question of the Week: What Was Your Favorite T.V. Show Growing Up?
These fans’ answers span all eras of Television. NESN’s Meredith Gorman visited Banner’s Kitchen and Tap at The Hub on Causeway to ask Boston Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: What was your favorite T.V. show growing up?. To hear what the fans had to...
NHL Odds: Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Dominating Vezina Trophy Betting
Many things have contributed to the Boston Bruins’ historic start in 2022, but nothing has had a greater affect than the play of goaltender Linus Ullmark. The Bruins have started furiously, commanding a 25-4-2 record over their first 31 games. Boston has gotten great starts across the board. Patrice Bergeron has scored 26 points in that span, anchoring the top line for the Bruins as well as ever. New head coach Jim Montgomery has pushed all of the right buttons with his line changes. Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk have all made seamless returns from injury, too.
How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Explained End-Of-Game Reaction Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum didn’t stick around for any on-court festivities following an uninspiring, 117-112, loss for the Boston Celtics to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden. There was no dapping up or words of encouragement for Aaron Nesmith, who turned in a strong 15-point,...
Celtics Shorthanded Vs. Pacers With Marcus Smart Ruled Out
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Wednesday night after losing four out of their last five games, but they will have to do so shorthandedly. Just over an hour before tipping off against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart won’t play in the contest due to a non-COVID illness.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams’ Market Garnering ‘Strong Interest’
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to agree on a contract extension before the start of the NBA season. As a result, it could lead to an offseason full of options for the 24-year-old forward. With Williams in the midst of just his fourth NBA campaign, taking a...
Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending
Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
How Mookie Betts Reacted After Justin Turner’s Red Sox Deal
Mookie Betts offered his best wishes after the departure of now-former teammate Justin Turner, who signed with the Boston Red Sox for two years. In Boston, Betts played his first six big-league seasons before being packaged in a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Since then, Betts and Turner have been teammates for the last three years. Yet, with that chapter coming to a close, Betts made sure to offer kind words along with a slight piece of advice for the 38-year-old.
Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith Looks Back Fondly On Time With Celtics
BOSTON — When the Indiana Pacers hit the floor at TD Garden on Wednesday night to take on the Boston Celtics, it will be Aaron Nesmith’s first time facing the team that drafted him. Nesmith struggled to carve out a consistent role over his two seasons with the...
Patriots-Bengals Weather: Saturday Game Could Be Coldest Of Season
If you plan on going to Gillette Stadium on Saturday, you might want to bring a winter coat. As of Wednesday morning, forecasts called for cold and windy weather during Saturday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals. Temperatures at kickoff are expected to be in the low 20s, with a consistent breeze making it feel between 8 and 15 degrees. And it’ll be even worse during tailgating hours.
Joe Mazzulla Sees This Positive Overshadowed In Celtics’ Recent Rut
BOSTON — There aren’t too many good feelings surrounding the Celtics at the moment with Boston having lost four out of their last five games. But Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t have to search hard for a positive despite the recent rut his team is in.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Offers Optimistic View After Loss Vs. Pacers
Disappointing would be an understatement to describe the latest Boston Celtics loss, which marked their third consecutive on Wednesday night. Fresh off back-to-back home defeats, the Celtics added to their loss column yet again. They fell to another subpar opponent, the Indiana Pacers, 117-12, at TD Garden. And while the Celtics remain within 0.5 a game from the NBA’s best record, the Pacers just reached the .500 mark (16-16) on their campaign.
Jayson Tatum Sees Celtics Playing ‘Little Timid’ During Cold Stretch
After a loss to the Golden State Warriors, Celtics star Jaylen Brown thought Boston played a “little tense.”. It seems that trend has continued with Brown’s running mate in Jayson Tatum noticing the same thing after the Celtics lost their third straight game — and fifth in their last six contests — when they fell to the Indiana Pacers, 117-112, on Wednesday night at TD Garden.
Joe Mazzulla Stresses Importance Of Trust During Losing Streak
The Celtics are in the middle of a losing streak after looking unstoppable, but Joe Mazzulla’s trust isn’t being compromised. Boston fell 117-112 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden to extend the streak to three straight losses. The first half was some of the worst basketball the Celtics have played all year and looked lifeless at times, even allowing the Pacers to lead as much as 30 points.
Cale Makar Felt Guilty For Declining Penalty In Avalanche-Islanders
The Avalanche were primed to go on a power play against the Islanders in the first period Monday night, but Cale Makar called it off. With Colorado and New York scoreless in the final minute of the opening frame, Mathew Barzal was whistled for tripping Makar. The official signaled for a penalty, but Makar waved it off and the official took his word and the game remained at full strength.
Craig Smith Assigned To Providence; What’s Next For Bruins Forward?
The Bruins officially assigned Craig Smith to Providence on Tuesday after he cleared waivers Monday afternoon. But it’s unclear if the Boston forward will report to the AHL affiliate. Smith returned to the Bruins’ lineup in their 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night — a move...
Celtics Perfect Fit For Malcolm Brogdon According To Ex-Coach
Malcolm Brogdon’s arrival to Boston has remedied the Celtics’ biggest flaw from their NBA Finals run last season, and people outside the organization have taken notice. Boston was looking for a pretty specific player headed into this past offseason. In order to fix one of their biggest flaws, the Celtics needed to add a ballhandler off the bench who could provide consistent scoring and lead multiple units. In swinging a trade for Brogdon, they got that player.
Joe Mazzulla Reveals Message To Celtics After Ugly First Half Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t give a spirited speech at halftime even though Boston was getting throttled by the Indiana Pacers to trail by 28 points at the break. Instead, Mazzulla asked his team a simple question. “Basically decide what team you want to...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0