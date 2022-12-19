Many things have contributed to the Boston Bruins’ historic start in 2022, but nothing has had a greater affect than the play of goaltender Linus Ullmark. The Bruins have started furiously, commanding a 25-4-2 record over their first 31 games. Boston has gotten great starts across the board. Patrice Bergeron has scored 26 points in that span, anchoring the top line for the Bruins as well as ever. New head coach Jim Montgomery has pushed all of the right buttons with his line changes. Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk have all made seamless returns from injury, too.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO