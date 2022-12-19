ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

You could be breaking the law by warming up your car this winter

By Janye Killelea
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v16pD_0jo7QDVz00

Winter is upon us, and with the cold and snow comes other winter woes like shoveling, scraping, salting and of course warming up your car.

But * how* you warm up your car is the big question!.

Do you sit in your car while it warms up? Use a remote start to have the car warm itself up? Or turn your car on then leave for a few minutes while it warms up?

One of those methods is illegal in Illinois, with many people essentially breaking the law on a daily basis.

Winter weather driving tips to stay safe this season

The bottom line is you cannot start your car and let it idle unattended with the key in the ignition according to a 2017 Illinois law.

Here is the exact wording of the law : ” “No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any perceptible grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway. An unattended motor vehicle shall not include an unattended locked motor vehicle with the engine running after being started by a remote starter system.”

Violators of the law could face fines up to $100 or more.

There are a few exceptions such as law enforcement officers or those operating an emergency vehicle while on duty.

Cars and trucks equipped with remote-start systems are also exempt because the vehicles can’t be driven unless the key is in the ignition or there’s a key fob.

Keyless entry vehicles are also okay because the car will shut off if someone puts their foot on the brake and the key fob is not in the vehicle or ignition.

A remote start kit, also called a remote car starter, is a system that allows you to start your vehicle from a distance using a remote fob or smartphone app. In addition to starting the engine, the systems can also interact with your vehicles climate control and warm the cabin and seats during the winter and cool it in the summer.

30 fun things to do in Chicagoland for the holidays

If your vehicle doesn’t have a remote start you can purchase them from an auto-parts or electronics store as well as online, but unless you’re an automotive electrician or familiar with car wiring it’s not recommended that you install it yourself.

Noman Beg, owner of BG Motorcars in Naperville.

“Adding a remote start on a car is not difficult but it has to be done by a professional installer and cost would run anywhere from $300-$500,” he said.

Now if a remote start is not in your budget right now, and you don’t want to sit and wait for your car to warm up, is it okay to drive-off without warming it up?

Beg says it won’t hurt your car but “It’s actually better for the car when it’s warmed up.”

Having all components work properly including wipers and all windows cleared and able to see out of them is a proper way of safely driving a vehicle,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 5

Related
NBC Chicago

Can You Legally Warm Up Your Car Unattended in Illinois?

With a significant winter storm bringing bitterly cold temperatures, moderate to heavy snowfall and blistering winds on the way to the Chicago area, Illinois residents who have to drive may be wondering if they are legally allowed to warm their cars up unattended. While many residents may want to get...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

State website shows Illinois road conditions

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public to visit and bookmark GettingAroundIllinois.com for continually updated information on road conditions. The site can keep you updated on road conditions throughout the state all winter long. “Our No. 1 priority is making sure roads are safe for the motoring public,...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

The Latest on the Upcoming Dangerous Winter Storm, Take Time to Prepare

With the weather remaining fairly quiet ahead of this week’s significant winter storm, this will give you plenty of time to prepare. Our Tuesday begins on a mostly cloudy to overcast note thanks to a cold front sliding through the western portion of the Great Lakes. This frontal boundary will have just enough low-level moisture and “oomph” with it to spark up a round of light snow. Other than a few slick spots, we can expect dry conditions to filter in behind the front, resulting in some clearing for the afternoon.
WISCONSIN STATE
WCIA

Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

IDOT offers tips for driving in winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With a major winter storm coming later this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay safe on the road with winter weather. While IDOT will have more than 1,800 trucks to deploy for winter weather, agency officials are asking for motorists to practice safe driving to keep […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

IDOT unveils new website for road conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Transportation rolled out a new travel website ahead of the holiday. GettingAroundIllinois.com has updated road conditions and travel resources for getting around the state 365 days a year. “Our No. 1 priority is making sure roads are safe for the motoring...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Why Snow Totals in This Winter Storm May Not Actually Be How Much Snow You Get

How much snow your area sees in the upcoming winter storm may not actually be the totals you end up with as the system comes to an end and there's a reason for that. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, some areas could end up with significant snow, while others end up with fewer accumulations, and though some of that might be caused by the storm itself, there could be something else at play too -- the wind.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

WCIA

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy