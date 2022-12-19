Read full article on original website
Alleged Knife Wielding Pursuit Suspect in Custody
Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect allegedly armed with a knife led deputies on a chase from East Los Angeles into the city of Montebello where successful attempts to slow the vehicle brought the pursuit to an end late Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East Los...
FBI in hours-long standoff with suspect in Sherman Oaks
The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department have shut down some roads in Sherman Oaks as agents engaged in an hours-long standoff.According to authorities, federal agents attempted to serve an arrest warrant for a resident in the 14000 block of Burbank Boulevard at about 6 a.m. Thursday morning. The suspect refused to surrender which precipitated the standoff. Several SWAT officers with the FBI were seen setting up a perimeter outside and above the suspect's building.Authorities said that crisis negotiators are en route to the scene. The LAPD are assisting their federal partners in securing the area. As of noon, there are no reported injuries nor any indication that shots were fired in this incident.
Authorities pursued suspect in Los Angeles County
Authorities were pursuing a suspect in Los Angeles County on Thursday night. The suspect was possibly armed and wanted for brandishing or threatening someone with a weapon, although details remain limited. The vehicle traveled at high speeds on freeways before exiting onto side streets and residential areas. After a short time, authorities decided to terminate […]
LAPD chases armed suspect through LA streets
A wild and dangerous police through West Los Angeles came to an end under a Studio City underpass.
Lancaster standoff suspect dead, baby rescued
A man who barricaded himself for nearly 20 hours inside a Lancaster mobile home was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday night after they say he held a gun to the head of a baby while law enforcement personnel were trying to communicate with him. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m., several hours after the suspect […]
2 arrested after underground drug lab discovered at Granada Hills home, LAPD says
Police discovered what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" at a home in Granada Hills, resulting in the arrest of two people.
Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
foxla.com
Arrest of 7 LAPD officers for suspicion of DUI prompts warning to 'drink responsibly'
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department issued a warning to its own officers to "celebrate responsibly" after seven colleagues were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving recently. According to the Los Angeles Times, top officials wrote a bulletin to staff informing them that half of the officers arrested...
Pregnant woman injured in possible road-rage shooting in San Bernardino
An expectant mother was shot during a possible road-rage incident in San Bernardino Thursday, authorities said. It happened around 12:15 p.m. near Sycamore Creek Drive and Clearwater Parkway. A woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. An initial investigation determined that some sort of […]
The Dogington Post
2 Dogs Dead, 1 Injured After Deadly Coyote Attack
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, a coyote attacked three Chihuahuas, leaving two of them dead and one injured. The dogs’ names were Gizmo, Salen, and Ella.
foxla.com
Car Chase: Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff in San Gabriel Valley
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car chase suspect is in custody, but not before leading a standoff with cops for nearly an hour in the San Gabriel Valley. SkyFOX is over the scene as there were several deputy cruisers parked right behind the suspect near the intersection of Merle Drive and North Wilcox Avenue late Wednesday night. Officials believe the suspect could be armed with a knife.
Knife-wielding man tries to enter homes in Pasadena (video)
Residents in one Pasadena neighborhood are on alert after a knife-wielding man attempted to enter several homes. The suspect was apparently seen at three locations in the 1600 to 1800 blocks of Corson Street, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Sean Dawkins said. The first report regarding the prowler was made just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dawkins […]
Baby Held Hostage During Standoff with Armed Pursuit Suspect
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a speeding vehicle exited off the freeway and transitioned into a standoff at a mobile home… Read more "Baby Held Hostage During Standoff with Armed Pursuit Suspect"
foxla.com
Armed suspect barricaded with own baby inside Lancaster home: CHP
An armed man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit, during which he allegedly fired shots at pursuing officers, was barricaded in a Lancaster mobile home park with a year-old infant. California Highway Patrol officers began chasing the man in a white Kia SUV around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday as he...
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear.
foxla.com
Driver leads police on high-speed chase on 101 Freeway in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - A driver led officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on a dangerous high-speed chase in Hollywood Thursday afternoon. The suspect was believed to be armed, and it was reported that two people were in the car. The suspect was seen driving at high-rates of speed on...
signalscv.com
Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
Arrested: Armed suspect who barricaded with child in Lancaster
An armed man who barricaded himself in a Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit, then engaged in a shootout with deputies was taken into custody Wednesday evening. No deputies were injured “and the infant was recovered fine and uninjured,” sheriff’s public information officer M. McClendon...
Orange County teen accused of killing mother, escaping custody, indicted for manufacturing weapon in jail
An Orange County teen accused of stabbing his mother to death and then escaping custody has been indicted Thursday on felony charges of manufacturing a weapon in jail. Ike Souzer, 19, from Garden Grove, was indicted by the Orange County Grand Jury on felony charges for “manufacturing a shank while being housed at the Orange […]
Stabbing Victim Found in SUV, Transported to Hospital in Serious Condition
Westlake, Los Angeles , CA: A man was found suffering from possible stab wounds in a dark colored SUV Wednesday morning on the 300 block of North Alvarado Street in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division officers along with the Los Angeles Fire Department...
