BBC
Stillbirth: Aberdare mum's 'unforgiveable' two-year wait
A grieving mother's two-year wait for a report into failings when she had a stillborn baby caused "trauma and anger", she has said. Hayley Ryan lost her son Zaiyan at 30 weeks after being admitted to Merthyr Tydfil's Prince Charles Hospital. A Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board report said her...
BBC
Strep A: Penarth family traumatised by daughter's death
The parents of a girl who died from Strep A say they have been left traumatised by her death. Seven-year-old Hanna Roap, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, died from invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS), or Strep A. Her father Hasan described her as a "bubbly" daughter, who was "always...
thesource.com
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook
A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says
A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
BBC
Waterbeach: Baby found dead at waste site had been in household bin
An unidentified baby found dead at a recycling centre was likely to have been put in a household recycling bin before being transported to the site. The newborn boy, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the Ely Road centre in Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on 29 November. Cambridgeshire Police...
BBC
'Hungry and thirsty' dog found tied to Derby park bench
A charity is appealing for information after a "very thirsty and hungry" dog was found tied to a park bench. The RSPCA said the adult female Akita was discovered with a rope tied around her neck in Shaftesbury Recreational Park, off Shaftesbury Street in Derby, on Tuesday morning. The charity...
Three bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in house
Three people have been bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a South Wales house.They were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after police were called to an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday.All three – two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29 – were released on Thursday morning, though an investigation continues, South Wales Police said.We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local...
Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub
A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
Woman, 85, with broken hip ‘forced to wait 26 hours to get into A&E after 14 hour ambulance delay’
An 85-year-old woman was forced to wait 40 hours to be admitted to hospital after breaking her hip, her daughter says, as response times and A&E waiting lengths reached record levels.Marianna Flint said her mother, Koulla Mechanikos, waited an “agonising” 14 hours for an ambulance to arrive and was then stuck for 26 hours in the vehicle outside hospital, after falling at her home in August.Ms Mechanikos was left in “excruciating pain” lying on the floor overnight and had surgery upon her admission, Ms Flint said.She was given pain relief once the ambulance finally arrived – but then found...
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Dumped dog's prayers answered by vicar's adoption
A vicar is going to need another dog collar after she adopted a Yorkshire terrier that had been dumped on the side of a road. The Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of Soham in Cambridgeshire, took in 10-year-old Cyril, who was left on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk in November.
BBC
NHS Wales: Hospital staff 'in tears' over A&E pressures
Patients being treated in chairs, staff in tears and an 18-hour wait for transfer from an ambulance. These are some of the extreme pressures experienced by the Royal Glamorgan Hospital's emergency department. Dr Amanda Farrow was called in early to a recent shift at the site serving much of the...
BBC
Man admits manslaughter after dragging victim under car
A motorist dragged a woman under his car for half a mile before leaving her body on the road side. Nawelle Ormerod was fatally injured in the Nuneaton incident, in what a prosecutor said was one of the worst hit and run cases they had come across. Pierce Whelan, 36,...
BBC
Doncaster: Steven Ling jailed for beating to death man who broke into car
A "drunk and angry" father who beat to death a man who broke into his car has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years. Steven Ling, 38, launched a "frenzied" hour-long attack on Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, in the car park of a Doncaster pub in the early hours of 2 July.
BBC
Bull mastiff dog bites woman's head in Leicester play area
A woman received hospital treatment for a head wound after being bitten by a dog in a children's play area. Police said a bull mastiff dog attacked the woman in the play area between Overton Road and Sulgrave Road in Leicester on 7 December between 10:00 and 10:30 GMT. A...
BBC
Caewern: Man murdered neighbour in sustained attack
A man who murdered his neighbour has been given a life sentence with a minimum 28-year term. Timothy Dundon, 66, was left to bleed to death after a "sustained" attack at his home in Heol Catwg on the Caewern estate in Neath, Neath Port Talbot, on 27 April. Emmett Morrison,...
Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief
A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on...
New Zealand ‘Baby W’ case: boy has surgery after court gives doctors guardianship
A baby who was placed in his doctors’ care because his parents refused to consent to a transfusion of “vaccinated blood” for the operation, has had life-saving surgery, the parents’ lawyer has said. Sue Grey confirmed to broadcaster RNZ on Friday afternoon that the boy, identified...
It’s not just a lack of social care that’s keeping older people trapped in hospital beds
If you’re an older person in hospital right now waiting for social care to help get you home, then you’re in trouble. A recent Guardian survey found that in some parts of the country one in three beds are occupied by people who are trapped there waiting for care to be arranged.
