Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Dec. 19

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS
1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 1
2. Lincoln (1) 2-0 58 2
3. Pierre 2-0 43 3
4. Yankton 1-0 22 4
5. Roosevelt 2-1 18 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 4, Washington 3, Harrisburg 2, Brandon Valley 1

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS
1. Dakota Valley (15) 3-0 75 1
2. Sioux Valley 1-0 53 2
3. Dell Rapids 1-0 36 3
4. St. Thomas More 4-0 25 4
5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-0 24 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 12

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS
1. White River (9) 4-1 68 1
2. De Smet (4) 1-0 58 2
3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 1-0 40 3
4. Lower Brule 4-1 30 4
5. Castlewood (1) 0-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Gregory 4, Faith 1, Howard 1

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS
1. O’Gorman (15) 2-0 75 1
2. Jefferson 3-0 56 2
3. Washington 1-0 49 3
4. Pierre 2-0 26 4
5. Harrisburg 2-0 14 RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 3, Rapid City Stevens 2

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS
1. St. Thomas More (11) 3-1 70 1
2. Wagner (3) 1-0 59 2
3. Hamlin (1) 2-0 51 3
4. West Central 1-0 16 5
5. Sioux Falls Christian 3-0 9 RV
Receiving votes: Flandreau 6, Red Cloud 5, Tea Area 4, Florence-Henry 3, Lakota Tech 2

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS
1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 2-0 75 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 56 2
3. Castlewood 1-0 42 3
4. Centerville 3-0 32 4
5. De Smet 2-0 8 RV
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 6, Sully Buttes 3, Wall 2, Jones County 1

KELOLAND

KELOLAND

