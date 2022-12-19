Arizona man accused of ‘swatting’ Oklahoma schools in 2021 arrested in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KSNF/KODE ) – An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School in Oklahoma to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail.

A 20-year-old man is facing 26 counts in U.S. District Court in Arizona for allegedly calling schools and police departments and threatening to shoot people and blow-up buildings.

The federal indictment lists four types of charges: making a false statement; false information and hoax; stalking; and aggravated identity theft.

The suspect is accused of calling the Vinita School District in January of 2021, saying he “was at the high school and about to shoot with guns” and “would shoot at propane bottles,” according to the federal indictment.

The call caused the school to immediately go into lockdown and prompted a huge response from police, state troopers, and firefighters from the Craig, Ottawa, and Delaware counties in Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Highway patrol.

The suspect is also accused of assuming the identity of a Vinita student during the telephone hoax telephone call, the court document states.

The telephone calls originated from Kayenta, Arizona, and were made to schools and police stations in Oklahoma, Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, and Ohio.

A detention hearing is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Charlotte, North Carolina, court documents show.

