Armed man breaks into woman's Venice home and refuses to leave, leading to lengthy SWAT standoff

A man allegedly armed with a knife and sword broke into a woman's Venice home and refused to leave, prompting an hours-long standoff with an LAPD SWAT team Monday.

The incident was first reported at 12:26 p.m. in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue, near Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

Marcia Davalos said she found a man inside her home and when she confronted him, he claimed to be the owner and told her to leave.

"I was shocked to find some guy in the living room watching TV with all his stuff all over the place," Davalos said. "My immediate reaction was 'Oh my God! Who are you?' And he immediately said 'I live here.'"

She grabbed her cellphone and began shooting video of him shutting the door on her. Footage showed a large sword and butcher knife that he allegedly brought with him on a table right by the door.

A SWAT team responded to the home with BearCat vehicles and police dogs. Heavily armed officers first sent a K-9 into the residence, but the dog couldn't find the man.

When the officers entered the home, they found the suspect taking a shower in the bathroom. Police used pepper spray to force him out, and he surrendered with only a towel covering him.

The man, who was described as a burglary suspect, surrendered to police around 4:30 p.m.