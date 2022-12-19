ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

MIX 94.9

Nostalgic Minnesota Christmas Bear Giving Me All the Warm Feels! Who has One?

I've been seeing it for a couple weeks on Facebook and every time I see it, it gives me all the nostalgic feels for Christmas. Remember Santa Bear? With his knitted Christmas colored hat and scarf? He was first introduced to us by the Minnesota founded department store Dayton's, back in 1985. I was only four years old at that time, but I will always remember when Santa Bear came around. Did you have one? Do you still have one?
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Monthly

Restaurant News: Two Big Chefs Opening Two New Eateries

Are you ready for a noodle-shop from Chef Yia Vang? How about a Loring Park spot from Chef Ann Ahmed? The end of the year means big changes in restaurants, and the end of 2022 is no exception. First up is Vang and the Slurp Noodle Shop. Vang has been in the Lyn/Lake neighborhood for […] The post Restaurant News: Two Big Chefs Opening Two New Eateries appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

NFL Legend Recreates Minnesota Vikings History At The Mall Of America

NFL Legend Peyton Manning recreated some Minnesota Vikings history at the Mall of America with Ahmad Rashad. Earlier this year Peyton Manning was spotted in Minnesota. Not only was he in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but he was also sporting a Minnesota Vikings jersey at the Mall of America. He also had a film crew with him and a lot of people were wondering what was going on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MACV helps longest-running homeless veteran arrive at a place to call home

MINNEAPOLIS -- This holiday season, too many veterans have no place to call home, but the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is on a mission to change that. WCCO's Reg Chapman shares how MACV finally got one of the longest-running veterans off the homeless registry.Army Veteran John Anderson loves sitting in his own space and re-telling stories of his time serving in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm."Between the front lines and the main support, we were in the middle of the units we were there to support," Anderson said. Ever since, It has been a long, rough road for Anderson....
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota

While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

BREAKING: Minnesota Football signs Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels

With National Signing Day upon us, and PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gopher Football squad were able to get some good news here to start their day. As Minnesota is able to execute a flip, as the Gophers have flipped Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels from the University of Pittsburgh. Daniels decommitted from Pittsburgh a few weeks ago, and just signed his national letter of intent to the Gophers today. The 6-5 offensive lineman out of Cincinnati had other offers from the Purdue, Boston College, Connecticut and Kentucky among others. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Daniels is a three-star on both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Composite has him the No. 24 rising senior in the state of Ohio. He played left tackle for Princeton as a junior, but 247Sports ranks Daniels as an interior offensive linemen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
mnbasketballhub.com

No. 1 vs. No. 2 changes nothing in Metro Top 10

Park Center got the best of it and remains No. 1 in Ron Haggstrom’s rankings; Lakeville North stays No. 2. Farmington’s Baiden Bean attacked the Eden Prairie defense Friday, when Bean scored 21 points against the Eagles, ranked fifth in the Metro Top 10. (Dan Biese, Special to the Star Tribune)
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
