FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
wraltechwire.com
NC IDEA schedules meetings to brief applicants for grants – here’s the breakdown
DURHAM – NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, will kick off its Spring 2023 Grants Cycle with information sessions throughout the state. The sessions will highlight NC IDEA’s two upcoming grant opportunities supporting ambitious, growth-oriented companies:. NC IDEA...
cbs17
Durham, Raleigh communities gather to remember people who died experiencing homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of names were read aloud Wednesday evening. “We want to make sure that we celebrate them. To let everyone know that these individuals did have stories. They had goals and they had dreams,” said Frank Lawrence, center manager of the South Wilmington Street Center in Raleigh.
wraltechwire.com
Job postings in Triangle are shrinking, declining 15% with ‘caution in the air’
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Following the recent decision by the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee to again raise interest rates – this time, by one-half of one percent – employers and job seekers alike appear more cautious this winter. That’s according to Paul Lewis, the chief customer...
Greensboro sees high demand for retirement communities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is turning gray. Across the country, 10,000 people are turning 65 daily, and many of them are choosing to move to the Triad or downsize in our state. “Our estimations are in the next 10 years, North Carolina’s 60-plus population will grow by about one million,” said Mark Hensley […]
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
Life-size Elf on the Shelf on roof of Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School thrills students
RALEIGH, N.C. — The students at Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School have one amazing principal. Students and parents in the carpool line on Wednesday morning were surprised to see Principal Margaret Feldman on the roof. It was on Monday that Feldman began dressing in a jolly red suit and...
rhinotimes.com
County Wants Results For The $10 Million Each Year it Sends To West End
A decade ago, Guilford County government reluctantly gave up a great deal of control regarding the way mental health and substance abuse services were being administered in the county. The county turned most of those duties over to Sandhills Center – a multi-county behavioral health care administrative entity run out...
WRAL
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
Chronicle
John Burness, former Duke chief communications officer, dies at 77
John Burness, former senior vice president for public affairs and government relations, died Monday at 77 years old. He is remembered for his furthering of Duke-Durham relations, his mentorship and the relationships he cultivated on campus and in Durham. Burness began his role in 1991 and retired in 2008. He...
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
chathamjournal.com
Dr. Emily Bivins named interim principal for Chatham Middle School
Pittsboro, NC – Dr. Emily Bivins has been named interim principal of Chatham Middle School. She will transition to her new role Monday, Jan. 2. Bivins has been a teacher, a school administrator and a central office administrator. She is the former principal at Frank Porter Graham Bilingüe, an elementary dual language (English-Spanish) school in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She has been a principal for 15 years in dual language schools. She has previously been a central office administrator and primary teacher in several rural and suburban areas of North Carolina. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, a master’s from Elon University and UNC-Chapel Hill and a doctorate from UNC-Chapel Hill. She has contributed to several books and is an active blogger about dual-language leadership. She also serves as an adjunct professor at East Carolina University in educational leadership.
Chatham County to get tiny home community
CARY – Cary-based homebuilder Garman Homes, is partnering with Cross Disability Services, a nonprofit in Pittsboro, to provide affordable housing for people with mental illness and other health conditions living on a fixed income.
wraltechwire.com
Broadband provider in Wilkesboro raises nearly $2.5 million
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A fiber internet based services provider in northeastern North Carolina has raised nearly $2.5 million from one investor as it continues to expand operations. River Street Networks is part of Wilkes Communications. It’s based in Wilkesboro. The fund raise of $2,456,176 was disclosed in...
The Best North Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
cbs17
Durham offers free Lyft rides to GoDurham Connect bus stops
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in northern Durham have a free option to travel from their homes to GoDurham bus stops, shopping centers, school, and libraries through an expansion of GoDurham Connect’s program with Lyft. GoDurham Connect partners with Lyft to allow riders to take rides for free...
Greensboro talks possibility of opening new social district on State Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will discuss opening a second social district Tuesday night at the city council meeting. State Street in Greensboro may soon be another place where you can walk around with alcohol. A social district allows people to bring alcoholic drinks from one participating...
WRAL
Investigators return to home of missing NC girl
Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child. Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child.
John Wall Holiday Invitational celebrates 50th Anniversary, stresses importance for high school players
Organizers celebrated with a luncheon in Downtown Raleigh on Tuesday. Twenty-five basketball legends who participated in the tournament over the years were honored.
