Chapel Hill, NC

wraltechwire.com

NC IDEA schedules meetings to brief applicants for grants – here’s the breakdown

DURHAM – NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, will kick off its Spring 2023 Grants Cycle with information sessions throughout the state. The sessions will highlight NC IDEA’s two upcoming grant opportunities supporting ambitious, growth-oriented companies:. NC IDEA...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Greensboro sees high demand for retirement communities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is turning gray. Across the country, 10,000 people are turning 65 daily, and many of them are choosing to move to the Triad or downsize in our state. “Our estimations are in the next 10 years, North Carolina’s 60-plus population will grow by about one million,” said Mark Hensley […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

John Burness, former Duke chief communications officer, dies at 77

John Burness, former senior vice president for public affairs and government relations, died Monday at 77 years old. He is remembered for his furthering of Duke-Durham relations, his mentorship and the relationships he cultivated on campus and in Durham. Burness began his role in 1991 and retired in 2008. He...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
chathamjournal.com

Dr. Emily Bivins named interim principal for Chatham Middle School

Pittsboro, NC – Dr. Emily Bivins has been named interim principal of Chatham Middle School. She will transition to her new role Monday, Jan. 2. Bivins has been a teacher, a school administrator and a central office administrator. She is the former principal at Frank Porter Graham Bilingüe, an elementary dual language (English-Spanish) school in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She has been a principal for 15 years in dual language schools. She has previously been a central office administrator and primary teacher in several rural and suburban areas of North Carolina. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, a master’s from Elon University and UNC-Chapel Hill and a doctorate from UNC-Chapel Hill. She has contributed to several books and is an active blogger about dual-language leadership. She also serves as an adjunct professor at East Carolina University in educational leadership.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Broadband provider in Wilkesboro raises nearly $2.5 million

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A fiber internet based services provider in northeastern North Carolina has raised nearly $2.5 million from one investor as it continues to expand operations. River Street Networks is part of Wilkes Communications. It’s based in Wilkesboro. The fund raise of $2,456,176 was disclosed in...
WILKESBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham offers free Lyft rides to GoDurham Connect bus stops

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in northern Durham have a free option to travel from their homes to GoDurham bus stops, shopping centers, school, and libraries through an expansion of GoDurham Connect’s program with Lyft. GoDurham Connect partners with Lyft to allow riders to take rides for free...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Investigators return to home of missing NC girl

Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child. Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

