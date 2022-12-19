(KMAland) -- Creighton snapped their six-game skid, Missouri rolled Illinois & Kansas held off Harvard in regional men’s college basketball on Thursday. Creighton (7-6, 1-1): Creighton rolled to a 78-56 win over Butler (8-5, 0-2) to snap their six-game losing skid. Ryan Kalkbrenner returned from illness and finished with 19 points while Baylor Scheierman added 14 points, eight boards, four assists, three steals and three blocks. Arthur Kaluma pitched in 12 points, and Ryan Nembhard had 11 points.

