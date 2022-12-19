ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (12/22): Creighton snaps six-game skid, Mizzou rolls Illinois

(KMAland) -- Creighton snapped their six-game skid, Missouri rolled Illinois & Kansas held off Harvard in regional men’s college basketball on Thursday. Creighton (7-6, 1-1): Creighton rolled to a 78-56 win over Butler (8-5, 0-2) to snap their six-game losing skid. Ryan Kalkbrenner returned from illness and finished with 19 points while Baylor Scheierman added 14 points, eight boards, four assists, three steals and three blocks. Arthur Kaluma pitched in 12 points, and Ryan Nembhard had 11 points.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kmaland.com

Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri

(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
PLEASANT HILL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy