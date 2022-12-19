ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Women: Building ourselves as givers

By Caitrin Assaf
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – During the holidays, people are structured to think of what they will receive for the holidays, but how do we reframe our thinking toward giving?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how joy can become tangible and how we can practice the art of giving during the holidays so that we can continue the efforts year-round.

Brown also discussed how more can be done toward making a giving heart more a part of who we are daily.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org .

KARK 4 News

