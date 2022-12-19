MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular cookie chain is in trouble after 11 of its bakeries were found to be in violation of child labor laws--including one in the Twin Cities.Crumbl Cookies is facing over $57,000 in penalties, the U.S. Department of Labor says, after it allegedly allowed young employees to work more than the law permits and violated hazardous job rules.A Crumbl Cookies store in the Twin Cities is one of those accused of violating child labor laws, and was fined nearly $1,500.The U.S. Department of Labor says a total of 46 workers--many of them 14 and 15 years old--were affected...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO