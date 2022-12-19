Read full article on original website
The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce BorcaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Crystal Mayor’s Minutes: New City Manager and Winter News
In this Mayor’s Minutes, Crystal Mayor Jim Adams sat down with Dave Kiser to discuss a new hire for the position of city manager, some end-of-year updates, and reminders and news for wintertime. New City Manager. Following the retirement of long-time city manager Anne Norris, the city of Crystal...
Final Robbinsdale Council Meeting for Selman, Backen
Tuesday night marked the final council meeting for exiting Robbinsdale council members George Selman and Pat Backen. Backen served on the Robbinsdale city council for 12 years representing Ward 4. Backen was applauded for shepherding the movement to get flowered baskets hanging in downtown Robbinsdale, a project that’s paid for through donations.
After 20-plus Years, Two Maple Grove Council Members Attend Final Meeting
Maple Grove City Council members Karen Jaeger and Phil Leith attended their last council meeting on Monday night. Each has served on the council or city commissions for more than 20 years. Jaeger never missed a council meeting or a DARE graduation in her 24 years. “When you came to...
Brooklyn Center’s Circle Series Highlights Community Wellness
City leaders and community groups in Brooklyn Center are joining forces to address community wellness. The BC Circle Series is an in-person public forum where residents and business owners can talk about the issues most affecting them. LaToya Turk, Brooklyn Center Community Prevention, Health and Safety Manager, helped launch the...
'Life-threatening' cold has shelters and outreach workers scrambling to get homeless inside
Men and women were huddling in the small chapel of the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis to stay warm. Nearby at the Higher Ground shelter, more than a dozen sleeping pads on the floor would expand capacity for the night. In south Minneapolis, outreach workers...
Homeless camp residents in Cedar-Riverside find local governments shifting responsibility for them
As human waste piled up near a growing homeless encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, local residents, business owners and City Council Member Jamal Osman begged multiple layers of government for a portable toilet for its occupants. Ushered from one agency to another, they eventually got the port-a-potties after six weeks...
Brights lights in the cities
One solace to the shorter days at the start of the winter is the bursts of color on the streets at night. Whether you’re on a budget or just looking for some low-key fun for the family, there’s nothing like driving around town with loved ones, especially kids, to savor the festive lights. Below are just a few highlights of residential light displays in the community.
Twin Cities' homeless shelters ramp up services during bitter cold stretch
There’s unprecedented demand for shelters in recent months as the foreclosure moratorium has ended and high demand is expected again with Minnesota’s cold. Hennepin County officials say there are plenty of beds available throughout the county.
Pam Altendorf column: Legislature needs to give money back to taxpayers
The start of the 2023 session is just two short weeks away, and I want to thank the people of Goodhue County and all of District 20A for their support this fall. It is an honor to serve as Goodhue County’s next state representative, and I am looking forward to it.
Not just Rondo: Exhibits show how Interstates uprooted other Black communities
The story of St. Paul’s historic Rondo neighborhood, decimated by the construction of Interstate 94, is one that most Twin Cities residents should be familiar with by now. Especially as the Reconnect Rondo project seeks to “recreate land that was once lost.”. Similar stories are still being told...
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine to Permanently Close in March
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park announced on Facebook that it will be closing permanently at the end of March, opting not to renew its lease at its Edinburgh Centre Drive location. The restaurant has been around for 18 years and attained a devoted following. “Lemon Grass has held...
Minneapolis, St. Paul and other cities declare snow emergencies
(FOX 9) - Minneapolis, St. Paul, and several other cities around the Twin Cities have declared snow emergencies starting Wednesday night. The emergencies come as a winterstorm moves into Minnesota. Part of the Twin Cities metro and areas to the west are in a blizzard warning until Saturday morning. Minneapolis...
Minneapolis Councilman Jamal Osman apologizes for anti-gay, antisemitic posts
Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman has apologized for making antisemitic and anti-gay comments on Facebook from 2011 to 2013, calling Israelis “dogs” and speaking approvingly of Hitler. The Reformer reviewed the posts before they were deleted in October. Osman, who was elected in the 6th Ward in a special election in 2020 and is […] The post Minneapolis Councilman Jamal Osman apologizes for anti-gay, antisemitic posts appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
New Indian Restaurant Coming to Maple Grove
Dancing Ganesha, a restaurant that specializes in contemporary Indian cuisine, will be taking over the former Mongo’s Grill site on Fountains Drive. The owner operates two other Dancing Ganesha locations. One is near Loring Park in Minneapolis and another is in St. Louis Park. An opening date has not...
Crumbl Cookies in Twin Cities fined for violating child labor laws
MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular cookie chain is in trouble after 11 of its bakeries were found to be in violation of child labor laws--including one in the Twin Cities.Crumbl Cookies is facing over $57,000 in penalties, the U.S. Department of Labor says, after it allegedly allowed young employees to work more than the law permits and violated hazardous job rules.A Crumbl Cookies store in the Twin Cities is one of those accused of violating child labor laws, and was fined nearly $1,500.The U.S. Department of Labor says a total of 46 workers--many of them 14 and 15 years old--were affected...
Calls for eviction moratorium as temps fall to dangerous lows in Minnesota
Just yesterday, an encampment under the 35W bridge on 31st Street in Minneapolis was cleared by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Witnesses said they saw workers moving people’s belongings and around 20 propane tanks, which people use to fuel portable heaters to have heat in their tents, Southwest Voices reported.
Hennepin Healthcare will soon begin a major overhaul that will reshape its downtown Minneapolis hospital campus over the next several years.
State of play: Hennepin County Medical Center consists of several concrete-heavy buildings cobbled together over eight city blocks near U.S. Bank Stadium. Hennepin County Administrator David Hough told Axios those buildings are beyond their useful life. What's happening: Eventually, Hennepin Healthcare intends to build a new inpatient hospital tower at...
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
The Reeve Lakeside Apartments Now Open in Robbinsdale
There is a new option for renters who dream of lakeside living in the city. The Reeve Lakeside Apartment complex in Robbinsdale recently opened its doors to tenants. The 118 unit building sits on the banks of Lower Twin Lake and comes loaded with amenities. “We have a nice indoor...
Nonna Rosa’s Restaurant in Robbinsdale Gets New Owner
Nonna Rosa’s, a popular Italian restaurant in Robbinsdale, has a new owner. Calling the restaurant “a neighborhood gem,” new owner Jason Lyons says the concept would largely remain the same. “I’ve pretty much done restaurants my entire life. So I feel like I have a good eye...
