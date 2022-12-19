Read full article on original website
Avatar: The Way of Water
While the ultimate success of Avatar: The Way of Water is still being determined, it’s already changed filmmaking as we know it. Long before the sequel hit theaters, director James Cameron invested so much time and Hollywood money into the franchise, it gave the team at Weta Digital the confidence and resources to upgrade the way they made not just Avatar, but all movies.
Train to Busan Director Yeon Sang-ho Takes on Freaky AI in New Netflix Sci-Fi Film
The future of AI robotics never seems to have a silver lining, and here’s a new nightmarish vision of what could come to pass from Jung_E, the latest film from Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan). The Netflix release is slated to hit the streaming service exclusively on January 20, 2023.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Last week’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer gave us a whole multiversal nexus of Spider-heroes to freak out about, both new designs and familiar looks. How could there possibly be even more? Well, the movie’s gorgeous new poster managed to get some in. Sony dropped the new poster...
Shadow and Bone’s New Season Will Continue to Change the Story
In a new interview, Shadow and Bone showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind have revealed some of the thought processes behind the second season’s adaptation hang-ups. It’s a complicated undertaking, since the show takes inspiration from not only Leigh Bardugo’s original Shadow and Bone trilogy, but also the Six of Crows/Crooked Kingdom duology.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
There's Something Wrong With the Children
Have you checked the children? That decades-old horror-movie question reverberates in There’s Something Wrong With the Children, a title that’s both literal and ominous. What’s wrong with them, exactly? How did they get that way? And is there any hope of making them right again? The new trailer doesn’t tell us much in the way of details, but the mood here is sheer parental terror.
A New Ruling Could Make 'Deceptive' Movie Trailers a Target For Legal Action
When two fans of Ana de Armas rented Yesterday after seeing de Armas in the trailer, only to realize at the end of the movie that her part had been cut, they were so unhappy that they went to court over it. And won. In a rather bizarre Free Speech case, a federal judge has ruled in favor of movie-goers over the protests of Universal Studios, saying that studios cannot release “deceptive movie trailers.”
Edie Falco Shot Avatar 2 So Long Ago She Assumed It Flopped
A lot has happened since James Cameron’s first Avatar movie came out in 2009. Presidents have come and gone, pandemics have waxed and waned, and empires have risen and fallen. Also, Avatar: The Way of Water star Edie Falco shot her scenes as a hawkish general and then assumed the movie bombed because she never heard anything about it.
Avatar: The Way of Water Won't Be Getting a Director's Cut
While James Cameron might have told Denis Villeneuve in an interview last year that he’d love to see a six-hour cut of his films hit streaming, it doesn’t look like Avatar: The Way of Water is going to be the film that puts him back in the editing chair. That movie is going to stay the full three hours and you will love it.
A Picture-Perfect Christmas Goes Darkly Awry in Horror Short Snow Globe
Snow Globe introduces us to a perfectly pink-clad woman flitting around a festively decorated room. But it soon becomes clear in this short film from Christopher Ryan Laughter—whose work io9 has shared before—that things are much more sinister than they appear. For one thing, the poem that narrator is reciting is definitely not “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
The Rock Says James Gunn Pinky Promised Him Black Adam Will Return at Some Point
In yet another bit of mess to add to the Black Adam damage control—which so far has included the actual box office tally, Henry Cavill’s bait-and-switch Superman exit, and Black Adam being kind of a mess—Dwayne Johnson has just tweeted his response about the superhero’s future at Warner Bros.
Dragon Age: Absolution'sCreators on Making Its Connections Matter
With Netflix’s Dragon Age: Absolution, BioWare’s fantasy-RPG franchise makes a gradual return after having been previously in a bit of franchise limbo since 2015. The series hasn’t completely gone away thanks to comics and some books, but Absolution marks a real sense of change for the series ahead of the release of its fourth installment, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Even if that game may be another year or so out, this show comes at a time when more game franchises are being expanded upon with (usually) animated adaptations.
Who's in and Who's Out of DC's Movie Universe (So Far)?
Warner Bros. has been a very busy studio this year when it comes to situations that feel like they are On Fire All the Time. But few have been tumultuous as the last few weeks and months in the studio’s DC Comics wing of moviemaking, where the arrival of a new leadership team has upended the movie slate as we know it. But who’s still standing from DC’s recent movie past?
The Gaming Shelf Returns to Middle-earth
Sure the holiday season can be a little stressful, but the best way to break up that weird family energy is to play a fun tabletop game! Don’t make the same mistake I did when introducing my parents to Dungeons & Dragons, which was giving them opportunities to flirt with each other during the game. It was deeply uncomfortable and I absolutely do not recommend it. Happy holidays!
James Cameron Says 'Thorough Forensic Analysis' Proves Jack's Titanic Death Was Inevitable
James Cameron, the director of the critically acclaimed 1997 film Titanic, is putting the 25-year floating door debate to rest. Cameron has stated that he has conducted a study to unequivocally prove that both Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (played by Kate Winslet) could not have survived in the frigid waters where the ship sank.
I Have So Many Questions About Avatar's 12 Days of Christmas
It’s nearly Christmas, but there is another important holiday season upon us: Avatar: The Way of Water release season, and you bet some genius in marketing decided to smash these two things together in unholy matrimony. But in doing so, they have opened a very different kind of Pandora’s box than presumably whatever Jake put Neytiri’s gift in for Christmas.
Turns Out You Can Turn Old Blu-Ray Players into Microscopes
Optical microscopes typically max out at anywhere between 500x to 1,500x magnification, at which point you need to switch to a scanning microscope to zoom any closer. They come with some functional compromises, and they’re not cheap, often costing tens of thousands of dollars, unless you’re clever enough to repurpose the optics in an old Blu-Ray drive into a surprisingly effective laser microscope.
Netflix's 'Basic With Ads' Tier Was the Least Popular Option in Its First Month
As much as Netflix anticipated the launch of its ad-based tier as a means for generating new subscribers on the most popular streaming service, it turns out customers really haven’t been too interested in a cheaper ad-filled service with fewer shows on offer. Subscription data analytics firm Antenna shared...
