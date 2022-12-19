ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Willie McGinest Jr arrested in alleged assault in California

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaoaF_0jo7Nqg900

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said.

The incident occurred Dec. 9 at a club in West Hollywood and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

McGinest was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon after coming to the West Hollywood sheriff’s station to give a statement about the incident.

McGinest posted bond and was released, the sheriff’s statement said. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on the allegation.

McGinest spent 15 years in the NFL with New England and Cleveland after playing college ball at Southern California.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy