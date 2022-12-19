Robert De Niro doing ‘OK’ after early morning burglary at NYC townhouse

Robert De Niro said he’s doing “OK” following the early morning burglary at his rented Manhattan townhouse Monday — and when asked about the crime, fired back, “You can read about it in the paper.”

The 79-year-old Oscar winner breezed past reporters and into a waiting Cadillac Escalade after leaving the Upper East Side home around 4:30 p.m., clutching a binder for paperwork.

“How are you feeling, Mr. De Niro?” The Post asked the “Goodfellas” star, who replied, “OK.”

“Are you all right?”

“Yep, I’m good,” he said, wearing a black and gray striped scarf, a black beanie and sporting running shoes. “Thank you.”

De Niro had been holed up in the $69,000-a-month townhouse all day following the approximately 2:30 a.m. burglary, with serial thief Shanice Aviles, 30, charged in the incident.

Robert De Niro leaves his Manhattan townhouse following an early morning burglary there. Stephen Yang

But a Post reporter spotted lots of comfort food getting delivered to the home. Around 1:30 p.m., a staffer jumped into one of De Niro’s Escalades and returned with eight bags of takeout from Nobu, the Japanese fusion eatery the actor co-founded.

About 15 minutes later, a delivery from Dominique Ansel Bakery — the famous maker of the “cronut” — arrived with dessert.

A locksmith also showed up to fix the basement door where Aviles allegedly broke into the home, messing with the actor’s iPad and Christmas presents under his tree, according to police sources.

NYPD crime-scene cops were in and out of the townhouse, while a police cruiser remained outside throughout the day.

NYPD crime scene investigators were in and out of De Niro’s townhouse throughout the day following an early morning burglary. Matthew McDermott

Shanice Aviles, 30, was charged with breaking into De Niro’s Manhattan townhouse and trying to make off with Christmas presents. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Aviles, meanwhile, was booked at the 19th Precinct stationhouse and transported to Manhattan Criminal Court , where she was ordered held on $40,000 bail.

“I didn’t go to Robert De Niro’s house!” she yelled at reporters as she was led out of the Lenox Hill stationhouse in handcuffs on Monday afternoon.

Sources said she has at least 26 prior arrests, including 16 this year alone for burglary and petit larceny.