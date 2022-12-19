Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update
After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Dak Prescott’s latest comments will fire up Cowboys fans
The Dallas Cowboys are not in their best stretch of the season. A close, come-from-behind win against the Texans and an overtime loss to the Jaguars has sounded the alarms. Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism. He didn’t play well against the Texans, and he was credited with two interceptions against the Jaguars — albeit the second of which was to no fault of No. 4.
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Jalen Hurts 'Mind Games'? Cowboys Falling for Eagles QB Trick?
The Eagles are allowed to keep a mystery as to how long Jalen Hurts will be out, including as to whether he will play at the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields on Ndamukong Suh hit: Too many times I’ve slid and been hit and don’t get flags
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s...
Dak Prescott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Eagles
Saturday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles likely won't affect the final standings. The Eagles enter the Week 16 game with a three-game lead in the NFC East. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will stay in the No. 5 spot even if they lose to Gardner Minshew and Co. at home.
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Jerry Jones changes stance on Odell Beckham Jr.
For the past several weeks, Dallas Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been pretty insistent that the Cowboys were likely to sign veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to provide a boost for the team down the stretch and in the playoffs. But now, Jones seems to be pumping the Read more... The post Jerry Jones changes stance on Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew drops F-bomb while remembering Mike Leach at memorial
Gardner Minshew was a no-show Tuesday at Eagles practice. But the Philadelphia quarterback had a good reason why: he was attending the memorial for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who died suddenly on Monday after falling ill the day before with a heart condition. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Eagles Thank Doug Pederson, Jaguars With Cheesesteaks For Victory Over Cowboys
Doug Pederson is doing something special as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And as a result of Pederson and the Jaguars' latest win, a 40-34 overtime thriller over the Dallas Cowboys, his old team is paying him back the best way they know can -- with a taste of Philly.
NBC Sports
Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake
The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Warning For Cornerbacks
The Cowboys bolstered their receiving corps this month by signing T.Y. Hilton. He has not yet made his debut for Dallas. When the time comes for Hilton to suit up for the Cowboys this season, he expects to make some noise. Hilton told reporters that he can still run at...
NBC Sports
What will the Jets do with Zach Wilson?
Coach Robert Saleh recently complained about the instant-coffee nature of the NFL. Regardless, quarterback Zach Wilson is already feeling like a stale, room-temperature cup of joe for the Jets. Wilson, back from a hiatus aimed at allowing him to “reset” his career, set offensive football back by a couple of...
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt made Pro Bowl after missing seven games, Eddie Jackson missed two and was off the ballot
Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out for the season with a foot injury and wouldn’t be able to participate even if he made the Pro Bowl, but Jackson isn’t happy about his snub — especially compared to Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who has missed more time than Jackson but still made the AFC Pro Bowl roster.
NBC Sports
Steve Young hilariously finds out about shocking Correa news
If you've been living under a rock for the last 24 hours, chances are you have not heard the latest news regarding superstar shortstop Carlos Correa. Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young assumed Correa was a Giant, only to be stunned when he found out about the latest development regarding Correa's reported 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets live during his appearance on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Why Giants backed away from Correa agreement after physical
The Giants had planned for this week to be one of the most important in franchise history. Carlos Correa was set to be introduced at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning, with a whirlwind media tour after his press conference and a cable-car ride in downtown San Francisco to top it all off.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Jets bench Zach Wilson, but Jaguars still win 19-3
The Jaguars are still in control of whether or not they’ll make it to the postseason. The Jets are reeling and have more uncertainty at quarterback — though Zach Wilson certainly doesn’t look like he’s going to be the answer for the franchise. Jacksonville defeated New...
NBC Sports
Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Belichick's response
The New England Patriots' 2022 season isn't over yet, despite a gut-wrenching loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders that will be shown on NFL highlight reels for a long, long time. The Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. There's plenty more to...
