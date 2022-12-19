ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Comeback

Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update

After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, PA
atozsports.com

Dak Prescott’s latest comments will fire up Cowboys fans

The Dallas Cowboys are not in their best stretch of the season. A close, come-from-behind win against the Texans and an overtime loss to the Jaguars has sounded the alarms. Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism. He didn’t play well against the Texans, and he was credited with two interceptions against the Jaguars — albeit the second of which was to no fault of No. 4.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Jerry Jones changes stance on Odell Beckham Jr.

For the past several weeks, Dallas Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been pretty insistent that the Cowboys were likely to sign veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to provide a boost for the team down the stretch and in the playoffs. But now, Jones seems to be pumping the Read more... The post Jerry Jones changes stance on Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake

The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Warning For Cornerbacks

The Cowboys bolstered their receiving corps this month by signing T.Y. Hilton. He has not yet made his debut for Dallas. When the time comes for Hilton to suit up for the Cowboys this season, he expects to make some noise. Hilton told reporters that he can still run at...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

What will the Jets do with Zach Wilson?

Coach Robert Saleh recently complained about the instant-coffee nature of the NFL. Regardless, quarterback Zach Wilson is already feeling like a stale, room-temperature cup of joe for the Jets. Wilson, back from a hiatus aimed at allowing him to “reset” his career, set offensive football back by a couple of...
NBC Sports

Steve Young hilariously finds out about shocking Correa news

If you've been living under a rock for the last 24 hours, chances are you have not heard the latest news regarding superstar shortstop Carlos Correa. Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young assumed Correa was a Giant, only to be stunned when he found out about the latest development regarding Correa's reported 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets live during his appearance on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Why Giants backed away from Correa agreement after physical

The Giants had planned for this week to be one of the most important in franchise history. Carlos Correa was set to be introduced at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning, with a whirlwind media tour after his press conference and a cable-car ride in downtown San Francisco to top it all off.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Belichick's response

The New England Patriots' 2022 season isn't over yet, despite a gut-wrenching loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders that will be shown on NFL highlight reels for a long, long time. The Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. There's plenty more to...

