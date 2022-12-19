ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Mail: You thought you knew, but maybe not?

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1us6_0jo7NSgp00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Addressing and mailing a letter or package seems pretty easy, right? Name, address, ZIP code — done. Well, maybe not.

Most mail is sorted by machines, and scanners are looking at the address and zip code. There are a lot of things you can do to screw up that process — maybe some you never thought about.

Major winter storm: Looking ahead for holiday travel

First, all mail you send should have a return address in the top left corner — not on the back of the envelope, as you may have seen. This should be complete with a full name, address and ZIP code. The recipient’s address should go in the bottom center. Again, full name (not Dad, Mom, Aunt, etc.), address and ZIP code.

Keep in mind if you have poor handwriting, try hard to print clearly — no cursive. You can try it, but it’s a crap shoot whether the machine will read it. When it gets kicked out to a human being, they have to try to decipher it.

Did you know this? Print the city, state, and ZIP Code on the same line.

According to USPS , fancy type fonts, such as those used on wedding invitations, do not read well on mail processing equipment. They may look great but could slow down your mail.

If you are printing a label, some fonts work better than others. USPS suggests these:

  • Arial
  • Copperplate
  • Courier
  • Courier New
  • Helvetica
  • Lucida Fax
  • Lucida Sans
  • OCR-A
  • OCR-B MT
  • SF Sans Serif
  • Tahoma

Not all cards and letters will go through the mail system at the same cost. You can’t load up a card or letter and stick a Forever stamp on it. Weight matters. If it seems bulky and you put more in the envelope than just the card or a letter, you will most likely need to know what it weighs to get the right postage affixed.

Some other tips: Don’t put anything under the city and ZIP code. If the letter goes to someone’s attention, write that at the top.

Also, if you can’t put the apartment or unit on the same line as the street address, put it on the line above — not below — the delivery address.

Words like “east” and “west” are very important and could keep your mail from being delivered to the right place.

Almost 25% of all mailpieces have something wrong with the address, according to USPS. If you mess up, the postal service will make every effort to figure it out and deliver the mail correctly, but many times it will be sent back to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Poland business owner sees more local shopping

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local businesses were faced with some big decisions this summer as inflation was skyrocketing. Many were trying to make plans for Christmas while seeing their own costs go up. Avant Garden Boutique in Poland opened two years ago just before the pandemic started. It makes...
POLAND, OH
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/21/22

Ginny was brought to us as a stray so we do not know anything about her background. Our vets estimated Ginny to be around 10 years old. She is extremely friendly with people and really likes to spend time in the presence of them. Don’t let her age fool you, Ginny still has lots of energy to run and sniff around outside. Ginny likes meal time and squeaky toys! She seems to do well with other dogs, but would like to meet any potential doggy siblings before she goes home. If you can give this gorgeous girl the perfect forever home, apply today! Visit Ginny at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Animal Charity reminds bring dogs inside, will be patrolling

Animal Charity is reminding people of the Valley that all dogs must be brought inside of homes during the upcoming cold spell starting late Thursday and next week. In a press release, Animal Charity humane agent Jane MacMurchy stated that all dogs must be brought inside during freezing weather and wind events and that placing dogs into a garage is not acceptable.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Winter weather bans and notifications in effect for the Valley

The Valley is under a Winter Storm Warning beginning late Thursday through Saturday, and we will post notifications here. If you have a parking ban, weather-related restrictions, schedule adjustment, or change to an event, please email us at news@wfmj.com, and we will add it to our list. PARKING BANS. New...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WFMJ.com

ACTION Mobile Grocery gives healthy food to people in Youngstown

It's the time of year when we like to eat lots of holiday goodies and treats but that's not stopping Youngstown's Mobile Grocery store from offering healthy meals this holiday. The ACTION Mahoning Mobile Truck was handing out food on Fifth Avenue in downtown Youngstown Wednesday. They were there giving...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

When was the last time Christmas Day was this cold?

(WKBN) — Christmas is fast approaching and there is a big storm system that is coming in just in time for the holiday. There have been many interesting weather events that happened on Christmas, including the cold weather. When was the last time the temperature was this cold for Christmas? The answer might surprise you.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Measles cases on the rise in Ohio

The state of Ohio is seeing an increase in measles cases in Central Ohio, according to Columbiana County Board of Health Health Services Administrator Courtney Stryffeler.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy