Jefferson Parish, LA

Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why

By Mark Menard
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

In a new release Monday, Jefferson Parish officials urged residents to refrain from leaving their water running during the coming cold snap.

The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.

“Residents should begin preparing now for the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions,” the release from Jefferson Parish reads. “All are reminded to protect the 4 Ps: people, pets, pipes and plants – check on elderly neighbors and family; bring pets indoors or make sure they have a warm shelter with access to unfrozen water; wrap exposed pipes and; and protect sensitive vegetation.”

However, officials are advising against what has become a common practice in the area to keep pipes from bursting.

“The Jefferson Parish Water Department recommends customers DO NOT run their faucets unless the residence is raised off the ground,” officials write. “Although this is a common practice to aid against pipes freezing under the home, it places a strain on the entire system and increases the chance for a boil water advisory. Homes that sit on a concrete slab have added protection from the concrete and soil and do not require running taps for an extended period of time.”

“Any exposed pipes should be wrapped with adequate insulating material,” the release adds.

The release also notes that temporary housing for homeless individuals will be coordinated through the Jefferson Parish Community Development Department and Emergency Management team. Anyone in need can contact the Jefferson Parish EOC at 504-349-5360.

Updates will be posted at www.JeffParish.net and all official social media outlets. Residents are also urged to keep all mobile devices charged and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Alerts can be received directly from Jefferson Parish by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.

wgno.com

Jefferson Parish declares emergency, opens warming centers due to cold weather

GRETNA, LA (WGNO) Jefferson Parish leaders outlined their plan to protect residents from the extreme cold weather that will grip our area for the next three to four days. “What’s approaching us is extreme cold weather that we’re just not used to,” Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told reporters during a late-morning news conference on Thursday (Dec. 22) in Gretna. “We know how to handle floods. We know how to handle hurricanes. But we’re really not used to this extreme cold.”
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

City of Thibodaux asks residents to conserve water with Arctic chill coming

The City of Thibodaux is asking residents to conserve water as best they can until further notice due to the Arctic cold front approaching our area tomorrow night. The city sent out a news release today asking residents to refrain from non-essential water use until further notice due to the cold approaching our area. The front will bring prolonged sub-freezing temperatures, which will likely increase demand on the city's water system.
THIBODAUX, LA
wwno.org

What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish enacts cold weather plan for homeless individuals

Extremely cold weather conditions are expected Friday, December 23, 2022 through Sunday, December 25, 2022. Persons or families that have a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not meant for human habitation (street, abandoned building, car, tent, encampment, RV or shelter with no plumbing or electricity, etc.) that will need a warm place to shelter Friday, December 23, 2022 to Monday, December 26, 2022, must call Start Corporation Coordinated Entry at 985-266-0143 now to schedule an application in-take appointment.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
wwno.org

Temperatures to plunge as Arctic air visits south Louisiana, see how to prepare

The polar vortex is wobbling again and will bring bitter-cold temperatures down to south Louisiana this weekend — just in time for the holidays. National Weather Service meteorologist Hannah Lisney, who works in the Baton Rouge/New Orleans office, said temperatures are expected to start plunging as soon as Thursday night. The New Orleans area will likely drop into the low-20s, while the Baton Rouge area might see low temperatures in the teens.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

St. Bernard Parish braces for impending freeze

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Bernard Parish are urging residents to prepare to protect themselves, their pets, and plants for below-freezing temperatures expected to arrive later this week. The cold weather event is expected to begin in southeast Louisiana on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Officials...
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Water District issues Water Conservation Notice

The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE for all customers serviced by the District. This Water Conservation Notice is being issued because of the impending arctic cold front bringing prolonged sub-freezing temperatures to our area which will likely cause a tremendous demand on our water system. Customers are asked to conserve water and refrain from nonessential water use until further notice. If you choose to “drip” your water to prevent frozen water pipes, you are asked to turn the water off once temperatures reach or go above the freezing mark to allow the water system to replenish itself. Your cooperation is vital to ensure adequate water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system.
wwno.org

Fixing Claiborne — the highway that split a Black neighborhood — could come down to 2 proposals

Louis Charbonnet III’s family prides themselves on having one of the biggest Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans – and the prettiest. They’ve had their business in the Tremé for over a hundred years, and the building is elegant: The chapel has tall ceilings, and families meet in rooms with ornate furniture and polished wood mantels to discuss plans for their lost loved ones.
CLAIBORNE, LA
NOLA.com

Here's when New Orleans is expected to freeze this weekend

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana over Christmas weekend — really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

