Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why

In a new release Monday, Jefferson Parish officials urged residents to refrain from leaving their water running during the coming cold snap.

The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.

“Residents should begin preparing now for the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions,” the release from Jefferson Parish reads. “All are reminded to protect the 4 Ps: people, pets, pipes and plants – check on elderly neighbors and family; bring pets indoors or make sure they have a warm shelter with access to unfrozen water; wrap exposed pipes and; and protect sensitive vegetation.”

However, officials are advising against what has become a common practice in the area to keep pipes from bursting.

“The Jefferson Parish Water Department recommends customers DO NOT run their faucets unless the residence is raised off the ground,” officials write. “Although this is a common practice to aid against pipes freezing under the home, it places a strain on the entire system and increases the chance for a boil water advisory. Homes that sit on a concrete slab have added protection from the concrete and soil and do not require running taps for an extended period of time.”

“Any exposed pipes should be wrapped with adequate insulating material,” the release adds.

The release also notes that temporary housing for homeless individuals will be coordinated through the Jefferson Parish Community Development Department and Emergency Management team. Anyone in need can contact the Jefferson Parish EOC at 504-349-5360.

Updates will be posted at www.JeffParish.net and all official social media outlets. Residents are also urged to keep all mobile devices charged and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Alerts can be received directly from Jefferson Parish by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.