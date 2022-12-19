ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

5 New Year's Eve dinners to try in Fort Collins

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago
Want to make your last meal of 2022 count?

A handful of Fort Collins restaurants are serving up a slate of special New Year's Eve dinners, from a round-the-world celebration complete with party hats, noisemakers and champagne toasts to a seafood-forward meal boasting everything from charred Spanish octopus to Key lime pie.

So push your resolutions to the back burner one last time and dig in as the new year nears.

New Year's Eve dinners in Fort Collins

The Emporium: An American Brasserie, 378 Walnut St.

Celebrate the final countdown of 2022 with a four-course tasting menu at The Emporium. The special menu costs $75 per person, with The Emporium's regular dinner menu also available. For the full New Year's Eve menu, go to emporiumftcollins.com/menus.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 123 N. College Ave.

Get a fresh seafood start to your new year. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar is going big with its three-course prix fixe New Year's Eve dinner, featuring everything from blackened shrimp or beef tartare to charred Spanish octopus, peppercorn-crusted ahi tuna and a choice of two decadent deserts. This special meal will set you back $85 per person and requires a reservation. Make one online at opentable.com.

Bistro Nautile, 150 W. Oak St.

If you haven't already made it your New Year's Eve tradition, try ringing in 2023 with Bistro Nautile, a French-inspired Oak Street eatery that goes all out — I'm talking party hats, noisemakers, beads and a free champagne toast every time a new year begins in a different part of the world. The celebration starts at lunch and goes through dinner, with Bistro Nautile's full menu available as well as some throwback specials from its days as former Old Town eatery Fish. Bistro Nautile is open Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4-10 p.m. for dinner.

After a two-year COVID closure,Anheuser-Busch to keep Fort Collins biergarten and tour center closed

The Post Chicken & Beer, 1002 S. College Ave.

Looking for an unfussy meal to kick off the new year? Head to The Post Chicken & Beer in Fort Collins, where you'll find half-priced Post beer flights starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 31, as well as special New Year's Eve menu items like steamed mussels, braised bone-in pork shank and unique desserts in a jar.

Cafe Vino, 1200 S. College Ave.

Start your new year off on a tasty food kick with Cafe Vino's four-course New Year's Eve tasting menu. Try the special holiday meal from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 31. It will cost $75 per person with the option of adding on a wine pairing. To make a reservation, visit cafevino.com.

Dishing up Ukrainian delights:From Kyiv to Colorado, Ukrainian cooking instructor warms Fort Collins kitchens

