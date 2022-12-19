Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (12/20/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) With the threat of severe winter weather later this weekend, those with plans to be on the road this weekend should prepare now. All drivers should plan out their routes of travel and make sure family or friends are aware of that plan. Plus make sure all vehicles have an emergency survival kit, which should include extra winter clothing, water, snacks, blankets, cell phone chargers, and more. All vehicles should stay at least half to full of fuel and extra time should be allowed for travel. For more on road conditions in Illinois, logon at gettingaroundillinois.com and for prepareness tips, go to idot.illinois.gov.
nprillinois.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Taylorville Kroger re-opens to grateful crowd after 5 months
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Kroger re-opened their doors on Wednesday morning after a five-month hiatus. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered the store’s closure on July 29 due to improper asbestos removal. State-approved and licensed professionals have since made desired repairs and extensively tested the store so it could be readied to serve customers […]
Demolition of old Pillsbury Mills site begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The remaining buildings at the old Pillsbury Mills site are set to be demolished. Chris Richmond, the president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, the organization that acquired the site, said they’ll start by tearing down the first 50,000 square feet of the property. “We haven’t seen buildings come down here at the Pillsbury […]
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Charged with Class X Felony in North West Street Shooting
A Jacksonville man remains held on charges related to a weekend shooting. 34-year-old Antonio K. King of Jacksonville was charged in Morgan County Court Monday with Class X felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, and Class 3 felony possession and use of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
Effingham Radio
Body Found In Stream Near Hillsboro High School
Authorities are identifying the body found in a stream near the high school in Hillsboro, Illinois. Joshua Ernst’s body was discovered just after school let out Friday. No foul play is suspect and the discovery led to the cancellation of high school activities that night. An autopsy is scheduled...
wmay.com
State Police Investigating Death Of Springfield Man
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man who was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday morning at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 35-year-old Earl Moore was taken to the hospital’s emergency room from his residence around 3:15am Sunday. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death.
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights bitter cold while responding to abandoned house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, crews are on a scene with heavy fire showing in the 1900 block of East Cook. Multiple engines and trucks are currently at the fire. According to the page, the two story wooden structure is "fully involved" which generally means that the building is unable to be entered due to the amount of fire.
wmay.com
Zoning Change Approved To Allow ”Travel Center” On Stevenson Drive
A zoning change has been approved to allow a planned travel center on Stevenson Drive in Springfield, even as concerns are raised about noise from the facility creating disruptions for nearby homes. The Quick Trip travel center planned for 3000 Stevenson Drive would have fuel canopies and other amenities for...
wlds.com
Non-Union Employees for Village of South Jacksonville Soon to Have Handbook
The Village of South Jacksonville is on the verge of completing a task that was taken up more than four years ago. Village Treasurer and Office Manager Mindy Olson gave an update to the South Jacksonville Village Board on Thursday about the completion of an employee manual for non-union village employees.
wmay.com
Demolition Work To Get Underway At Pillsbury Site
Demolition work is set to begin in the days to come on some of the remaining structures at the former Pillsbury Mills site. The site’s nonprofit owner, Moving Pillsbury Forward, says two dilapidated warehouses will be the first structures to come down, because they have partially collapsed and pose a safety hazard to anyone on the site.
edglentoday.com
Bethalto Police: Felony Methamphetamine Charges Issued
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department today announced methamphetamine charges for two suspects in Madison County Circuit Court. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. ROBERT D. HAMOR. M/W AGE: 57. (Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 15...
wcbu.org
Here's how this tiny Fulton County village is restoring its historic 19th century opera house
Just 87 people call the Fulton County village of Ellisville home, according to the last U.S. Census. But this tiny community brags of a big asset: a historic opera house. The opera house was built in 1891, during the halcyon narrow-gauge railroad days of the village. But Paula Helle said when the railroad went bust, so did Ellisville.
wlds.com
Blackburn Announces Resignation of President
The Board of Trustees of Blackburn College have announced the resignation of its president. Dr. Mark Biermann has turned in his resignation to the board, according to an announcement released by the college today, to focus on health, well-being, and extended family. Dr. Greg Meyer, a former Blackburn College professor, has been appointed as Interim President and will serve until the search for a new president is completed. To help ensure a smooth transition, Meyer will serve as Interim President-elect during the month of December before officially taking office on January 3rd.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: December 11-17, 2022
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in Benld in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to East Elm Street and Clinton Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North Main Street and Locust Street in Benld...
muddyrivernews.com
Trial for Quincy teen charged in death of grandfather set for March
QUINCY — Negotiations with the state’s attorney’s office continue, but a trial for a Quincy teen being tried as an adult and accused of murdering his grandfather has been placed on the March docket. Hayden Schmidt, 16, appeared Tuesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court with his...
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges, Restitution Ordered
A Beardstown woman was sentenced to prison yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court. 49 year old Rebecca L. Spears of Beardstown pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Spears after they executed a search warrant at a residence in the first block...
