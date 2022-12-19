(SPRINGFIELD) With the threat of severe winter weather later this weekend, those with plans to be on the road this weekend should prepare now. All drivers should plan out their routes of travel and make sure family or friends are aware of that plan. Plus make sure all vehicles have an emergency survival kit, which should include extra winter clothing, water, snacks, blankets, cell phone chargers, and more. All vehicles should stay at least half to full of fuel and extra time should be allowed for travel. For more on road conditions in Illinois, logon at gettingaroundillinois.com and for prepareness tips, go to idot.illinois.gov.

