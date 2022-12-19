ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (12/20/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With the threat of severe winter weather later this weekend, those with plans to be on the road this weekend should prepare now. All drivers should plan out their routes of travel and make sure family or friends are aware of that plan. Plus make sure all vehicles have an emergency survival kit, which should include extra winter clothing, water, snacks, blankets, cell phone chargers, and more. All vehicles should stay at least half to full of fuel and extra time should be allowed for travel. For more on road conditions in Illinois, logon at gettingaroundillinois.com and for prepareness tips, go to idot.illinois.gov.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Taylorville Kroger re-opens to grateful crowd after 5 months

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Kroger re-opened their doors on Wednesday morning after a five-month hiatus. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered the store’s closure on July 29 due to improper asbestos removal. State-approved and licensed professionals have since made desired repairs and extensively tested the store so it could be readied to serve customers […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Demolition of old Pillsbury Mills site begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The remaining buildings at the old Pillsbury Mills site are set to be demolished.  Chris Richmond, the president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, the organization that acquired the site, said they’ll start by tearing down the first 50,000 square feet of the property. “We haven’t seen buildings come down here at the Pillsbury […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Body Found In Stream Near Hillsboro High School

Authorities are identifying the body found in a stream near the high school in Hillsboro, Illinois. Joshua Ernst’s body was discovered just after school let out Friday. No foul play is suspect and the discovery led to the cancellation of high school activities that night. An autopsy is scheduled...
HILLSBORO, IL
wmay.com

State Police Investigating Death Of Springfield Man

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man who was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday morning at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 35-year-old Earl Moore was taken to the hospital’s emergency room from his residence around 3:15am Sunday. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges

Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Springfield FD fights bitter cold while responding to abandoned house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, crews are on a scene with heavy fire showing in the 1900 block of East Cook. Multiple engines and trucks are currently at the fire. According to the page, the two story wooden structure is "fully involved" which generally means that the building is unable to be entered due to the amount of fire.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Zoning Change Approved To Allow ”Travel Center” On Stevenson Drive

A zoning change has been approved to allow a planned travel center on Stevenson Drive in Springfield, even as concerns are raised about noise from the facility creating disruptions for nearby homes. The Quick Trip travel center planned for 3000 Stevenson Drive would have fuel canopies and other amenities for...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Demolition Work To Get Underway At Pillsbury Site

Demolition work is set to begin in the days to come on some of the remaining structures at the former Pillsbury Mills site. The site’s nonprofit owner, Moving Pillsbury Forward, says two dilapidated warehouses will be the first structures to come down, because they have partially collapsed and pose a safety hazard to anyone on the site.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
edglentoday.com

Bethalto Police: Felony Methamphetamine Charges Issued

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department today announced methamphetamine charges for two suspects in Madison County Circuit Court. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. ROBERT D. HAMOR. M/W AGE: 57. (Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 15...
BETHALTO, IL
wlds.com

Blackburn Announces Resignation of President

The Board of Trustees of Blackburn College have announced the resignation of its president. Dr. Mark Biermann has turned in his resignation to the board, according to an announcement released by the college today, to focus on health, well-being, and extended family. Dr. Greg Meyer, a former Blackburn College professor, has been appointed as Interim President and will serve until the search for a new president is completed. To help ensure a smooth transition, Meyer will serve as Interim President-elect during the month of December before officially taking office on January 3rd.
CARLINVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: December 11-17, 2022

An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in Benld in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to East Elm Street and Clinton Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North Main Street and Locust Street in Benld...
GILLESPIE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Trial for Quincy teen charged in death of grandfather set for March

QUINCY — Negotiations with the state’s attorney’s office continue, but a trial for a Quincy teen being tried as an adult and accused of murdering his grandfather has been placed on the March docket. Hayden Schmidt, 16, appeared Tuesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court with his...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Beardstown Woman Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges, Restitution Ordered

A Beardstown woman was sentenced to prison yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court. 49 year old Rebecca L. Spears of Beardstown pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Spears after they executed a search warrant at a residence in the first block...

