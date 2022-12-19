Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
Creative Coast holds Girls Code Holiday Showcase for Savannah students
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders, community stakeholders, and more were on hand to check out the hard work of the girls who spent their holiday break learning a new skill. The Girls Code Holiday Showcase is hosted by Creative Coast and funded in part by the City of...
INTERVIEW: Greenbriar Children’s Center in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a local non-profit with a mission to help children and strengthen families. Greenbriar Children’s Center in Savannah has been helping the Savannah community for more than 70 years.
Savannah’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement worked with hundreds of kids this year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the Savannah’s alternative approaches to ending gun violence is approaching it’s one year mark. The city created the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) to help make neighborhoods safer by engaging with young people. ONSE just moved into their new home...
Savannah Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed
The Savannah Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless and Union Mission providing emergency warming center availability
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless and Union Mission will be providing emergency warming center availability this weekend. The Grace House Day Center on 120 Farm Street will be open Friday, Saturday, and Monday 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. The Emergency Warming Center will be open...
City workers donate nearly 30,000 cans of food to Second Harvest in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City workers in Savannah turned out to help a good cause Wednesday. More than 1300 City workers donated nearly 30,000 cans of food to Second Harvest. That’s thousands more than last year. City departments have been competing fiercely to see who can donate the most.
Major changes coming to Ulmer Park in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Springfield has released a rendering of major changes coming to Ulmer Park. According to the city, the renovation will include new restrooms, new playground equipment and a renovated picnic area. But it will also include changes to the ballpark and an entirely new pavilion area.
Savannah mayor: LOST done deal, city to open heating center as temperature drops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson capped off his final press conference of 2022 by discussing the finalization of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and the looming frigid weather. On Tuesday, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved an offer from Chatham County on LOST. “As far as we’re concerned this is done,” Johnson […]
Savannah Belles Ferry will run as bus bridge service
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit’s Savannah Belles Ferry will run as a bus bridge service. Passengers drop off and pick up will be at Congress and Bull St. to the Westin, every 30 minutes.
Cold weather supplies delivered to warming centers, homeless encampments
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With a cold Christmas ahead, volunteers with the Savannah-Chatham Housing Authority crisscrossed the city Thursday, getting supplies to homeless encampments and warming shelters. Vans loaded with cold weather needs for people without a home. People with the homeless authority are coming to warming centers and about...
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’. That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.
Pooler City Council approves first step in bringing BigShots Golf range to Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A new spot for entertainment could be coming to Pooler. The Pooler City Council approved the first step in bringing a golfing range with several activities off of Pooler Parkway. The lot next to the Costco in Pooler is empty right now it could be a...
revalyu Resources recycling investing $50 million in new Statesboro plant
The Development Authority of Bulloch County (DABC) has announced that revalyu Resources, an environmentally friendly recycling company, will invest $50 million in a new PET plastic recycling facility in Gateway Regional Park. When fully completed the site will be capable of processing more than 200 tonnes per day of used plastic bottles into high quality sustainable PET polymers.
In order to accommodate larger cargo ships, GDOT considers raising Talmadge Bridge by up to 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah currently has the fastest-growing port in the country, and state leaders are taking steps to ensure it stays that way. The Georgia Department of Transportation is considering making some changes to the nearby Talmadge Bridge to ensure port traffic keeps flowing smoothly. While the 31-year-old...
Effingham County church to open its doors as warming shelter ahead of freezing temperatures
RINCON, Ga. — Above video: Homeless shelters prepare for Savannah freeze. A warming shelter is set to open in Effingham County due to freezing temperatures expected later this week. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 155 Goshen Road, plans to open its building as a warming center from Friday...
Savannah African Art Museum hosting Kwanzaa Marketplace event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah African Art Museum is hosting the Kwanzaa Marketplace to celebrate the seven-day festival. Founded in 1966 as a way for African-Americans to commemorate the holiday through community building and honors seven principles, the first day of Kwanzaa is Monday, Dec. 26, but the Savannah African Art Museum invites you to be a part of the festivities this Friday.
German recycling company building new plant in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Revalyu Resources, a recycling company based in Germany, will set up a $50 million plant in Bulloch County in the Gateway Industrial Park right across the road from Great Dane. The company collects and treats plastics to reuse them in a host of products. Benjy...
Skilled to Work: New website helping Bulloch Co. students
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - High school students in Bulloch County have a new tool to help decide their careers and the training they need. Vocational teachers and counselors met with many of the business and industry leaders they talk to on a regular basis. “We have a lot of...
