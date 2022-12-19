ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claxton, GA

Grice Connect

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house

Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
villages-news.com

Savannah Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed

The Savannah Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Major changes coming to Ulmer Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Springfield has released a rendering of major changes coming to Ulmer Park. According to the city, the renovation will include new restrooms, new playground equipment and a renovated picnic area. But it will also include changes to the ballpark and an entirely new pavilion area.
SPRINGFIELD, GA
wtoc.com

Cold weather supplies delivered to warming centers, homeless encampments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With a cold Christmas ahead, volunteers with the Savannah-Chatham Housing Authority crisscrossed the city Thursday, getting supplies to homeless encampments and warming shelters. Vans loaded with cold weather needs for people without a home. People with the homeless authority are coming to warming centers and about...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

revalyu Resources recycling investing $50 million in new Statesboro plant

The Development Authority of Bulloch County (DABC) has announced that revalyu Resources, an environmentally friendly recycling company, will invest $50 million in a new PET plastic recycling facility in Gateway Regional Park. When fully completed the site will be capable of processing more than 200 tonnes per day of used plastic bottles into high quality sustainable PET polymers.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah African Art Museum hosting Kwanzaa Marketplace event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah African Art Museum is hosting the Kwanzaa Marketplace to celebrate the seven-day festival. Founded in 1966 as a way for African-Americans to commemorate the holiday through community building and honors seven principles, the first day of Kwanzaa is Monday, Dec. 26, but the Savannah African Art Museum invites you to be a part of the festivities this Friday.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

German recycling company building new plant in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Revalyu Resources, a recycling company based in Germany, will set up a $50 million plant in Bulloch County in the Gateway Industrial Park right across the road from Great Dane. The company collects and treats plastics to reuse them in a host of products. Benjy...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Skilled to Work: New website helping Bulloch Co. students

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - High school students in Bulloch County have a new tool to help decide their careers and the training they need. Vocational teachers and counselors met with many of the business and industry leaders they talk to on a regular basis. “We have a lot of...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

