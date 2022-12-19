Wisconsin lawmakers react to Jan. 6 committee recommendation to prosecute Trump

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on a House committee’s decision Monday to recommend former President Donald Trump face charges in connection with the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Members of the select committee recommended the U.S. Department of Justice prosecute Trump under four statutes, arguing he obstructed an official proceeding, conspired to defraud the United States, conspired to make a false statement, and incited, assisted or aided or comforted an insurrection.

READ MORE: Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

On Twitter following the committee’s meeting Monday afternoon, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin thanked its members for their “work showing the American people how Trump’s Big Lie incited a deadly insurrection & undermined our trusted democratic process for generations to come.”

“We must hold those responsible accountable,” she added.

“America is indebted to the patriotic service of the [committee] for their work to hold accountable those who attempted to prevent the peaceful transfer of power,” Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore tweeted. “The committee’s findings will help guide the prevention of any future attempts to disrupt democracy.”

Rep. Mark Pocan went even further, saying, “The [committee] put in the work. Let’s get this criminal off the streets.”

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson did not directly address the charging decision on Twitter but instead blasted the FBI for purported interference in multiple past elections.

“Here is further proof the FBI interfered in the 2022 Wisconsin U.S. Senate election,” he wrote accompanying a lengthy thread about FBI communication with Twitter about a New York Post story about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s laptop published weeks before the 2020 election. “Add that to FBI interference in the 2016 and 2020 Presidential elections and you have an alarming pattern of corruption that should concern every American. How deep does this corruption go?”

