ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin lawmakers react to Jan. 6 committee recommendation to prosecute Trump

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouYds_0jo7MtQx00

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on a House committee’s decision Monday to recommend former President Donald Trump face charges in connection with the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Members of the select committee recommended the U.S. Department of Justice prosecute Trump under four statutes, arguing he obstructed an official proceeding, conspired to defraud the United States, conspired to make a false statement, and incited, assisted or aided or comforted an insurrection.

READ MORE: Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

On Twitter following the committee’s meeting Monday afternoon, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin thanked its members for their “work showing the American people how Trump’s Big Lie incited a deadly insurrection & undermined our trusted democratic process for generations to come.”

“We must hold those responsible accountable,” she added.

“America is indebted to the patriotic service of the [committee] for their work to hold accountable those who attempted to prevent the peaceful transfer of power,” Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore tweeted. “The committee’s findings will help guide the prevention of any future attempts to disrupt democracy.”

Rep. Mark Pocan went even further, saying, “The [committee] put in the work. Let’s get this criminal off the streets.”

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson did not directly address the charging decision on Twitter but instead blasted the FBI for purported interference in multiple past elections.

“Here is further proof the FBI interfered in the 2022 Wisconsin U.S. Senate election,” he wrote accompanying a lengthy thread about FBI communication with Twitter about a New York Post story about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s laptop published weeks before the 2020 election. “Add that to FBI interference in the 2016 and 2020 Presidential elections and you have an alarming pattern of corruption that should concern every American. How deep does this corruption go?”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
WCVB

BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again

BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
BOSTON, MA
shefinds

Donald Trump Voters Are Reportedly 'Tired' 'Angry' And 'Fed Up' That He 'Skimmed' Campaign Funds From Candidates

It doesn’t look like Donald Trump’s voters are going to be as loyal as he hoped they would be, as some polls have suggested that previous Trump voters may not be willing to vote for him a second or even third time, as they are unhappy with his actions; particularly how he allegedly took almost all of the campaign funds from candidates in 2020 for himself! Could the 76-year-old twice-impeached former president’s third attempt for the presidency be over before it has even begun?!
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense

A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
WISCONSIN STATE
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump.  “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday.  While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students.  Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
INDIANA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy