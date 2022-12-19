ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

MIX 94.9

Nostalgic Minnesota Christmas Bear Giving Me All the Warm Feels! Who has One?

I've been seeing it for a couple weeks on Facebook and every time I see it, it gives me all the nostalgic feels for Christmas. Remember Santa Bear? With his knitted Christmas colored hat and scarf? He was first introduced to us by the Minnesota founded department store Dayton's, back in 1985. I was only four years old at that time, but I will always remember when Santa Bear came around. Did you have one? Do you still have one?
MINNESOTA STATE
anash.org

Chanuka Wonderland at Mall of America Attracts Hundreds

Hundreds joined Chanuka Wonderland at the Mall of America, featuring a Menorah lighting with the Mayor of the city of Bloomington, MN, a Chanuka Book story trail, and an exciting magic show. Hundreds of men, women, and children joined Chanuka Wonderland at the Mall of America. The historic Hakhel event...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Minnesota Monthly

Restaurant News: Two Big Chefs Opening Two New Eateries

Are you ready for a noodle-shop from Chef Yia Vang? How about a Loring Park spot from Chef Ann Ahmed? The end of the year means big changes in restaurants, and the end of 2022 is no exception. First up is Vang and the Slurp Noodle Shop. Vang has been in the Lyn/Lake neighborhood for […] The post Restaurant News: Two Big Chefs Opening Two New Eateries appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

NFL Legend Recreates Minnesota Vikings History At The Mall Of America

NFL Legend Peyton Manning recreated some Minnesota Vikings history at the Mall of America with Ahmad Rashad. Earlier this year Peyton Manning was spotted in Minnesota. Not only was he in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but he was also sporting a Minnesota Vikings jersey at the Mall of America. He also had a film crew with him and a lot of people were wondering what was going on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Nonna Rosa’s Restaurant in Robbinsdale Gets New Owner

Nonna Rosa’s, a popular Italian restaurant in Robbinsdale, has a new owner. Calling the restaurant “a neighborhood gem,” new owner Jason Lyons says the concept would largely remain the same. “I’ve pretty much done restaurants my entire life. So I feel like I have a good eye...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MACV helps longest-running homeless veteran arrive at a place to call home

MINNEAPOLIS -- This holiday season, too many veterans have no place to call home, but the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is on a mission to change that. WCCO's Reg Chapman shares how MACV finally got one of the longest-running veterans off the homeless registry.Army Veteran John Anderson loves sitting in his own space and re-telling stories of his time serving in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm."Between the front lines and the main support, we were in the middle of the units we were there to support," Anderson said. Ever since, It has been a long, rough road for Anderson....
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota

While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.

