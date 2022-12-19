ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

UT Health Tyler NICU receives donation of care packages

By Luke Whitney
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A Tyler woman and her nonprofit organization is hoping to ease the burden of having a baby in the NICU during the holidays by delivering care packages to the UT Health Tyler NICU.

On Dec. 19, Lexi Sullivan delivered the care packages on behalf of Eve’s Victory , an organization with the mission of bringing hope to families struggling with premature birth, miscarriage, stillbirth, having a disabled and/or ill baby or the loss of a child.

“It’s isolating, not only being in the hospital, but not being able to bring your baby home. This shows there are people who know what you’re experiencing and that you’re not alone.”

Lexi Sullivan
    Lexi Sullivan shows contents of the care packages. Photo Courtesy of UT Health Tyler.
    Contents of the care packages. Photo Courtesy of UT Health Tyler
  Photo Courtesy of UT Health Tyler.
Sullivan became involved with the organization after her own pregnancy loss six years ago when someone saw her story on social media and reached out to her. Her and her family moved to Tyler this summer and she has been working to build a support network for East Texas.

“I felt such a calling for me to be bringing this to Tyler,” Sullivan said. “I really felt there was a need for people to know they’re not alone and there are people who understand what they’re going through and how dark it can be.”

UT Health Tyler NICU Director Marcie Tunstall said she was grateful for the care packages because they will provide comfort to families at the holidays.

“This heartfelt gift is extremely meaningful,” Tunstall said. “The gratitude extends beyond our NICU team to the parents who receive them and are comforted by the kindness of others.”

The care packages contain items such as swaddling blankets, onesies, knitted baby hats, snacks, tea samples, a journal, pens and encouragement cards with personal notes.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

