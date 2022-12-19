ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
VikingsTerritory

Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy

The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins

Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Is Nearing an Historic TD Mark

For much of the season, Kirk Cousins has seen his counting statistics take a dip. It has come with the caveat that he continues leading game-winning drives and Minnesota has already clinched their position in the playoffs. Because of that, the normal Cousins haters have come to the bright side due to the Vikings QB’s clutch performances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
VikingsTerritory

There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend

Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Awesome! The Minnesota Vikings Are Doing THIS To Their End Zones!

If you haven't heard, like maybe you were living under a rock for the last few days, but the Minnesota VIkings are having a 'whiteout' game this Saturday against the New York Football Giants. The team will be wearing white jerseys and pants, with their purple helmet. Fans going to the game are also being encouraged to wear white, but what I didn't know is that the Vikings are also adding white to their end zones.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

BREAKING: Minnesota Football signs Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels

With National Signing Day upon us, and PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gopher Football squad were able to get some good news here to start their day. As Minnesota is able to execute a flip, as the Gophers have flipped Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels from the University of Pittsburgh. Daniels decommitted from Pittsburgh a few weeks ago, and just signed his national letter of intent to the Gophers today. The 6-5 offensive lineman out of Cincinnati had other offers from the Purdue, Boston College, Connecticut and Kentucky among others. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Daniels is a three-star on both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Composite has him the No. 24 rising senior in the state of Ohio. He played left tackle for Princeton as a junior, but 247Sports ranks Daniels as an interior offensive linemen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Ifeadi Odenigbo Available, Blizting Again, the Injury Report

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 21st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. Today, we tackle Ifeadi Odenigbo hitting the open market after a stunning release by the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota’s Week 16 defense, and the early Vikings injury report. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Boom. 5 Vikings Made the Pro Bowl.

Pro Bowl voting is a big event every year, as the NFL counts votes on Twitter, generating a lot of engagement because fans want their team’s players to be a part of the event. The NFL changed the event to a flag football game and some skills challenges this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Apparently Employ the Legendary Harry Styles.

There’s a price to pay for merely being young, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was the butt of a strange-but-fun comparison this week. The Vikings host the overachieving New York Giants this weekend, one week after executing the largest comeback in NFL history over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. And the Giants are led defensively by a man named Wink Martindale, who fired up an interesting comparison for Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 16

This is Episode 182 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings with Janik Eckardt, Josh Frey, and Dustin Baker. Particularly, the Colts comeback, the Giants in Week 16, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any feedback — especially...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

