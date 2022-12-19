ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

News 12

3 police officers help deliver baby at Harriman home

Three Harriman police officers helped make a special delivery overnight. Officers Edward Josefowitz, Michael Biagini, and Francis Burns helped deliver a healthy baby girl on Brookside Drive just after 2 a.m. Officials say the officers responded to a 911 call of a woman in labor. When they arrived, the baby...
HARRIMAN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Who Hid In Saw Mill River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Yonkers: DA

A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said. Yonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez, age 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 22 to killing 23-year-old Lateef Butler outside a Yonkers apartment building on June 26, 2020, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
BRONXVILLE, NY
News 12

Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights

High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
PATCHOGUE, NY
BronxVoice

Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless Shelter

QUEENS - Prosecutors have charged a Queens man with beating his 3-year-old child to death inside a homeless shelter as well as abusing another child. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Shaquan Butler has been indicted for murder, endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son and the physical abuse to a second child in an Elmhurst shelter last month.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Salvation Army’s Harlem soup kitchens get big donation from Goya

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – The long line outside the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen on Malcolm X Boulevard in Harlem has become the norm. “This Christmas season we have experienced high demand more than ever before,” said Major Antonio Rosamilia of the Salvation Army. Hundreds of visitors go there for a warm meal, but Tuesday was […]
MANHATTAN, NY

