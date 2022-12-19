Read full article on original website
Fallen Yonkers PD Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino's home mortgage paid off by nonprofit
The department says the CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation visited the family, spent a good amount of time with them and then told them they're one of over 40 families getting some help from the foundation this holiday season.
3 police officers help deliver baby at Harriman home
Three Harriman police officers helped make a special delivery overnight. Officers Edward Josefowitz, Michael Biagini, and Francis Burns helped deliver a healthy baby girl on Brookside Drive just after 2 a.m. Officials say the officers responded to a 911 call of a woman in labor. When they arrived, the baby...
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
Police: 46-year-old missing man last seen leaving Green Acres Mall
Michael Golden is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds.
'I just want this man arrested.' Norwalk mother cries out for justice after daughter's death
State police say Monica Wilson was killed near Exit 2 on Route 8 in Bridgeport when her vehicle was struck by a van driven in the wrong direction by Wilber Martinez, from Bridgeport.
Woman wanted for stealing thousands from Merrick spa
Detectives tell News 12 the woman walked into the New Happiness Relax Spa Inc. on Merrick Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
Man Who Hid In Saw Mill River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Yonkers: DA
A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said. Yonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez, age 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 22 to killing 23-year-old Lateef Butler outside a Yonkers apartment building on June 26, 2020, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
Thousands Raised For Sick Westchester County Mom, Baker Who Once Appeared On Food Network
Thousands of dollars have been raised to help the family of a woman from Westchester County who once appeared on a baking show held by the Food Network and now faces a terminal diagnosis. Related Story - New Rochelle Mom Bakes Her Way To Food Network's 'Cake Wars'New Rochelle resident&n…
Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville
A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights
High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
2 teen boys stabbed, 1 fatally, on NJ street
Two teen boys were stabbed, one fatally, on a busy New Jersey street Tuesday night, authorities said.
$10K reward offered for info in murders of man, woman found dead in BX burning car
The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of two people found dead inside of a burning car in the Bronx earlier this year.
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless Shelter
QUEENS - Prosecutors have charged a Queens man with beating his 3-year-old child to death inside a homeless shelter as well as abusing another child. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Shaquan Butler has been indicted for murder, endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son and the physical abuse to a second child in an Elmhurst shelter last month.
‘Follow-Out’ Thieves Victimize Mall Customers Buying High-End Goods, Two Captured By Paramus PD
A pair of “follow-out” thieves believed to belong to an organized South American band of bandits were captured by Paramus police at the Garden State Plaza, authorities said. Three different customers who bought high-end electronics at the mall’s Apple store were followed to their next destination, where burglars...
Group pulls out knife, robs Brooklyn commuter at Crescent Street J train station
The NYPD is investigating overnight robbery by a group of people at the Crescent Street J train station in Brooklyn.
Salvation Army’s Harlem soup kitchens get big donation from Goya
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – The long line outside the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen on Malcolm X Boulevard in Harlem has become the norm. “This Christmas season we have experienced high demand more than ever before,” said Major Antonio Rosamilia of the Salvation Army. Hundreds of visitors go there for a warm meal, but Tuesday was […]
Neighbors: Family narrowly escaped home destroyed by fire in Orange County
Fire officials say the house on Canterbury Circle was in flames when they arrived.
15-year-old Hyde Park student charged with making threat of mass harm to high school
A Hyde Park student is now out of school and facing a charge of "making a threat of mass harm" after police say he threatened to injure students at FDR High School.
