Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Mendive Middle School evacuated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning. In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school. No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO...
KOLO TV Reno
Mendive Middle School briefly evacuated after threat
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after they received a threat. In a statement, the Washoe County School District said school police investigated and conducted a search, and that the situation has been resolved without incident. Students and staff returned to the building and...
mynews4.com
Mendive Middle School evacuated because of reported threat
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mendive Middle School was evacuated while police investigated the report of a threat at the school, according to the Washoe County School District (WCSD). The evacuation was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 and WCSD reported that police had determined that the school is safe and students had returned to the building just after 8 a.m.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO 8 experiencing network broadcast issues
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is experiencing issues with our servers that are causing problems with our ability to get on air. Until the issue is resolved, we cannot air any of our newscasts. We are working to resolve the issue and thank you for your patience.
mynews4.com
Armed suspect shot by police in downtown Reno near Wingfield Park
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an armed man was shot by police and bailiffs in downtown Reno early Thursday morning. Officer Stephen Greenlee with the Reno Police Department said officers and Reno Justice Court bailiffs were called to the area of the riverwalk near Sierra Street just after 7:20 a.m. on the report of a man firing rounds.
KOLO TV Reno
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
2news.com
Body Camera Footage Released in Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno
Police have released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in downtown Reno. The suspect was hospitalized but survived and earlier this week, police released body cam footage from the shooting. Police first encountered the suspect in the Silver Legacy parking garage on West 5th Street on...
2news.com
Mendive Middle School Temporarily Evacuated While Police Investigated Possible Threat
Mendive Middle School in Sparks was temporarily evacuated while police investigated a report of a possible threat at the school. Washoe County School District posted the information just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Just a little more than 30 minutes later, WCSD reported that police determined that the school was safe and that students returned to the building.
KOLO TV Reno
Amazon donates $28,000 to Washoe County school
GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Online retail giant Amazon has donated $28,000 to Gerlach K-12 School. This year’s donation is the eighth consecutive year Reno’s Amazon center has supported the school with gifts and donations. “During this important time of year when we all come together, we want to...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation grants wish, helps improve daily life of local family
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Reno Rodeo Wish Program has given a Reno-area family help and an adventure. Charlene Norvell’s son Asher weighed 1 pound, 14 ounces when he was born and spent his first 164 days in the intensive care unit for infants. Now 8...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC releases bus schedule for Christmas, New Year
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission has released a bus schedule for this Christmas and New Year’s. Sunday, December 25: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. Monday, December 26: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed. Saturday, December 31: Transit on Saturday-level schedule. RTC FREE Safe RIDE service...
hotelnewsresource.com
170 Suite Element Reno Experience District Hotel Opens in Reno, Nevada
Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season. They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks man sentenced for unlawfully possessing guns
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison and three years’ probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm. 41-year-old David Lee Wiley Jr. plead guilty in August, admitting that on Feb. 4, he possessed three firearms. He...
kunr.org
Reno Police chief finalists, union, community leaders envision the future of policing
The two finalists for the city’s next police chief met with stakeholders at the Neil Road Recreation Center on Thursday. According to a recent public survey conducted by the City of Reno, citizens say their top priorities are violent crime reduction, traffic enforcement and police accountability. Finalists discuss mental...
FOX Reno
'I know what it is like to be hungry,' Reno non-profit seeking communal kitchen
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Rural Emergency Assistance (REAP) in Reno is looking for space where they can prepare food once a week. Every Saturday at Barbra Bennett Park, volunteers with REAP set up a portable table and hand out warm food, along with hygiene products to those in need.
KOLO TV Reno
Biden appoints UNR professor to nuclear waste panel
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden Administration has appointed a UNR professor of hydrology to a panel on nuclear waste. Scott W. Tyler will serve on the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board. There, he provide technical and scientific peer reviews of the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear waste management activities.
KOLO TV Reno
HHS Secretary Becerra urges vaccinations during Reno visit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra came to reno Thursday to confer, listen, and share a timely message. The Secretary’s visit came on the heels of an expected surge in the number of covid and influenza cases around the country and the release of the administration’s plan for dealing with it, especially among the most vulnerable Americans, seniors and patients in nursing homes. The setting for the visit-- a long-term care facility, Advanced Health Care of Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Gardnerville man dies in Friday crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Gardnerville man was killed on Friday in a crash while driving on US395. A preliminary investigation from Nevada State Police found that a black 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup truck driven by a Paul Simpson was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, he allowed the truck to cross the centerline and into the path of a 2019 Nissan Rogue.
KOLO TV Reno
Road work will close a lane in Carson City overnight
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Roadwork on an enhanced digital highway information sign will result in overnight lane reductions on U.S. 50 Thursday night. One lane of westbound travel on the highway from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Friday. Minor travel delays are expected for anyone traveling through the area.
Comments / 0