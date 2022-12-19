ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Voters and candidates prepare for Tuesday’s “Firehouse Primary” election

By Alexis Bellamy
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Democratic party’s firehouse primary for Virginia’s 4 th district special election will be held next Tuesday, and voters and candidates alike have been busy preparing for the big day.

It comes a month after the November passing of congressman Donald McEachin, who represented the district for five years.

Here’s what to know about the races to fill Rep. McEachin’s seat in Congress

Voters are preparing to make their way to one of the 8 polling locations across central Virginia for tomorrow’s primary, with polls opening at 6 am and closing at 7 pm.

In the Firehouse primary , voters will pick a democratic nominee for the chance to serve the remainder of Donald McEachin’s term. Because Virginia does not track party registration, anyone registered to vote in the commonwealth can cast a ballot int he Democratic primary — provided they’re willing to sign a pledge stating that they’re a Democrat.

The four nominees are state senators Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey , Tavorise Marks , and Joseph Preston .

One challenger, Delegate Lamont Bagby, dropped out last week and endorsed McClellan. Mcclellan, who would be the first black woman elected to congress from Virginia, was endorsed by Collete McEachin, the late representative’s wife.

“What you are seeing and the support that you are seeing, is the result of 32 years of me as a community and party leader, helping people,” Mcclellan said. “17 years as a legislator. Born and raised in this district.”

State Senator Joe Morrissey has been endorsed by Petersburg mayor Sam Parham as well as other members of Petersburg city council.

“I’ve got business to complete in the Virginia state senate and I will not get sworn in until I finished my business in the Virginia state senate including getting a casino for Petersburg,” Morrissey said.

Hopewell businessman Tavorise Marks is a veteran and a local leader, who says he’s in this for the people.

“I’m the only veteran in this race. Nobody understands veteran issues more than a veteran, particularly in the 4 th district where we have a large number of veterans,” Marks said. “Not only that, I am the only civil rights activist advocate in this race as well.”

Starbucks agrees to reinstate fired Richmond union worker with 7 months back pay

The fourth candidate, Joseph Preston, was unable to be reached for comment.

The winner of the firehouse primary will be the democratic nominee for the special election in February. They will then face Leon Benjamin sr., a navy veteran and pastor chosen in a GOP election that was held on Saturday. Benjamin lost to McEachin earlier this year in a landslide.

VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

