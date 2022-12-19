ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Snow didn’t stop thousands from Braggin’ Rights game in Downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The snow and frigid temperatures didn’t stop fans from packing the sold-out Braggin’ Right at the Enterprise Center Thursday night. “This is about my 20th [game], I said I wouldnt miss it for anything, even a snow storm,” said Ron Norenberg, an Illinois fan who drove from Danville, IL.
newsnationnow.com

‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions

(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
KMOV

Free rides for Missourians this New Years Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Free rides are being offered to Missourians this New Year’s Eve through a partnership with Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolute Vodka, and Lyft. The program will run in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield and will be accessible 2 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1.
KMOV

Living Well: Beauty Care Tips

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - How often do you pay attention to the ingredients in your beauty care products? Doing so may have a huge impact on your overall health. In today’s Living Well, we talk about beauty care tips and hear from a local expert in all-natural beauty care products.
FOX2Now

How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting?

ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017. How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The...
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
FOX 2

Fire evacuates hotel near St. Louis Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Firefighters were called to the St. Louis Airport Marriott for a fire at the hotel.  Police tell us the fire started in the human resources offices. The two-alarm dispatch has resulted in some guests being evacuated or moved.  Fire officials are on the scene and checking the structure. Temperatures are expected […]
KMOV

Warming shelters available ahead of freezing temperatures

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below-freezing temperatures are coming to the St. Louis region this week, which can put those that are unhoused at risk. Officials in St. Louis City said they have more than 100 beds available. It is hard to gauge how many people will need their services, but they said they have overflow shelters available.
KMOV

First responders prepare for extreme winter temps and send warnings for residents’ safety

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The snow is falling, the wind is whipping, and first responder crews across the Metro are ready. “When temperatures get as cold as they’re expected to the next couple days, there’s several things that as first responders, we’re concerned about. One is the personal safety of our members and their ability to respond to those calls,” Metro West Fire Cpt. Matt Coppin said.
KMOV

E-scooters, bikes to be allowed again in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Electric scooters and bikes will return to downtown St. Louis in 2023. The vehicles had previously been banned in the neighborhood through the end of the year. The City of St. Louis released a new commercial vehicle permit Thursday that outlined what the new rules will...
KMOV

Expected snow and freezing temps prompt closures across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple businesses and attractions will be closed Thursday as St. Louis expects snow and freezing temperatures. First Alert Weather | Download the KMOV Weather App to stay weather aware. Thursday is when the snow arrives, getting MUCH Colder & Windy as the day progresses. Snow...
Evan Crosby

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
