Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce BorcaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Nostalgic Minnesota Christmas Bear Giving Me All the Warm Feels! Who has One?
I've been seeing it for a couple weeks on Facebook and every time I see it, it gives me all the nostalgic feels for Christmas. Remember Santa Bear? With his knitted Christmas colored hat and scarf? He was first introduced to us by the Minnesota founded department store Dayton's, back in 1985. I was only four years old at that time, but I will always remember when Santa Bear came around. Did you have one? Do you still have one?
Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open
Korean fried-chicken restaurant chain, bb.q Chicken, opened its first Minnesota location earlier this month in Uptown, Minneapolis. The chain's restaurant at 1500 W. Lake St. is one of three that are expected to be opened in the Twin Cities over the coming months, according to a company spokesperson. The company...
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
ccxmedia.org
New Indian Restaurant Coming to Maple Grove
Dancing Ganesha, a restaurant that specializes in contemporary Indian cuisine, will be taking over the former Mongo’s Grill site on Fountains Drive. The owner operates two other Dancing Ganesha locations. One is near Loring Park in Minneapolis and another is in St. Louis Park. An opening date has not...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Not just Rondo: Exhibits show how Interstates uprooted other Black communities
The story of St. Paul’s historic Rondo neighborhood, decimated by the construction of Interstate 94, is one that most Twin Cities residents should be familiar with by now. Especially as the Reconnect Rondo project seeks to “recreate land that was once lost.”. Similar stories are still being told...
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine will close in 2023, ending an 18-year run in Brooklyn Park. In a Facebook announcement Tuesday, chef and owner Ann Ahmed said the restaurant's last day will be March 31. "Lemon Grass has held a very special place in our heart, and we will never forget...
Restaurant News: Two Big Chefs Opening Two New Eateries
Are you ready for a noodle-shop from Chef Yia Vang? How about a Loring Park spot from Chef Ann Ahmed? The end of the year means big changes in restaurants, and the end of 2022 is no exception. First up is Vang and the Slurp Noodle Shop. Vang has been in the Lyn/Lake neighborhood for […] The post Restaurant News: Two Big Chefs Opening Two New Eateries appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
fox9.com
Minnesota bear cub adjusts researchers' trail camera with 'surprisingly good results'
(FOX 9) - A black bear cub in Northern Minnesota was captured on a Voyageurs Wolf Project trail camera re-adjusting the camera, with some "surprisingly good results," according to a Facebook post from researchers. "While this cub has much to learn about setting cameras, it did a much better job...
Have You Seen This Over-The-Top Christmas Bar In Minnesota?
Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like going somewhere that is fully decked out in Christmas decorations and lights! Even the biggest Grinch can appreciate places decked out in holiday decor. There are many spots in the midwest that go all out when it comes to Christmas. I...
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
Last call: 3 longtime Minneapolis restaurants are closing New Year’s Eve
Three fixtures of the Minneapolis dining scene are saying goodbye on New Year's Eve. The longtime establishments have each announced they'll be closing permanently on Dec. 31:. In Northeast Minneapolis, both Erté & the Peacock Lounge and the Red Stag Supperclub will close New Year’s Eve. Erté &...
NFL Legend Recreates Minnesota Vikings History At The Mall Of America
NFL Legend Peyton Manning recreated some Minnesota Vikings history at the Mall of America with Ahmad Rashad. Earlier this year Peyton Manning was spotted in Minnesota. Not only was he in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but he was also sporting a Minnesota Vikings jersey at the Mall of America. He also had a film crew with him and a lot of people were wondering what was going on.
ccxmedia.org
Nonna Rosa’s Restaurant in Robbinsdale Gets New Owner
Nonna Rosa’s, a popular Italian restaurant in Robbinsdale, has a new owner. Calling the restaurant “a neighborhood gem,” new owner Jason Lyons says the concept would largely remain the same. “I’ve pretty much done restaurants my entire life. So I feel like I have a good eye...
The five highest-rated recruits to the Gophers on 2023 signing day
The top signee is Charlotte transfer wide receiver Elijah Spencer.
KEYC
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
With blizzard approaching, already dozens of crashes on Twin Cities roads
The worst of the blizzard conditions isn't expected to hit the Twin Cities till late Thursday afternoon, but drivers are already finding the roads treacherous Thursday morning. Here's a look at the situation as of 10:45 a.m. There are numerous crashes and spinouts on roads including I-494 in the south...
fox9.com
Crowd lines up outside Costco in Eden Prairie ahead of storm
A crowd of people lined up outside the Costco in Eden Prairie Wednesday morning before it opened ahead of a storm that is expected to disrupt travel leading into the Christmas holiday weekend. [This raw video is looped.]
Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota
While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
mprnews.org
A drastically different life: Minneapolis woman shares her continued COVID struggle
More than 3500 Americans have died from long COVID, according to a new report from the CDC. But long COVID doesn’t have to kill you to completely derail your life. Ten to 15 percent of Americans — that’s millions of people — are living with long COVID, defined by the CDC as symptoms lasting weeks or months after infection.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0