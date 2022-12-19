Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Osborn new council member
Hillsboro Law Director Randalyn Worley (left) administers the oath of office to new Hillsboro City Council member Jo Osborn (right) on Monday at the Hillsboro City Building. Highland County Republican Party Chairperson Paulette Donley is holding the Bible. Osborn replaces Patty Day, who resigned to become Hillsboro auditor.
wvxu.org
Cranley expresses interest in Hamilton County prosecutor role
Democrat John Cranley, who ended an eight-year run as Cincinnati's mayor a year ago, said Thursday he is "very much interested" in running for Hamilton County prosecutor in 2024. It is a role long held by Republican Joe Deters, who was recently appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court. "I am...
Times Gazette
Greenfield names citizens of month
The Pipes of Christmas event held last past weekend and its planning committee were recognized by the village of Greenfield as the December Citizens of the Month. It’s something city manager Todd Wilkin recognized took a lot of hard work to pull off, and it’s a unique event that he said he’d like to see be a recurring draw to Greenfield, perhaps even be displayed on the welcome signs coming into town, something like “Home of the Pipes of Christmas.”
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board denies second solar project
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board denied Kingwood Solar’s application to construct a 175 megawatt solar farm in Greene County, citing overwhelming local opposition to the project. The solar facility, developed by Texas-based Vesper Energy, would have covered 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships. The...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A resident of the 11000 block of Hickory Trail reported a prowler. After investigation, a person was located and advised to stay away from the caller’s residence or face arrest. Deputies responded to the 4900 block of S.R....
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Daniel Butcher, 38, Greenfield, was arrested on a capias warrant for failure to appear from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. Nov. 30. ARRESTS/CITATIONS. Steven R. Gibson, 50, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders. Tad Price, 47,...
Times Gazette
Gun shooting claims disputed
An Hillsboro man accused at last week’s Highland County Board of Commissioners meeting of offending his neighbors with alleged barrages of gunshots showed up at this week’s meeting to defend himself. Jeff Robertson said he heard about last week’s discussion in the newspaper and realized “it was all...
Times Gazette
More CCP classes, less credits
Four new College Credit Plus courses are being added at Hillsboro High School and students will need to earn one less credit to graduate starting next year, superintendent Tim Davis said at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. The four new College Credit Plus courses are English Composition I,...
Times Gazette
Things Betty Bishop couldn’t do
Betty Bishop was a woman that lived and worked in Highland County her entire life. Up until the last few years, until her retirement, if you didn’t know her you at least knew who she was. She was like Ron Burgundy, “she was kind of a big deal.”
Fox 19
Butler County auditor’s corruption trial nears end
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -The public corruption trial of Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is nearing completion. Jury deliberations will begin Wednesday morning once they select a juror to serve as the forewoman or foreman to serve as the jury’s representative and manager. Butler County courts will be open Wednesday...
Health officials: Doug Evans violated court order on Broadwell site cleanup
Less than three months after Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans signed a $550,000 state settlement over environmental violations, health officials say he has violated the court order.
Times Gazette
SSCC’s Goodwin a peer reviewer
Dr. Erika Goodwin, vice president of academic affairs at Southern State Community College, has been selected by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) for reappointment as peer reviewer to serve a four-year term from Sept. 1, 2023 to Aug. 31, 2027. This will be her third term serving in the role.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Times Gazette
Local collegiate news
The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:. Callan Myers, of Hillsboro, is among 285 students who have been named to Ohio Dominican University 2022 Fall Semester Dean’s List. In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
Fox 19
1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
wyso.org
Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion
Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
Times Gazette
Reporting earns Hillsboro grad Ky. Colonel title
Hillsboro High School 2013 graduate and current FOX19 meteorologist Ethan Emery, who received a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Ohio University, has been awarded the distinction of Kentucky Colonel for his work as a meteorologist covering the Western Kentucky tornadoes last year for his former station, WBKO in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Butler County auditor found guilty on felony charge, not guilty on other counts
An elected Butler County official was found guilty on Wednesday after being accused of unlawful interest in a public contract. Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds was facing five charges, including bribery, unlawful interest in a public contract and unlawful use of authority. Reynolds, a lifelong Butler County resident, has been...
WLWT 5
WATCH: Crews dig up, move historic train station down the road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of people tuned in to watch the city of Hamilton start to move its historic train station. The city closed part of Martin Luther King Boulevard as the historic building rolled about a thousand feet down the street. The century-old station will eventually settle into...
