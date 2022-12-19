ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Times Gazette

Osborn new council member

Hillsboro Law Director Randalyn Worley (left) administers the oath of office to new Hillsboro City Council member Jo Osborn (right) on Monday at the Hillsboro City Building. Highland County Republican Party Chairperson Paulette Donley is holding the Bible. Osborn replaces Patty Day, who resigned to become Hillsboro auditor.
HILLSBORO, OH
wvxu.org

Cranley expresses interest in Hamilton County prosecutor role

Democrat John Cranley, who ended an eight-year run as Cincinnati's mayor a year ago, said Thursday he is "very much interested" in running for Hamilton County prosecutor in 2024. It is a role long held by Republican Joe Deters, who was recently appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court. "I am...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield names citizens of month

The Pipes of Christmas event held last past weekend and its planning committee were recognized by the village of Greenfield as the December Citizens of the Month. It’s something city manager Todd Wilkin recognized took a lot of hard work to pull off, and it’s a unique event that he said he’d like to see be a recurring draw to Greenfield, perhaps even be displayed on the welcome signs coming into town, something like “Home of the Pipes of Christmas.”
GREENFIELD, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board denies second solar project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board denied Kingwood Solar’s application to construct a 175 megawatt solar farm in Greene County, citing overwhelming local opposition to the project. The solar facility, developed by Texas-based Vesper Energy, would have covered 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships. The...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A resident of the 11000 block of Hickory Trail reported a prowler. After investigation, a person was located and advised to stay away from the caller’s residence or face arrest. Deputies responded to the 4900 block of S.R....
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Daniel Butcher, 38, Greenfield, was arrested on a capias warrant for failure to appear from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. Nov. 30. ARRESTS/CITATIONS. Steven R. Gibson, 50, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders. Tad Price, 47,...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Gun shooting claims disputed

An Hillsboro man accused at last week’s Highland County Board of Commissioners meeting of offending his neighbors with alleged barrages of gunshots showed up at this week’s meeting to defend himself. Jeff Robertson said he heard about last week’s discussion in the newspaper and realized “it was all...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

More CCP classes, less credits

Four new College Credit Plus courses are being added at Hillsboro High School and students will need to earn one less credit to graduate starting next year, superintendent Tim Davis said at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. The four new College Credit Plus courses are English Composition I,...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Things Betty Bishop couldn’t do

Betty Bishop was a woman that lived and worked in Highland County her entire life. Up until the last few years, until her retirement, if you didn’t know her you at least knew who she was. She was like Ron Burgundy, “she was kind of a big deal.”
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Butler County auditor’s corruption trial nears end

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -The public corruption trial of Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is nearing completion. Jury deliberations will begin Wednesday morning once they select a juror to serve as the forewoman or foreman to serve as the jury’s representative and manager. Butler County courts will be open Wednesday...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

SSCC’s Goodwin a peer reviewer

Dr. Erika Goodwin, vice president of academic affairs at Southern State Community College, has been selected by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) for reappointment as peer reviewer to serve a four-year term from Sept. 1, 2023 to Aug. 31, 2027. This will be her third term serving in the role.
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:. Callan Myers, of Hillsboro, is among 285 students who have been named to Ohio Dominican University 2022 Fall Semester Dean’s List. In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
HILLSBORO, OH
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter

Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion

Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Reporting earns Hillsboro grad Ky. Colonel title

Hillsboro High School 2013 graduate and current FOX19 meteorologist Ethan Emery, who received a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Ohio University, has been awarded the distinction of Kentucky Colonel for his work as a meteorologist covering the Western Kentucky tornadoes last year for his former station, WBKO in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
HILLSBORO, OH

