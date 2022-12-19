The Pipes of Christmas event held last past weekend and its planning committee were recognized by the village of Greenfield as the December Citizens of the Month. It’s something city manager Todd Wilkin recognized took a lot of hard work to pull off, and it’s a unique event that he said he’d like to see be a recurring draw to Greenfield, perhaps even be displayed on the welcome signs coming into town, something like “Home of the Pipes of Christmas.”

GREENFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO