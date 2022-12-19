ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1470 WMBD

Peoria man sentenced for possession of a weapon

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man with a prior felony weapon charge will spend more than four years in a federal prison. 21-year-old Eshayah Aguirre was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison on Tuesday, followed by three years of supervised released. The sentencing is the result of a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria felon gets 30 months for gun possession

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was sentenced on Dec. 20th to 30 months imprisonment for possession of a firearm while a felon. According to a USDOJ press release, 22-year-old Anthony Morris was arrested in May when police located a Honda Fit that had been reported stolen. Police conducting surveillance saw Morris enter the seat. After converging on the vehicle, a firearm tucked between Morris’ leg and center console was in plain sight. The .380 caliber pistol was loaded and had been reported stolen.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges

Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Man goes to prison for federal drug, weapons offenses

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the next 12 years in a federal prison after being sentenced on Friday. 33-year-old Daryl McGhee was convicted in two separate trials on drug trafficking and weapons offenses. The first trial occurred in February 2021 and August of this year. Authorities...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigating non-criminal shooting death

PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not believed to be a homicide at the moment. That’s what Peoria Police are saying following a juvenile who was found just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lexington Hills Apartments. They say he had an apparent gunshot wound, and wasn’t...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man injured after North Valley shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – A man was hurt Wednesday night after being shot in Peoria’s North Valley. Peoria Police were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where the man had just arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was walking near Morton...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim recovering after Wednesday night shooting, no suspect yet

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Wednesday night but have yet to locate a suspect. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of NE Glen Oak on a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening injuries.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for September murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for the death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee. According to court records, 24-year-old Domincue Linwood has been indicted for first-degree murder after shooting Lee on Sept. 3. Police located Lee with a gunshot wound near the intersection of W. Adrian...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury charges Peoria man with murder

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who faces charges in four different cases has been indicted by a grand jury in one of those for First-Degree Murder. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was given the charge by the grand jury Tuesday. Linwood allegedly shot Jamarion Lee, 24, in September on West...
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Rushville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder on Saturday

Rushville Police arrested a Rushville man on Sunday for multiple charges. 40 year old Nathaniel H. Palmer of Rushville was booked into the Schuyler County Jail in the overnight hours of Sunday for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and attempted murder. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright said...
RUSHVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
