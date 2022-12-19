PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was sentenced on Dec. 20th to 30 months imprisonment for possession of a firearm while a felon. According to a USDOJ press release, 22-year-old Anthony Morris was arrested in May when police located a Honda Fit that had been reported stolen. Police conducting surveillance saw Morris enter the seat. After converging on the vehicle, a firearm tucked between Morris’ leg and center console was in plain sight. The .380 caliber pistol was loaded and had been reported stolen.

