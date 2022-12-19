Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Peoria man sentenced for possession of a weapon
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man with a prior felony weapon charge will spend more than four years in a federal prison. 21-year-old Eshayah Aguirre was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison on Tuesday, followed by three years of supervised released. The sentencing is the result of a...
25newsnow.com
Peoria felon sentenced to over 4 years in prison for handgun possession
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced Tuesday to 51 months in federal prison along with a three-year term of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a felon. At the sentencing hearing for Eshayah Y. Aguirre, 21, of the 1600 block of North Great Oak Road,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria felon gets 30 months for gun possession
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was sentenced on Dec. 20th to 30 months imprisonment for possession of a firearm while a felon. According to a USDOJ press release, 22-year-old Anthony Morris was arrested in May when police located a Honda Fit that had been reported stolen. Police conducting surveillance saw Morris enter the seat. After converging on the vehicle, a firearm tucked between Morris’ leg and center console was in plain sight. The .380 caliber pistol was loaded and had been reported stolen.
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
1470 WMBD
Man goes to prison for federal drug, weapons offenses
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the next 12 years in a federal prison after being sentenced on Friday. 33-year-old Daryl McGhee was convicted in two separate trials on drug trafficking and weapons offenses. The first trial occurred in February 2021 and August of this year. Authorities...
1470 WMBD
Police investigating non-criminal shooting death
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not believed to be a homicide at the moment. That’s what Peoria Police are saying following a juvenile who was found just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lexington Hills Apartments. They say he had an apparent gunshot wound, and wasn’t...
1470 WMBD
Man injured after North Valley shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A man was hurt Wednesday night after being shot in Peoria’s North Valley. Peoria Police were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where the man had just arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was walking near Morton...
Central Illinois Proud
Victim recovering after Wednesday night shooting, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Wednesday night but have yet to locate a suspect. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of NE Glen Oak on a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening injuries.
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for September murder
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for the death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee. According to court records, 24-year-old Domincue Linwood has been indicted for first-degree murder after shooting Lee on Sept. 3. Police located Lee with a gunshot wound near the intersection of W. Adrian...
wglt.org
Man convicted in McLean County harassment case without the victim at trial
A McLean County jury has convicted a Decatur man on weapons and harassment charges after prosecutors say he repeatedly tried to intimidate the victim to change her story. The Normal Police Department said Aundera Gardner harassed the mother of his two children through text messages. McLean County State’s Attorney Erika...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Central Illinois Proud
Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
muddyrivernews.com
Griggsville woman arrested during traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 14 on Washington Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Jordan A. Clendenny, 27, of Griggsville was arrested for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five (5) grams.
1470 WMBD
Canton man arrested after bar threat, allegedly stole a car in Peoria
CANTON, Ill. – Police in Canton say they have a man in custody who was allegedly threatening people at a local bar, and was allegedly in a car stolen from Peoria. Police say they responded to a bar on Elm Street in Canton around 10:30 Saturday night. A male...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for federal firearm offenses, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been sentenced to a total of 152 months in federal prison along with six years of supervised released, according to the Department of Jusice. Daryl G. McGhee, 33, of the 6000 block of North Hamilton, was sentenced December 16, following two...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges Peoria man with murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who faces charges in four different cases has been indicted by a grand jury in one of those for First-Degree Murder. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was given the charge by the grand jury Tuesday. Linwood allegedly shot Jamarion Lee, 24, in September on West...
wlds.com
Rushville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder on Saturday
Rushville Police arrested a Rushville man on Sunday for multiple charges. 40 year old Nathaniel H. Palmer of Rushville was booked into the Schuyler County Jail in the overnight hours of Sunday for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and attempted murder. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright said...
1470 WMBD
One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
