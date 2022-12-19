Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
OHP offers winter weather safety tips to drivers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The weather is being blamed for wrecks across the state. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop G officials said most wrecks in this area happened on I-44 just north of Lawton. OHP said there were hundreds of car accidents Thursday and advised drivers to maintain a safe following...
How Wichita Falls residents are coping with the cold
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cold weather is upon us in Texoma, with temperatures in the teens, wind chills below freezing, and a dusting of snow across the area in the early hours of Thursday morning, December 22, 2022. In other words, winter is here, and it has arrived with a vengeance. But it’s one thing […]
kswo.com
The homeless in Lawton are hoping to find a place to keep warm tomorrow morning during the below-freezing temperatures
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Those experiencing homelessness in Lawton are hoping to find a place to keep warm tomorrow morning during the below-freezing temperatures. “I am trying to find a place to stay, I’m homeless,” Mott said. Pete Mott Jr said he’s been homeless for a while. He said...
kswo.com
Lawton Animal Welfare receives dog bed donations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Recently the Lawton Animal Welfare Shelter received three Kuranda Beds for the dogs, and have more on the way. Kuranda Beds are raised platforms to keep the dogs off the ground, which is especially important during the colder seasons. “It’s important to have an animal slightly...
kswo.com
Sub-freezing temperatures keep us chilly heading into the holiday weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Tonight, we will see a mix of partly cloudy skies and mostly clear skies. While winds won’t be nearly as strong as today, they will still be breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Because of this, wind chills will continue to stay anywhere between 0° to -10° overnight. Actual temperatures will be in the single digits and low double digits by sunrise.
kswo.com
Extreme cold prompts Holiday in the Park changes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to expected extreme winter weather, City of Lawton officials announced a few changes to operations at Holiday in the Park. The Lawton Community Theater’s Friends and Family performance set for the Christmas weekend has been canceled, and the Petting Zoo is closing early due to the extreme cold.
kswo.com
Hungry Hearts changes usual Christmas dinner plans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton held their annual Christmas dinner a little earlier this year. They normally serve a meal on Christmas Day, but this year, they stuck to their usual Tuesday through Thursday schedule -- making Thursday’s meal the big event. They made this change so volunteers and staff could spend time with their families for the holiday.
Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse
This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
kswo.com
Stay-Back Holiday Activities offered on Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Christmas is this weekend, and with that comes the time for events to wind down and for people to spend time with their families. But for some soldiers on Fort Sill, that’s not possible, so the post holds different events each day during their holiday block leave to help provide a festive time.
kswo.com
Roger the Elf lands on LPD’s shelf
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On December 13, the Lawton Police Department gained a new recruit to the force. “The story behind Elf on the Shelf is that he’s known for mischief, but we wanted to spin it a little bit and show that he’s helping us and he’s clumsy,” said LPD’s Public Information Officer Chris Blessing.
Will Wichita Falls see coldest wind chills ever recorded?
With low temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero headed to the doorsteps of Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas, will this arctic blast bring record-low temperatures?
Juvenile killed following Lawton motorcycle wreck
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a juvenile last week.
Man dies following crash into Wichita River
This marks the 20th traffic fatality in Wichita Falls for the year 2022, according to Wichita Falls Police Department's Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper.
kswo.com
Jack-knifed semi shuts down westbound I-44 north of Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A westbound section of I-44 north of Elgin was closed for almost two hours on Thursday after a semi-truck jack-knifed on the interstate. According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:24 a.m. on I-44 at Mile Marker 55 and was due to adverse weather conditions.
kswo.com
Salvation Army hosts Christmas Party
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army Boys and Girls club had a Christmas party Thursday morning. The party started early in the morning with hot chocolate and treats. Partygoers then opened gifts that were provided by Target, Mrs. Cruz’s fifth grade class at Woodland Hills, and the College of Nursing Student Association.
kswo.com
Hungry Hearts preparing for annual Christmas dinner
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton is preparing to serve their annual Christmas meal, but this year it’s just a little bit different. Typically, the ministry provides a meal on Christmas Day, but this year they’re sticking to their regular feeding schedule of Tuesday through Thursday.
Report of suspicious activity leads to burglary arrests
"The WFPD is proud of the caller for notifying us when they saw something suspicious happening in the neighborhood," WFPD officials said following the arrest of two for an early morning burglary.
Woman and dog injured in Pit Bull attack
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded. A caller said both the woman and her […]
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Housing Authority programs help thousands of tribal elders in 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Housing Authority announced a record-breaking year on Monday, after three of its major programs reached over 2,430 members in 2022, many of them tribal Elders. CNHA provides safe and decent housing to low-income tribal members, in an effort to promote self-sufficiency. According to...
kswo.com
Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early
HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hobart family is praying for a Christmas miracle this holiday season. Their baby girl is fighting for her life after being born prematurely. This Christmas, the Marsh and Buffinton families thought they’d be welcoming a happy, healthy girl into the world. Instead, Josypheine Marsh...
Comments / 0