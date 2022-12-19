Read full article on original website
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at a Phoenix Fry's Fuel Center
Carina and Adriana are raising money for Ukrainian refugees--more than $8,000 so far!. Ms. Michaela Puffer at Midtown Primary School in central Phoenix is the latest Silver Apple Award winner. Surprise Squad recipient marks milestone after being declared cancer free. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST. |. Brayden,...
Gilbert mom makes tremendous progress after being severely burned at August wedding
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly four months ago, a Gilbert mother of four was horrifically burned at a wedding, unsure how livable life would be after the accident. Now, just before Christmas, she opened up for the first time about what happened and showed Arizona’s Family her progress, strides many thought she’d never be able to make.
Respiratory illness patients filling up Arizona emergency rooms
PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are warning about long wait times at emergency rooms as respiratory illnesses run rampant across the state. “We’re seeing emergency department volumes that are approximately 30% higher than we have in previous periods,” Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
Gilbert family gives gifts to town’s waste collection workers
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - An East Valley family is making sure the meaning of this Christmas season isn’t lost in the hustle and bustle of the sometimes commercialized holiday. So each year, they make a different kind of advent calendar that’s focused on doing Something Good. Kimmi...
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
Glendale to reverse firefighter’s brain cancer claim decision after AZ Family report
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One day after Arizona’s Family reported the city of Glendale denied firefighter Mark Fowl’s brain cancer claim, officials confirmed on Wednesday the city will approve the claim no matter what. His family will receive line-of-duty death benefits as they should by state law.
Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nursery that helps babies exposed to opioids recover and go through their withdrawal process is seeking nurses. Arizona is in the top five for states experiencing nurse staffing shortages in the nation. Tara Sundem, founder of Hushabye Nursery, said that women struggling with opiate use give birth to infants who go through withdrawal symptoms and need some extra help.
10 Reasons You Should Think Twice About Moving to Arizona for Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Arizona...
Miramonte Communities to Provide Build-to-Rent Communities in Arizona and Montana
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Miramonte Homes, an award-winning leader in residential development headquartered in Tucson, announced the launch of Miramonte Communities, a new company specializing in developing build-to-rent multifamily properties. The company announced its first communities in Arizona and Montana. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005746/en/ Miramonte Communities offer loft-style, high-quality living spaces with open floor plans. The build-to-rent multifamily communities are being developed to meet under-supplied housing markets throughout the Mountain West. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mesa principal awarded $5,000 by Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cindy Jones became the principal at Legacy Traditional School in Mesa in the middle of the semester after the previous principal had to suddenly move across the country to take care of a sick relative. When the position opened, Cindy decided to apply for it and join the team with no time to prepare. At first, some of the staff weren’t sure if they would get along with the new hire. But Cindy quickly won them over with her upbeat personality and positive outlook.
True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Unsolved Holiday Homicides
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In December 2010, 27-year-old roommates and friends Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found strangled to death in their Phoenix home near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Shortly after, family and authorities discovered Melissa was newly pregnant at the time. The crime scene provided little-to-no answers as to who did this or how it happened, but technology may change that today. Twelve years later, these unsolved double murders have police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest.
More than 700 people experiencing homelessness have died in Maricopa County so far this year
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Wearing a shirt with two of her sister's pictures on it, Beatrice X. Johnson stands back in Perry Park in Phoenix. "Even though this wasn't the home we chose for her, this is the home she chose," Johnson said. Johnson's sister, Dorothy Jean Dale-Chambers, lived...
Donations flood in for Walmart greeter
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — The holidays are a time for giving, and one Arizona woman is feeling the love. Carman Kelly works at Walmart, and one customer wanted to know why at 82, Kelly was still working. "My life has been up and down up and down," she...
Testing some cooking pans to see which of them contains PFAS chemicals
Taxpayers paying to remove some bus shelters in the Phoenix area. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Holiday treats with healthy benefits. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM MST. |. Consumer reports shares which of your favorite...
Deputies searching for boy allegedly taken by father in Pinal County
Deputies searching for boy allegedly taken by father in Pinal County
Arizona reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases in 5 weeks
The Arizona Department of Health Services added 8,281 COVID-19 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — that's the lowest count in five weeks. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have downgraded the COVID-19 community levels for much of the state. As of last week, the CDC ranked...
Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed
New in the last hour, Governor Doug Ducey says he will remove the shipping containers in Yuma's wall gaps. The post Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed appeared first on KYMA.
How monsoon storms improved short-term drought conditions in Arizona
Shane Knoll’s mother tells Arizona’s Family that he dealt with crime at that gas station almost daily, repeatedly calling police about cases of trespassing. Title 42 still in limbo as migrants cross border near Yuma. Updated: 44 minutes ago. |. Officials say nearly 1,300 people come through some...
7-day forecast for Dec. 22, 2022
The stable weather pattern will also be warming things up and we’re expecting low 70s for the holiday weekend. Weather changes in Arizona for the holiday weekend. Cool air continues to sit over Arizona, but a warm-up is on the way. Cool nights continue for metro Phoenix, Christmas Day...
