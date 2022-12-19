ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

AZFamily

Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert mom makes tremendous progress after being severely burned at August wedding

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly four months ago, a Gilbert mother of four was horrifically burned at a wedding, unsure how livable life would be after the accident. Now, just before Christmas, she opened up for the first time about what happened and showed Arizona’s Family her progress, strides many thought she’d never be able to make.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Respiratory illness patients filling up Arizona emergency rooms

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are warning about long wait times at emergency rooms as respiratory illnesses run rampant across the state. “We’re seeing emergency department volumes that are approximately 30% higher than we have in previous periods,” Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert family gives gifts to town’s waste collection workers

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - An East Valley family is making sure the meaning of this Christmas season isn’t lost in the hustle and bustle of the sometimes commercialized holiday. So each year, they make a different kind of advent calendar that’s focused on doing Something Good. Kimmi...
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why

ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nursery that helps babies exposed to opioids recover and go through their withdrawal process is seeking nurses. Arizona is in the top five for states experiencing nurse staffing shortages in the nation. Tara Sundem, founder of Hushabye Nursery, said that women struggling with opiate use give birth to infants who go through withdrawal symptoms and need some extra help.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Miramonte Communities to Provide Build-to-Rent Communities in Arizona and Montana

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Miramonte Homes, an award-winning leader in residential development headquartered in Tucson, announced the launch of Miramonte Communities, a new company specializing in developing build-to-rent multifamily properties. The company announced its first communities in Arizona and Montana. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005746/en/ Miramonte Communities offer loft-style, high-quality living spaces with open floor plans. The build-to-rent multifamily communities are being developed to meet under-supplied housing markets throughout the Mountain West. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mesa principal awarded $5,000 by Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cindy Jones became the principal at Legacy Traditional School in Mesa in the middle of the semester after the previous principal had to suddenly move across the country to take care of a sick relative. When the position opened, Cindy decided to apply for it and join the team with no time to prepare. At first, some of the staff weren’t sure if they would get along with the new hire. But Cindy quickly won them over with her upbeat personality and positive outlook.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Unsolved Holiday Homicides

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In December 2010, 27-year-old roommates and friends Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found strangled to death in their Phoenix home near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Shortly after, family and authorities discovered Melissa was newly pregnant at the time. The crime scene provided little-to-no answers as to who did this or how it happened, but technology may change that today. Twelve years later, these unsolved double murders have police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Donations flood in for Walmart greeter

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — The holidays are a time for giving, and one Arizona woman is feeling the love. Carman Kelly works at Walmart, and one customer wanted to know why at 82, Kelly was still working. "My life has been up and down up and down," she...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Testing some cooking pans to see which of them contains PFAS chemicals

Testing some cooking pans to see which of them contains PFAS chemicals
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Deputies searching for boy allegedly taken by father in Pinal County

Deputies searching for boy allegedly taken by father in Pinal County
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases in 5 weeks

The Arizona Department of Health Services added 8,281 COVID-19 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — that's the lowest count in five weeks. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have downgraded the COVID-19 community levels for much of the state. As of last week, the CDC ranked...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

How monsoon storms improved short-term drought conditions in Arizona

How monsoon storms improved short-term drought conditions in Arizona
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

7-day forecast for Dec. 22, 2022

7-day forecast for Dec. 22, 2022

The stable weather pattern will also be warming things up and we're expecting low 70s for the holiday weekend.
ARIZONA STATE

