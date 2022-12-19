ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Schmidt Foundation donates $10,000 to Hope Esperanza

North Platte, Ne - The Schmidt Foundation, the foundation arm of Eagle Communications donated $10,000 to Hope Esperanza on Saturday. Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in North Platte hosted a free lunch, and Santa as they teamed up with Hope Esperanza, a new North Platte area non-profit trying to build Hope in the hispanic community.
MPCC nursing students help wrap gifts for Santa Cop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College nursing students wrap gifts at the North Platte Senior Center Wednesday. The activity benefited the Santa Cop program, which provides gifts to children whose families might not otherwise be able to afford them. The North Platte Police Department will distribute the presents to recipients identified...
'Kiss the pig' delights students at North Platte High School

The pig puckered up for three school administrators, but North Platte Principal Cory Spotanski worked hard to get his kiss. The North Platte High School Bulldogs far exceeded their goal at the annual food drive last month. Their reward was watching Spotanski, Assistant Principals Jami Allen and John Byrn, and Kevin Mills, director of human resources for the school district, smooch with Turbo the pig.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
Wallace man sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery

Acting United States Attorney Steve Russell announced that Wesley S. Cassidy, 27, of Wallace, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Judge John M. Gerrard for armed bank robbery. Cassidy was sentenced to 50 months in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

