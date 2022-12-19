Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte’s pre-holiday week: blizzard, deep freeze, awful wind chill
This time, North Platte might well get the blizzard — and dangerously bitter wind chills besides. West central Nebraska faces twin winter storm and wind chill watches from 6 a.m. CT (5 a.m. MT) Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service at Lee Bird Field.
Van Gogh inspired Mrs. Claus wins Prairie Arts Center's Christmas show
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mrs. Claus was the queen of the Prairie Art Center's Van Gogh Christmas Art Show. The work by local artist Tara Lienemann took first place at the show which is currently on display in the main gallery of PAC. Artists were asked to paint a Christmas picture based...
Schmidt Foundation donates $10,000 to Hope Esperanza
North Platte, Ne - The Schmidt Foundation, the foundation arm of Eagle Communications donated $10,000 to Hope Esperanza on Saturday. Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in North Platte hosted a free lunch, and Santa as they teamed up with Hope Esperanza, a new North Platte area non-profit trying to build Hope in the hispanic community.
City of North Platte reminds residents to protect their pipes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Old Man Winter can cause more problems than cold feet, he can also lead to frozen pipes and thousands of dollars in repairs. With temperatures below zero in the forecast, the City of North Platte Water Department reminds residents that some simple steps can prevent pipes from freezing.
MPCC nursing students help wrap gifts for Santa Cop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College nursing students wrap gifts at the North Platte Senior Center Wednesday. The activity benefited the Santa Cop program, which provides gifts to children whose families might not otherwise be able to afford them. The North Platte Police Department will distribute the presents to recipients identified...
North Platte Telegraph
'Kiss the pig' delights students at North Platte High School
The pig puckered up for three school administrators, but North Platte Principal Cory Spotanski worked hard to get his kiss. The North Platte High School Bulldogs far exceeded their goal at the annual food drive last month. Their reward was watching Spotanski, Assistant Principals Jami Allen and John Byrn, and Kevin Mills, director of human resources for the school district, smooch with Turbo the pig.
North Platte man accused of domestic violence in front of child
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on domestic violence and child abuse allegations. According to police, at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Spruce St. Police said officers arrived and entered the residence when they...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
Jefferson Elementary counselor named Elementary School Counselor of the Year
News Release Nebraska School Counselors Association. In conjunction with their Annual School Counselor Academy, the Nebraska School Counselor Association (NSCA) is pleased to announce recipients of numerous awards. Ms. Kara Hahn was named the 2022 Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Ms. Hahn is a school counselor at Jefferson...
Wallace man sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery
Acting United States Attorney Steve Russell announced that Wesley S. Cassidy, 27, of Wallace, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Judge John M. Gerrard for armed bank robbery. Cassidy was sentenced to 50 months in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
