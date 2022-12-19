The pig puckered up for three school administrators, but North Platte Principal Cory Spotanski worked hard to get his kiss. The North Platte High School Bulldogs far exceeded their goal at the annual food drive last month. Their reward was watching Spotanski, Assistant Principals Jami Allen and John Byrn, and Kevin Mills, director of human resources for the school district, smooch with Turbo the pig.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO