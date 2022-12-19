Read full article on original website
Norman Snyder, 49, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 49-year old Norman Keith Snyder, of Hopkinsville, will be at noon Friday, December 23, at Dogwood Funerals & Cremation of Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10:30 Friday morning, December 23.
Christina Rogers, 62, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 62-year-old Christina Rogers of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, December 27 at 1 pm at Lamb Funeral Home.
Alfred Cossey, 83, of Cadiz
Memorial Services for 83 year old Alfred Burnett Cossey, of Cadiz, will be at 3:00 Friday afternoon, December 30, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will begin at noon Friday, December 30. Survivors:. Wife of 63 years – Sondra Gray Cossey, Cadiz, KY. Son – Alfred Burnett Cossey,...
Carolyn Sue Wire, 84, of Murray
Funeral services for 84-year-old Carolyn Sue (Barnes) Wire, of Murray and formerly of Trigg County, will be 2 o’clock Thursday, December 29, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 o’clock Wednesday evening, December 28.
Madeliene Wilson, 79, of Elkton
Graveside services for 79-year-old Madeliene Wilson, of Elkton, will be 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon at Stokes Chapel Cemetery. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.
Carolyn Adams, 74, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 74-year-old Carolyn Adams, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Thursday at Freeman Chapel CME Church. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour. Adams & Sons Mortuary is in charge of these arrangements.
Mandy Hamon, 42 of Cadiz
A visitation for 42-year-old Mandy Lee Hamon of Cadiz will be Thursday, December 22, from 10:00 -12:00 at King’s Funeral Home. FATHER: Dale Eugene Smith, Sault Ste Marie, Mich. MOTHER: Lisa Marable (Mitchell), Clarksville, Tenn. SPECIAL COMPANION: James Elmore, Cadiz. SONS:. Dylan Smith (Samantha), Benton. Trevor Hamon, Wood River,...
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove
A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
Christian County Warming Shelters To Open
Christian County Emergency Management has announced locations of warming shelters that will be available throughout the weekend. – The Salvation Army Soup Kitchen located at 313 East 7th Street in Hopkinsville will be open as a warming shelter tonight through Sunday night, December 22-25th from 7 PM to 7 AM. This is in addition to their normal shelter and kitchen hours.
Mary Nell Taylor, 93 of Elkton
Graveside services for 93-year-old Mary Nell Taylor of Clarkston, Michigan will be Wednesday, December 21, at 10:30 at the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. Latham Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of the arrangements.
HPD’s Sumner Announces August 2023 Retirement
Following more than 20 years of service — including the last nine as Hopkinsville’s Police Chief — Clayton Sumner announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, targeting August 1, 2023 as his exit date from local law enforcement. The timing, he said, just fits. The last nine years with...
Five injured in I-24 accident
Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on I-24 in Christian County. It happened about 9:15 a.m. near the 75 mile-marker on the Eastbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says four people were taken by ambulance to Tennova Health and one was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
HPD Chief retiring Aug. 1
Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner has announced he will retire, effective August 1 of next year. He says after more than eight years as chief and 20 years with HPD, he believes it’s time to move on with the next chapter of his life. He thanks the City of...
Name Released In Lafayette Wreck
Deputies have released the name of a Christian County woman that was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver 42-year-old Amber Bowling lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn several times ejecting her.
Woman Remains In Nashville Hospital After Oak Grove Crash
A woman who was run over by her own vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove Saturday morning remains in critical but stable condition in a Nashville hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say Rebecca Bishop was at EZ Kleen car wash when for an unknown reason her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse and she was ejected out the driver’s door.
Several People Injured Interstate 24 Wreck
Several people were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was in the emergency lane when the driver attempted to get back in the westbound lanes and pulled into the path of a truck. Three ambulances were...
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
A Hopkinsville Christmas parade to rival all others
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
Cadiz Man Enters Plea In East 2nd Street Shooting
A Cadiz man charged in connection to a February 2020 shooting in Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Travis Mayes was charged with first-degree assault after police said he shot Derrell Bateman in the abdomen on East 2nd Street. Bateman was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment and identified Mayes as the shooter.
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Host Inaugural Christmas In Cadiz Detail
The Trigg County Sheriff’s Department helped make Christmas brighter for twelve children Tuesday night during the inaugural Christmas in Cadiz detail. Thanks to donations from businesses and individuals in Cadiz and Trigg County the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department was able to take twelve children from five families shopping for Christmas Tuesday night at the Princeton Walmart. The evening began with a pizza party at Seven Springs Farms and continued as deputies and volunteers took the children to Princeton to go shopping.
