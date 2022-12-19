Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on I-24 in Christian County. It happened about 9:15 a.m. near the 75 mile-marker on the Eastbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says four people were taken by ambulance to Tennova Health and one was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO