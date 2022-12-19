ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie jokes his dad’s great round ‘shocked’ him

By David Scott
 3 days ago

Charlie Woods has taken his opportunities in front of the media at the PNC Championship to get some jabs in at his dad Tiger Woods.

After their round on Sunday, where the Woods duo shot a 65 to put them at -20 for the two-round event, Charlie took the opportunity to make fun of his legendary father.

“Yesterday, that’s the best he’s ever played in a while. And that kind of shocked me,” Charlie said.

“Yesterday, that’s the best he’s ever played in a while. And that kind of shocked me.” lol charlie pic.twitter.com/T6hSpTBsNn

— claire rogers (@kclairerogers) December 18, 2022

On Saturday the duo shot 59 and held a share of second with Team Singh, chasing down Team Thomas. Charlie clearly wasn’t expecting that kind of performance. Tiger followed up his son’s remark by saying “I used to be good.”

Apparently Tiger and Charlie’s rounds are full of jabs being thrown back and forth. After their round on Saturday, Charlie said the fun remarks help to keep the nerves down.

“It makes it a lot less nerve-wracking in the final stretches because we always throw shots at each other,” the younger Woods said. “And it’s just very fun.”

Tiger agreed with his son’s sentiment.

“It’s literally nonstop. It starts pre-round. Before we even got here, the texts were flying. And then warmup, the jabs were coming out. And then throughout the round, there were jabs, there were a couple notes left here and there, a couple things said that we love.”

Their 65 on day two dropped them back to a tie for eight overall in the event, but even without winning events the Woods family is providing plenty of enjoyment for viewers on and off the fairways.

