Jalen Hurts shoulder injury uncovered by massive odds shift in Eagles-Cowboys

Sometimes sportsbooks are the best reporters. This is to say; if there is soon-to-be-released news that could make a few bucks, they will look to capitalize.

That’s what we saw on Monday as the Cowboys opened as one-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles . But by midday Monday, the Cowboys dropped dramatically to six-point favorites without any sort of reason.

Not only did the game line move but Hurts’ MVP odds dropped from +130 to +300 on FanDuel Sportsbook . There was also an uptick for Patrick Mahomes, who improved from -130 to -200, and Joe Burrow went from +900 to +700.

Jalen Hurts is hit hard by Joe Thomas of the Chicago Bears. Getty Images

Odds were accurate at time of publishing, post Jalen Hurts injury news, courtesy of BetMGM

Spread : PHI +6 vs. DAL -6 | Was PHI (+1) vs. DAL (-1)

Moneyline: PHI (+220) vs. DAL (-275) | Was PHI (+105) vs. DAL (-125)

Total : Over 51.5 | Under 51.5 | Over 46.5 | Under 46.5

Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes

At 4:20 p.m. ET, those concerns were confirmed when the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Hurts had a sprained shoulder, and his status was “in doubt” for Saturday.

This is yet another situation where the sports betting market has been tipped off on insider information before reporters, or even the players themselves found out.

Jalen Hurts Getty Images

You may remember that Jalen Smith was long expected to be the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. That was before massive bets came in on Paolo Banchero , despite ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that the Magic had their sights set on Smith with the No. 1 pick.

The injury for Hurts is not expected to be a long-term concern, which is a sigh of relief for the Eagles, who are the favorites to win the NFC coming into today.

Insider information in sports betting can be a slippery slope, though. There is a major risk to the sports bettor in blindly following public steam with the thought this is insider information when in reality, it is not.