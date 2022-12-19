Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Another angle on the N.D. population story
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have never been more people living in North Dakota. That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota has added more than 4,300 residents from last year to top 779,000 but remains the 47th most populous state in the nation. Political scientists say the benefits of population growth are visible at the local level.
valleynewslive.com
Burgum appoints new lieutenant governor
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum announced the successor to Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. The Governor’s Office Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, will take over on Jan. 3. The press release says Miller has served as chief operating officer since April...
Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford resigning, effective Jan. 2
North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford is resigning from his position, effective January 2, 2023.
valleynewslive.com
Six appointed to Minnesota cabinet positions
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced six new members of the Walz-Flanagan Cabinet, including long-time Representative Paul Marquart who recently announced he was not running for re-election. Background on the new cabinet members and information about the positions were provided by the...
KNOX News Radio
Sanford resigns as ND Lt. Governor, Miller named successor (Update)
Gov. Doug Burgum has announced that Tammy Miller will succeed Brent Sanford as lieutenant governor of North Dakota beginning Jan. 3. Miller has been chief operating officer in the Governor's Office since April 2020. She previously served as CEO and board chair since 2006 at Fargo-based Border States electric.
newscenter1.tv
North Dakota Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford announced Tuesday he will resign Jan. 2, citing a desire to return to private sector and focus on his family and career. Gov. Doug Burgum, in a statement, said Sanford “has made a positive impact on North Dakota’s citizens,...
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
dakotafreepress.com
Health Secretary Adam Quits After Noem Chews Her Out for Transformation Project Contract
Make room for more flunkies: Health Secretary Joan Adam is quitting after spending less than a year in the top spot. Today, South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Joan Adam announced her retirement. “My time with the Department of Health has been very rewarding. The dedication of the Department’s employees...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota population at an all-time high.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota now has an all-time high of more than 779,000 residents. New information from the US Census Bureau says the estimated number is 779,261, an increase of more than 4,300 residents from last year. North Dakota retains its status as the 47th most populous state,...
KFYR-TV
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Federal Assessment shows North Dakota has small percentage of overall Homeless Population
(Washington, DC) -- A newly released federal report shows North Dakotans make up just over one-percent of the overall homeless population nationwide. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report Tuesday. The assessment is based on a count of those experiencing homelessness on...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in North Dakota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
valleynewslive.com
Portions of I-94, US 52, US 281, and ND 46 closed due to winter weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
valleynewslive.com
I-94 closed from Montana border to Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Bismarck until further notice. This closure is due to blowing and drifting snow, areas of near-zero visibility and icy conditions. Several roads south of...
Caregivers in North Dakota are slowly dwindling
Whether they are too far away from help or aging is starting to get the best of them. The caregiving industry allows your loved one to live independently, while also having someone with them.
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem wants the head of a conservative lobbying organization fired, after he released a letter publicly calling on her to take action on “kid-friendly” drag shows. In a three page letter of her own to the Board of Directors of the Family Heritage...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota nursing home complaints surge 117% higher
Nursing home complaints are on the rise this year after falling during the early pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The state Department of Health, which oversees more than 100 long-term care facilities, fielded 39 complaints as of Dec. 9. That’s an increase of 117% over 2020 and 2021, when the state received 18 complaints each year.
North Dakota Land Board announces Missouri River Acreage Adjustment Project results
When the North Dakota Land Board adjusted all of those leases, they ended up paying out around $130 million back to oil and gas operators along with private mineral owners.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDDOT announces winners of Name-A-Plow contest
(Bismarck, ND) -- After weeks of considerations, it's finally time to name the plows who've already been busy working to keep those roads clear for you this winter. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is revealing the winners of the Name-A-Plow Contest. Winners include:. Bismarck District: Plowabunga. Dickinson District: Big...
