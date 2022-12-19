ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

valleynewslive.com

Another angle on the N.D. population story

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have never been more people living in North Dakota. That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota has added more than 4,300 residents from last year to top 779,000 but remains the 47th most populous state in the nation. Political scientists say the benefits of population growth are visible at the local level.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Burgum appoints new lieutenant governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum announced the successor to Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. The Governor’s Office Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, will take over on Jan. 3. The press release says Miller has served as chief operating officer since April...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Six appointed to Minnesota cabinet positions

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced six new members of the Walz-Flanagan Cabinet, including long-time Representative Paul Marquart who recently announced he was not running for re-election. Background on the new cabinet members and information about the positions were provided by the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Sanford resigns as ND Lt. Governor, Miller named successor (Update)

Gov. Doug Burgum has announced that Tammy Miller will succeed Brent Sanford as lieutenant governor of North Dakota beginning Jan. 3. Miller has been chief operating officer in the Governor’s Office since April 2020. She previously served as CEO and board chair since 2006 at Fargo-based Border States electric.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

North Dakota Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford announced Tuesday he will resign Jan. 2, citing a desire to return to private sector and focus on his family and career. Gov. Doug Burgum, in a statement, said Sanford “has made a positive impact on North Dakota’s citizens,...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Road Closure Updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota population at an all-time high.

COLORADO STATE
KFYR-TV

Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Portions of I-94, US 52, US 281, and ND 46 closed due to winter weather

JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

I-94 closed from Montana border to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Bismarck until further notice. This closure is due to blowing and drifting snow, areas of near-zero visibility and icy conditions. Several roads south of...
BISMARCK, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem wants the head of a conservative lobbying organization fired, after he released a letter publicly calling on her to take action on “kid-friendly” drag shows. In a three page letter of her own to the Board of Directors of the Family Heritage...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota nursing home complaints surge 117% higher

Nursing home complaints are on the rise this year after falling during the early pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The state Department of Health, which oversees more than 100 long-term care facilities, fielded 39 complaints as of Dec. 9. That’s an increase of 117% over 2020 and 2021, when the state received 18 complaints each year.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDDOT announces winners of Name-A-Plow contest

(Bismarck, ND) -- After weeks of considerations, it's finally time to name the plows who've already been busy working to keep those roads clear for you this winter. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is revealing the winners of the Name-A-Plow Contest. Winners include:. Bismarck District: Plowabunga. Dickinson District: Big...
BISMARCK, ND

