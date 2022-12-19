FMS students help each other for the holidays

Sometimes people need a little help, according to Faribault Middle School Student Council Advisor Brent Hawkins. It doesn’t matter what they’re celebrating: Christmas, Kwanza, Hanukkah, Las Posadas or nothing at all.

Students in the FMS Student Council raise money throughout the year for the annual Santa n’ Smiles program, which provides families in need with some much-needed holiday cheer. On Monday, the tradition continued.

Each year, the students take a trip to Walmart, Ace Hardware, Kwik Trip and Star Sports and Apparel to buy toys, clothes, grocery gift cards and gas cards for their fellow classmates who need it most. Additional goodies are donated to the senior center and a local nursing home.

“A lot of them have a hardship,” Hawkins said. “You know, family’s dealing with cancer, job loss, grandparents taking in the grandkids … They’re just kids who maybe wouldn’t have had the warmest of holidays.”

This year, the Santa n’ Smiles program raised over $6,100, breaking last year’s record of $5,600. This made Fiona Voit proud of her first year on student council.

“It’s really important because our families don’t always get the opportunity to have a good Christmas, even though it should be a right to everyone to get at least a little joy on a holiday,” she said. “ … It feels good (to break the record). It’s my first year on student council, and I think a lot of people’s first year. It’s just really inspiring to me.”

The money goes to buying gifts and household items for 13 “adopted” Faribault families.

The program was started about 19 years ago by Ali Schak, who was a sixth-grade student at the time. Schak is now an officer at the Faribault Police Department.

Occasionally, a students’ family is referred by a local elementary school for the program. Most the time, the families fall into their laps.

“We start talking to kids and find out they don’t have a whole lot, things are tough at home, maybe they’re getting food from us on the weekends or they’re coming in (and) asking for hygiene supplies all the time,” Hawkins said.

Typically, each family is asked to fill out a form, identifying their needs. For example, one form might say, “12-year-old boy, really into Spiderman,” so the students know what to look for during their shopping tip to Walmart.

The students also visit Ace Hardware and fill buckets with cleaning supplies and other household goods and visit Star Sports and Apparel to purchase winter gear.

A gas card and a Walmart gift card are also put into the donations for the families.

Sometimes the donations are more personalized.

“All the families get gas (cards),” Hawkins said. “But for instance, if the dad has stage-three cancer that’s in Rochester all the time, we might put four in there. You know, because that’s what they need.”

It’s not just the efforts of the students who contribute to the raised funds. Some local churches, which preferred to remain unnamed, donated hundreds of dollars for the Walmart gift cards.

Hawkins said “it’s no secret” that the program is centered around Christmas. But there are families who need help, who don’t celebrate the holiday.

“We adopt families that don’t celebrate it either,” Hawkins said. “They’re just down on their luck. There’s a family from the FEC (Faribault Education Center) that’s Somali and (dealing with personal hardship) … We just wanted to do something nice for them.”

The student council members recently changed their mission from donating money to local charity to a more direct approach.

“We used to just raise money for the Toys for Tots,” Hawkins said. “About two or three years ago, we personalized it. We found that it’s more meaningful to actually take care of these families directly.”

One 14-year-old member of the student council, Olivia Fisher, explained why she felt like this way was better.

“We focus on the family, not just the younger ones,” she said. “I feel like it’s better to focus on the whole family because we also give to the little ones with Santa n’ Smiles. … My family doesn’t struggle that much, so it feels nice to put myself in other people’s shoes and help them out while I can.”

While Toys for Tots and the Rice County Social Services saw a rise in demand this year, the Santa n’ Smiles program served about the same number of families. In addition to the limited reach, Hawkins said there has always been a need in Faribault.

“Is it worse? I don’t know,” he said. “I think there’s always been a need. Within a three-year span, I like to think that about 30 of our kids are in families that we’ve adopted.”

Khalib Ahmed, 13, said his favorite part was shopping, but he really just likes the giving aspect.

“Well, I like gifting, so this is the main reason that I like to be on the student council,” he said. “Plus, I really enjoy wrapping the gifts.”

Aiden Gruber, 14, agreed.

“Giving is better than receiving on the holidays,” he said. “It’s better to work for it, then give it to someone, because it just makes you feel good.”