Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State men's basketball vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: How to watch, TV channel, three things to know

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s final tuneup before conference play arrives is here.

The Cowboys (7-4) host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-5) in a Tuesday afternoon matinee in Gallagher-Iba Arena to close out the early non-conference schedule. Tipoff is at 2 p.m., and the game will be available on ESPN+.

OSU is coming off a strong road win at Wichita State. A win would send the Cowboys into an 11-day break with a two-game winning streak.

Then, Big 12 play begins.

But first, here is a quick look at what you need to know about Tuesday’s matchup.

How to watch Oklahoma State (7-4) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-5)

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Three things to know about OSU vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Cowboys junior Bryce Thompson has made nine 3-pointers in the past three games, two more than he made in the previous eight games. The Tulsa Booker T. Washington graduate is averaging 13.3 points in the past three games, including a season-high 19-point outburst in Saturday’s win at Wichita State.

• OSU has held opponents to less than 30 points in half of the 22 halves played against the Cowboys this season, including seven of the past 12 halves. Dating back to last season, opponents have not scored 30 points or more in 19 of the past 30 halves. Also, OSU has not allowed 13 straight opponents — dating back to last season — to shoot 40% or better overall.

• The Cowboys have won all 11 matchups against the Islanders in program history, with the most recent coming in 2018. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, which made the NCAA Tournament last season, is 6-5 this season but has yet to win on the road.

—Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

