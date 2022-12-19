WEYMOUTH − The town this week celebrated the start of a project several decades in the making: the reconstruction of Columbian Square.

Residents gathered Monday for the groundbreaking of the Columbian Square project. Officials said they hope the project will create a walkable village center, spur redevelopment and improve traffic flow in the area, which is home to one of the town's most dangerous intersections.

The project will add a traffic signal at Pleasant, Union and Columbian streets and other improvements in the commercial area off Route 18 near South Shore Hospital.

The town last year received a $183,000 state grant to complete preliminary design work, which was done by Green International Affiliates, of Westford. Weymouth will use $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to carry out the work, plus a $75,000 state grant. The work will be completed by P.A. Landers Inc.

The plan cuts the length of crosswalks at least in half and makes them more visible, adds a radar speed display, shifts parking spaces and adds corner plazas with seating that could be used for public events or to make the square more appealing to visitors.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Weymouth officials mark the start of Columbian Square improvement project