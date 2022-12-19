Read full article on original website
FBI Faces Calls to be Abolished Over Twitter Files Revelations
A senior politician has called for the FBI to be abolished, claiming the agency views the First Amendment as "an annoyance."
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI responds to Twitter Files – says they’re victims of ‘conspiracy theories’
The FBI responded to allegations of its involvement in censorship on Twitter, saying it’s interactions with the social media platform were working to protect the American public and that their work is now being impugned with “conspiracy theories” and “misinformation.”. Recent rounds of the “Twitter Files”...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
The Prosecution of Trump Runs Into Some Serious First Amendment Troubles
Yesterday the House January 6 Committee unanimously voted to recommend that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstructing an act of Congress, and, the most serious, insurrection. A congressional criminal referral of a former president is unprecedented, and if Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice decide to prosecute Trump, they will have to address a formidable defense: that Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, no matter how irresponsible or how full of lies about a “stolen” 2020 election, was, after all, a political speech and thus protected by the First Amendment.
FBI reached out to Twitter, sent trove of docs hours before Post broke Hunter laptop story
The FBI sprang into action just hours after The Post reached out to Hunter Biden for comment about his scandalous laptop — which contained details of the then-presidential candidate’s son and his extensive dealings with Chinese and other foreign business interests – warning Twitter and Facebook executives, without any evidence, that it was a Russian “hack and leak” operation. A day later, Twitter and other social media companies censored The Post’s article, “preventing it from spreading and, more importantly, undermining its credibility in the minds of many Americans,” the latest release of Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” revealed Monday. FBI San Francisco Special...
Washington Examiner
Pssst: It’s not just Twitter and the FBI
Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald delivered a memorable and hard-hitting speech at the University of Utah in April 2015 titled “Edward Snowden and the Secrets of the National Security State.” His remarks focused on the National Security Agency’s collection of ordinary law-abiding U.S. citizens’ communications. He emphasized that, even then, nearly eight years ago, people had ceded too much of their independence to unaccountable bureaucrats without even realizing it. If that trend continued, he argued, America would soon be closer to a totalitarian state than a democracy.
Alan Dershowitz Questions if Trump Criminal Referral Is Constitutional
Dershowitz, who has represented former President Donald Trump, said that the committee violated its constitutional limitations as part of a legislative body.
Steve Bannon Draws Red Line in GOP Civil War, Blasts 'Enemy' Republicans
There are 18 Republican senators who voted yes for the omnibus spending bill on Thursday in a bipartisan effort to avert a federal government shutdown.
straightarrownews.com
Twitter Files: FBI discredited factual information about Hunter Biden
The ongoing saga surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop added another chapter this week. Independent journalist Michael Shellenberger dropped Part Seven of the Twitter Files Monday. The latest offering details how the FBI, and the greater intelligence community, discredited factual information about Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings. Elon Musk...
Trump Special Prosecutor Has a History of Indicting Presidents
Witnesses had lost hope and disappeared. Criminal suspect No. 1 had become president. And the long-awaited indictment now seemed unreachable. Then, American prosecutor Jack Smith came along and took charge, sending his investigators on an aggressive mission to win back reluctant witnesses—by targeting the tight-lipped politicians and militant nationalists who had kept them silent.
Twitter colluded with Pentagon to run network of fake accounts around the world
Twitter worked with the Pentagon to promote fake accounts in the Middle East which praised U.S. policy, it has emerged - despite the social media company insisting that it made 'concerted efforts' to 'detect and thwart government-backed platform manipulation'.
America’s anti-democratic spectacle
Ask a six-year-old if what North Carolina Republicans are pulling is fair, and you’ve got your smell test.
Why a Popular Montana Singer Refused to Go on TikTok
You probably heard the latest news that Montana state government employees are now banned from using the Chinese-owned app TikTok on state-owned devices and for state business. Several other conservative-led states like Florida and neighboring South Dakota have made similar moves given the Communist Chinese government's ability to spy on...
Supreme Court puts brakes on Title 42’s expiration
The Supreme Court on Monday temporarily halted the expiration of Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy that allows border officials to turn away asylum seekers due to concerns about public health. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts granted an administrative stay to temporarily pause the rollback, keeping Title 42 active past the initial expiration date of…
Montana Ranks 2nd Worst in USA in Protecting Elders from Abuse
According to the National Council on Aging, around 5 million Americans over the age of 60 are abused in some form every year. Much of the abuse actually also comes from family members, but it can come from medical staff and other caretakers as well. There's lots of laws in place to prevent elder abuse, however, it seems that Montana doesn't do a great job in treating elder abuse seriously. A new study has even ranked Montana as being one of the worst states in the nation in this regard.
