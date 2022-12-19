ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating

With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting

After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
DENVER, CO
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
One More Night to Catch the ‘Santa Tour’ Rolling Through the Windsor Area

A very short, though very unique, parade has been making its way through the Windsor and Severance neighborhoods, so that Santa can say "Merry Christmas." If you've seen Greeley's "Light the Night" parade or the "Catch the Glow" parade in Estes Park, you'll want to put this tiny parade on your list. It's great how Santa has been getting to use a fire engine from Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue.
WINDSOR, CO
Beloved Fort Collins Craft Bar to Close on Christmas Eve

For nearly two years, Extra Arts & Drafts brought the joys of crafting and drinking to Old Town Fort Collins. Unfortunately, that's about to change. According to the Coloradoan, Northern Colorado locals Jeff and Amy White opened the "arts and crafts" bar in February of 2021, allowing Choice City residents to create a variety of projects — including string art, bottle openers, resin jewelry, and more — over drinks.
FORT COLLINS, CO
10 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Fort Collins

Coloradans love their canine companions and the Centennial state was recently named as being one of the best places for dog owners too. Many restaurants around the state allow dogs to join their humans during an outing. In Fort Collins alone, tons of different breweries and restaurants welcome furry friends...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Adorable African Penguin Hatches at the Denver Zoo

The Denzer Zoo made an exciting announcement this week, regarding a fluffy new addition to the African penguin flock. On November 10, penguin parents Sinclair and Wesson welcomed an adorable newborn chick into the world. This is the first African Penguin to hatch at the zoo in three years. It's also the first chick for the black-and-white pair of breeding birds.
DENVER, CO
Win $500 At Northern Colorado’s Biggest New Year’s Party

Time to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023, and we're throwing the biggest New Year's Eve party in all of Northern Colorado. You've even got a shot to win $500 at midnight. Have plans for New Year's Eve? Join Big Rob as he broadcasts live from 9 pm until midnight at the Bar District on College Ave in Old Town Fort Collins, for our New Year's Eve Bash! Not only will there be a live DJ dialing up the good vibes inside of one of the biggest and best bars in NoCo, but there's also going to be amazing drink specials and a shot to win $500 cash as the clock strikes midnight! Good company, music, drinks, and a shot to win cash, what else could you ask for?
FORT COLLINS, CO
11 Super Spots That Fort Collins Lovers Suggest for Great Holiday Drinks

With the holidays comes the time of year to entertain friends and family members. Getting out to explore the great places to have a drink in Fort Collins adds to the fun. Who better to recommend places to go and get a great drink/cocktail in Fort Collins, than those who live and love Fort Collins the most. We have eleven places that they say you should grab at drink at as you celebrate the holidays in the Choice City.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Windsor, CO
