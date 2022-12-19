Read full article on original website
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) will once again be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 16 AFC showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has officially been ruled out for Saturday’s contest, who continues to linger a knee injury...
Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?
The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable. As for Micah Hyde - who is not...
Jets’ Robert Saleh Stands By Zach Wilson, Explaining Why QB Was Benched vs. Jaguars
Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stood by Zach Wilson for the entirety of the young quarterback's tumultuous career in New York, through two significant knee injuries, flashes of brilliance between the lines and several trips to rock bottom. Thursday night was no exception. After Wilson was benched in the...
Why Oklahoma’s Gracen Halton Says Because of Todd Bates, ‘You’ll See Me in the NFL’
Despite an inconsistent season on the field, falling way short of the team’s preseason goals, Oklahoma’s young pieces remain locked in for the long haul. It wasn’t the defensive resurgence expected by many in Brent Venables’ first season in Norman. Oklahoma won just six games, and the defensive problems of past Sooner teams seemed to show up all season long.
How to Watch Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will be facing off right after the anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception," along with celebrating the career of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris. Here’s how to watch:. TV: NFL Network. Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh. Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PST / 8:15...
Kenny Pickett Hooks Up Steelers O-Line With Classic Christmas Presents
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will just be leaving the field as the clock hits midnight on Christmas, but the team has taken some time to celebrate the holiday throughout the week. A number of presents have been spread out throughout the locker room, most-notably paintings from local artist Cody...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Has a ‘Perfect’ Part to His Game, Says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is admiring the little things about Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith ahead of their head-to-head battle at Arrowhead on Christmas Eve Saturday. It's Smith's "perfect" and consistent spiral that has caught the eyes of a quarterback genius like Mahomes, who is set to...
Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl Snub Overshadows Week 16: Bama in the NFL
View the original article to see embedded media. Pro Bowl selections announced Wednesday became the talk of the league on Week 16 of the regular season, especially the omission of the player who had led all the fan voting part of the selection process, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback...
NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
Miami Heat Trying To Make Adjustments During Injury-Filled Season
The Miami Heat were without three of their best players in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. By now, the Heat have gotten accustomed to playing shorthanded. It seems to be the norm because of so many injuries this season. "It's definitely tough but it's part of the NBA season,"...
Lions Changed Flight Schedule to Avoid Inclement Weather
The Detroit Lions have called an audible in anticipation of an impending winter storm. With snow on the horizon, head coach Dan Campbell and company will travel to their Week 16 game at the Carolina Panthers a day early. Originally supposed to fly Friday, the team will fly to Carolina on Thursday.
Clock Is Ticking for Sixers Rivals Hawks to Satisfy Trae Young?
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were faced with a tough situation that only had one way to be resolved. As the former Sixers star Ben Simmons refused to play for the organization, Philadelphia had no choice but to find value for Simmons by trading him away. According to a report...
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards
Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com
For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
Dabo Swinney Suggests Transfer Portal ‘Tweaks’
View the original article to see embedded media. "What's wrong with a little bit of development? What's wrong with a little bit of time?" Those are two of the questions Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney asked when he addressed the NCAA transfer portal process. Swinney never said he was against...
Steelers Changing Field to Replicate Immaculate Reception
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still set to honor the late Franco Harris during their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and are taking extra steps to ensure the stage is set for the moment. The Steelers will retire Harris's number at halftime of the game and...
The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability
Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
Tre Mann Shines in First OKC Blue Game
On Wednesday night, most Oklahoma City fans were likely watching the Thunder take down the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three nights. At the same time, however, Mann was leading the OKC Blue to a dominant victory over the Lakeland Magic in Las Vegas at the G League Showcase.
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Pass Defense, Catching Passes, Chubb, and More
Part 2 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. For God’s sake, when is this team gonna use a TE for anything?. Hey there, well, they do use the tight ends to block quite frequently. As for the passing game, I think I’ve reached the point where I’ve given up on the idea of Gesicki, Smythe or Long becoming factors.
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him
DK Metcalf sees it as an opportunity — to show off his famously chiseled physique. The Seahawks’ 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver with renowned body fat and legendary workout photos knows it’s supposed to be about 14 degrees with a wind chill around zero at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. That’s where and when Seattle (7-7) will play Christmas Eve at AFC West-champion Kansas City (11-3).
