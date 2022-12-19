ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tri-City Herald

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) will once again be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 16 AFC showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has officially been ruled out for Saturday’s contest, who continues to linger a knee injury...
Tri-City Herald

Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?

The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable. As for Micah Hyde - who is not...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Why Oklahoma’s Gracen Halton Says Because of Todd Bates, ‘You’ll See Me in the NFL’

Despite an inconsistent season on the field, falling way short of the team’s preseason goals, Oklahoma’s young pieces remain locked in for the long haul. It wasn’t the defensive resurgence expected by many in Brent Venables’ first season in Norman. Oklahoma won just six games, and the defensive problems of past Sooner teams seemed to show up all season long.
NORMAN, OK
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will be facing off right after the anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception," along with celebrating the career of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris. Here’s how to watch:. TV: NFL Network. Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh. Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PST / 8:15...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Kenny Pickett Hooks Up Steelers O-Line With Classic Christmas Presents

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will just be leaving the field as the clock hits midnight on Christmas, but the team has taken some time to celebrate the holiday throughout the week. A number of presents have been spread out throughout the locker room, most-notably paintings from local artist Cody...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl Snub Overshadows Week 16: Bama in the NFL

View the original article to see embedded media. Pro Bowl selections announced Wednesday became the talk of the league on Week 16 of the regular season, especially the omission of the player who had led all the fan voting part of the selection process, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback...
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
OHIO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Trying To Make Adjustments During Injury-Filled Season

The Miami Heat were without three of their best players in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. By now, the Heat have gotten accustomed to playing shorthanded. It seems to be the norm because of so many injuries this season. "It's definitely tough but it's part of the NBA season,"...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lions Changed Flight Schedule to Avoid Inclement Weather

The Detroit Lions have called an audible in anticipation of an impending winter storm. With snow on the horizon, head coach Dan Campbell and company will travel to their Week 16 game at the Carolina Panthers a day early. Originally supposed to fly Friday, the team will fly to Carolina on Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Clock Is Ticking for Sixers Rivals Hawks to Satisfy Trae Young?

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were faced with a tough situation that only had one way to be resolved. As the former Sixers star Ben Simmons refused to play for the organization, Philadelphia had no choice but to find value for Simmons by trading him away. According to a report...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards

Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com

For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Dabo Swinney Suggests Transfer Portal ‘Tweaks’

View the original article to see embedded media. "What's wrong with a little bit of development? What's wrong with a little bit of time?" Those are two of the questions Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney asked when he addressed the NCAA transfer portal process. Swinney never said he was against...
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Changing Field to Replicate Immaculate Reception

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still set to honor the late Franco Harris during their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and are taking extra steps to ensure the stage is set for the moment. The Steelers will retire Harris's number at halftime of the game and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability

Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tri-City Herald

Tre Mann Shines in First OKC Blue Game

On Wednesday night, most Oklahoma City fans were likely watching the Thunder take down the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three nights. At the same time, however, Mann was leading the OKC Blue to a dominant victory over the Lakeland Magic in Las Vegas at the G League Showcase.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Pass Defense, Catching Passes, Chubb, and More

Part 2 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. For God’s sake, when is this team gonna use a TE for anything?. Hey there, well, they do use the tight ends to block quite frequently. As for the passing game, I think I’ve reached the point where I’ve given up on the idea of Gesicki, Smythe or Long becoming factors.
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him

DK Metcalf sees it as an opportunity — to show off his famously chiseled physique. The Seahawks’ 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver with renowned body fat and legendary workout photos knows it’s supposed to be about 14 degrees with a wind chill around zero at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. That’s where and when Seattle (7-7) will play Christmas Eve at AFC West-champion Kansas City (11-3).
SEATTLE, WA

