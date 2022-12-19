Read full article on original website
WVU holds off Stony Brook to end 2022 non-conference slate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Mountaineers got it done. West Virginia (10-2) closed its final home game of 2022 with a win, topping Stony Brook (4-9) 75-64. Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson combined to score 33 points for WVU in a game that was far from a sure victory for the Mountaineers.
WVU hoops game vs. Texas sold out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the men’s basketball game against Texas at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 21 is a sellout. Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the Texas game and previously sold-out Kansas game, are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.
Looking back at WVU’s only Christmas Day appearances
Christmas is a day to relax, exchange gifts and give thanks. Seldom is it a time for West Virginia fans to gather around the television (or radio) and cheer on the Mountaineers. In fact, going back a century the Mountaineer men’s basketball and football teams have competed just three times...
Quick Hits: Brown proud of 2023 class that “stayed committed”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The next wave of Mountaineers is becoming official. A total of 17 high school student-athletes from nine states signed their National Letters of Intent to join West Virginia on Wednesday, building the framework for WVU’s next batch of players. According to WVU coach Neal Brown, National Signing Day is the culmination of a lot of hard work and sacrifice by both the student-athletes and the staff that did their best to bring them to their next destinations.
WVU Signs Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) West Virginia has had quite an impressive signing day. Headlined by the signing of 4-star prospect Rodney Gallagher, the Mountaineers will finish with one of the best classes in recent memory. However, while everyone will look to the “big” recruits, WVU is no stranger to landing...
University’s Noah Braham inks with WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham has known West Virginia University football all his life. Not long from now, he’ll be a part of it. On Wednesday morning, the University High product inked his letter-of-intent to play for the Mountaineers, where Braham will follow in the footsteps of his father and former WVU legend Rich Braham.
West Virginia Uses Big Fourth Quarter to Blast Miami (Ohio)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team secured its ninth victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon, after defeating Miami (Ohio), 82-51, in the 2022 West Palm Beach Invitational at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach. Despite a constant barrage...
Another festive episode of The Bob Huggins Show airs this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The holidays are here, and Gold and Blue Nation is bringing you a festive episode of The Bob Huggins Show this weekend. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi are back to make your spirits bright as WVU gets ready to open up Big 12 play. Anjelica...
“Pride of Uniontown” comes to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Call it the Rodney Gallagher effect. Neal Brown does, and he’s ready for it to come to Morgantown. Gallagher, WVU’s top signee will make the short trek from Laurel Highlands High in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, a drive of about 36 minutes. He has made the drive several times as a young Mountaineer fan, but when he arrives in the summer, he won’t go back north for a while.
Brewster Receives Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year Nod
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the 2022 Big 12 Women’s Soccer Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced by the league on Thursday. Brewster is just the second honoree for WVU women’s soccer all...
Former WVU HC Dana Holgorsen, Houston Flips 4-Star DL Justin Benton Away from West Virginia
Despite a day that went mostly according to plan for West Virginia, the Mountaineers did suffer one major blow on National Signing Day. Justin Benton, who had been committed to WVU since June and visited with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley less than two weeks ago, flipped and signed with Houston. This means former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen was able to poach a big recruit away from his old team, doing so as he brings the Cougars into the Big 12. He made an official visit to Houston on Dec. 18th, just two days prior to switching on National Signing Day.
Nichols Leads WVU’s Second-Half Comeback to Defeat Georgia
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team used a second-half comeback to topple Georgia, 49-45, on Tuesday afternoon, at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. After falling behind, 19-11, in the first quarter and, 34-22, at halftime, West Virginia...
Brown alludes to big news during Signing Day show
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown joined the official WVU Signing Day Show with Jed Drenning and Tony Caridi to discuss the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before his press conference with the media and as paperwork is still coming into the Puskar Center making several commitments and signings official.
Graham Harrell joins Purdue as offensive coordinator
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Graham Harrell is officially headed to the Big Ten. After one season as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Purdue officially announced Tuesday that Harrell will assume the Boilermakers’ offensive coordinator position as they begin a new era under head coach Ryan Walters. Harrell was the offensive coordinator at North Texas (2016-18) and USC (2019-21) before joining the Mountaineers.
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
Wheeling Park Extends Win Streak Over John Marshall
MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park extended their win streak to 37 straight over John Marshall with a 60-37 win Tuesday in Moundsville. Aidan Davis led all scorers with 23 points, Mykel Davis had 11 and Brett Phillips 10 for the Patriots. Brennan Sobutka led the Monarchs with 19.
West Virginia ski lodge closing for 3 days due to storm
With extremely high winds and low temperatures in the forecast, one West Virginia ski lodge has decided to close for a few days later this week.
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
morethanjustparks.com
7 AMAZING National Parks Near Pittsburgh You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks Near Pittsburgh. There’s more to this incredible place than Pirates and Steelers and Penguins. Oh My!. In this article, I’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of downtown Pittsburgh. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places...
Man accused of stealing thousands from Ronald McDonald House Charities in Pittsburgh, Morgantown
PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, and now there’s a warrant out for his arrest. The Ronald McDonald House provides families with a “home away from home” for seriously ill children...
