WTHR
Kidnapped Ohio baby found alive in Indy; woman charged with kidnapping him arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 5-month-old boy who was kidnapped along with his brother on Monday in the Short North was found alive on Thursday in Indianapolis, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Kason Thomas was found hours after the woman who allegedly abducted him, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was...
15-year-old officially charged as adult in murder of Lyft driver
DAYTON — A 15-year-old accused of killing a Lyft driver in January is officially facing charges as an adult. Da’Trayvon Mitchell, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on four counts of murder, three counts each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after standoff on I-71 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:40 p.m.:. A Cincinnati man is in custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit and eventual standoff in Warren County Wednesday afternoon. Troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to I-71 on reports of...
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect had legal history
Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert.
LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail
The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
Police investigating shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield Thursday. Springfield police dispatch confirmed police and medics were on scene of a shooting near the 1800 block of Lincoln Park Circle. The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable...
peakofohio.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Bellefontaine
An intoxicated driver was arrested late Monday night, just after 11:30, in the Speedway parking lot on South Main Street in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police received a tip of a possible intoxicated male stumbling around outside near a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers approached the suspect vehicle, they heard it running and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police standoff along I-71 in Warren Co.
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in pursuit of a red SUV in Warren County. The pursuit began on Interstate 71, but the exact circumstances leading to the chase are currently unknown. The pursuit has resulted in a standoff with police at I-71 and the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge.
UPDATE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Sidney grocery store
SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 5:51 p.m.:. A man has died after being shot by police at a grocery store in Sidney Wednesday morning, a police on scene confirm. Police told News Center 7 said there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the cash register area of Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave. The man allegedly fired shots inside the store.
Richmond woman pulled over for license plate violation, arrested for dealing cocaine
A Richmond woman has been arrested for dealing cocaine following a traffic stop on Wednesday. Just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 21st., Trooper Clayton Fox with the Indiana State Police Pendleton District initiated a traffic stop near North 21st St. and Glen Court on a 2008 Dodge Charger for a license plate violation, according to a media release by Indiana State Police.
Springfield swears in first female police chief
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield welcomed its new chief of police on Monday. On the evening of December 20, Captain Allison Elliot was sworn in as the next police chief for the Springfield Division of Police, and the first female police chief the city has seen. “I am humbled and honored to […]
LISTEN: 911 call released after kidnapped infant found at Dayton airport
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 911 call has been released after a traveler found one of two kidnapped infants abandoned in the Dayton International Airport parking lot. Monday night, an amber alert was sent out after two 5-month-old twin boys were kidnapped when the car they were in was stolen. One of the babies was […]
Richmond PD getting new K-9 after Officer Burton's death, parents to cover training costs
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department is getting another K-9 and handler after Officer Seara Burton's death in September. In a Facebook post, the department said it has selected a new K-9 handler, Officer Keifer Uphaus. Uphaus and his new K-9 will receive training at Vohne Liche Kennels...
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Dayton; Police K9 Units search the area
DAYTON — One man has been taken to the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning in Dayton. Emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Elliot Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>2 firefighters hurt, 13 dogs lost due to house fire in...
Greenville police to investigate 11 thefts within the past week; How you can help
The Greenville Police Department is investigating 11 catalytic converter thefts within the past week, according to the Greenville Police Department (GPD) social media page. These 11 thefts occurred at local body shops and a car dealership in both the north and south end of Greenville, police said. Police ask that...
‘Oh my god, my poor brother;’ Man calls 911 saying he shot, killed his brother
DAYTON — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday. Around 5 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1000 block of Clover Street to reports of a shooting, according to Montogmery County regional dispatch. In a 911 call obtained...
New Richmond Police K-9 handler named following Officer Seara Burton's death
Officer Keifer Uphaus will select a new K-9 partner and begin training at Vohne Liche Kennels on Jan. 16.
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
Car crashes into Dayton Dairy Queen
DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dairy Queen in Dayton early Wednesday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to a Jeep that crashed into a Dairy Queen wall in the 1000 block of Shroyer Road at around 6:45 a.m., according to recently obtained News Center 7 footage and the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
