DAYTON — A 15-year-old accused of killing a Lyft driver in January is officially facing charges as an adult. Da’Trayvon Mitchell, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on four counts of murder, three counts each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

DAYTON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO