Fairborn, OH

WHIO Dayton

15-year-old officially charged as adult in murder of Lyft driver

DAYTON — A 15-year-old accused of killing a Lyft driver in January is officially facing charges as an adult. Da’Trayvon Mitchell, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on four counts of murder, three counts each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
DAYTON, OH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail

The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
LEWISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield Thursday. Springfield police dispatch confirmed police and medics were on scene of a shooting near the 1800 block of Lincoln Park Circle. The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable...
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Bellefontaine

An intoxicated driver was arrested late Monday night, just after 11:30, in the Speedway parking lot on South Main Street in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police received a tip of a possible intoxicated male stumbling around outside near a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers approached the suspect vehicle, they heard it running and...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police standoff along I-71 in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in pursuit of a red SUV in Warren County. The pursuit began on Interstate 71, but the exact circumstances leading to the chase are currently unknown. The pursuit has resulted in a standoff with police at I-71 and the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Sidney grocery store

SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 5:51 p.m.:. A man has died after being shot by police at a grocery store in Sidney Wednesday morning, a police on scene confirm. Police told News Center 7 said there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the cash register area of Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave. The man allegedly fired shots inside the store.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Springfield swears in first female police chief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield welcomed its new chief of police on Monday. On the evening of December 20, Captain Allison Elliot was sworn in as the next police chief for the Springfield Division of Police, and the first female police chief the city has seen. “I am humbled and honored to […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into Dayton Dairy Queen

DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dairy Queen in Dayton early Wednesday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to a Jeep that crashed into a Dairy Queen wall in the 1000 block of Shroyer Road at around 6:45 a.m., according to recently obtained News Center 7 footage and the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
DAYTON, OH
