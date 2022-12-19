ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

Franklin County Times

Russellville basketball teams take court before Christmas break

The Russellville Golden Tigers wrapped up basketball action before Christmas with games in the TimesDaily Classic. After a first round bye in the TD Classic, the RHS varsity boys took on the Brooks Lions. The Golden Tigers got scoring from a dozen players en route to a 73-45 win. Russellville...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Vina boys, girls get wins on court

The Vina varsity boys and varsity girls both picked up wins this past week. The boys beat Brilliant 73-54, and the girls beat St. Bernard 51-42. In the boys game, the Red Devils jumped out to an early 20-6 lead and held a 34-18 lead at halftime. Vina extended that lead to 54-36 at the end of the third quarter en route to the win.
VINA, AL
WAFF

Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama

(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. Huntsville Utilities crews are responding to a power outage in northwest Huntsville. The outage is affecting customers from Research Park Boulevard west to Jeff Road and from Plummer Road south to University Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Huntsville annexes 1,220 acres in Limestone County near Athens

ATHENS — The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Crews in Decatur prepare for black ice

Crews in Decatur are getting ready to treat roads. Decatur Street Department has about 60 tons of sand, ready to treat black ice. However, Shane Kirby, manager of Decatur Street Department, recommends people stay inside and off the roads. "If I didn't have to get out and I didn't have...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Danny S. Hinkle

Danny S. Hinkle, age 70, of Vinemont, Alabama gained his wings on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Danny was born in Langdale, Alabama on Sept. 23, 1952, to J.B. and Marianne Gillenwaters Hinkle. Danny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He lived life to the fullest surrounded by his family. He worked for 36 years for Willing Corporation and upon retirement, found his work passion, Storage Auctions. Danny and our daughter started a new phase by opening an Auction House that has kept them busy until his health declined. Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Marianne G. Elliott; father, J.B. Hinkle; and brother-in-law, Chip Campbell. Memorial services for Danny will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Poer Hinkle; daughter, Katie (Corey) Hinkle Bowens; grandson, John Chipper Bowens; dad, Bobby O. Elliott; sisters, Kathy Campbell, Karen (Wayne) Poer; brother, Jay (Amy) Hinkle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him.
VINEMONT, AL
AL.com

Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior

A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Coldest Christmas in 37 years possible

With this arctic blast on the way, we will potentially experience the coldest Christmas in over 30 years! While the coldest air associated with this system will occur Thursday night through Saturday night, temperatures are forecast to remain cold on Christmas Day! Brutally-Cold Air Set To Arrive Later This Week Christmas this year will feature […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

One dead in triple motorcycle accident, state troopers say

An Alabama man was killed earlier this week in a wreck that involved three motorcycles, Alabama state troopers said. Jessie J. Mabe, 29, was killed Monday night, state troopers said, when the 2007 Suzuki GSX R-600 motorcycle he was driving struck a signpost. Troopers said Mabe was pronounced dead at...
ANDERSON, AL
myjrpaper.com

Hamilton responds to shooting threat

HAMILTON — Hamilton High School was one of several schools in Alabama to suffer a bit of a scare after serious threats were called into the school on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Hamilton Police Chief Ronnie Vickery stated the Hamilton Police Department was notified about a possible active shooter at an unspecified Hamilton school campus.
HAMILTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Justin Wayne Hayes

Funeral Service for Justin Wayne Hayes, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Martin officiating, interment in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hayes passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama to Bud and Ethel Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Hayes and G. W. Hayes; and sister, Elorna Dale. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Nikki (Phillip) Johnson, Teshia (Dakota) Sellers, Destiny Cook, and Tommy Cook; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Rylee, Ryder, Olympia, and Ava; sister, Frances Dale; brother, Raymond Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman pleads guilty to capital murder

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars after pleading guilty to capital murder on Thursday. Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Peggy Sue Hall pleaded guilty to capital murder and will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He said she was arrested in 2019 after she shot and killed her ex-husband, Randall Steve Bobo, at the request of their son, Randall Coty Bobo.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wanda Jean Calvert

Funeral Service for Wanda Jean Calvert, age 80, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Mike Waters officiating, interment in Cullman Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Calvert passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 20, 1941, to Edward and Lottie Baggett. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Verley Calvert Sr. Survivors include her children, Linda (Tommy) Murphree, Verley Gene (Crystal) Calvert Jr., and Martha Wilbanks; grandchildren, Brent (Amanda) Daniel, Amy (Robbie) Feenker, Kayla (Ed) Bailey, Lindsey Murphree, Madalyn (Tate) Brown, Karsen Wilbanks, and Levi Calvert; five great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Deborah) Baggett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
Franklin County Times

Alabama Extension agent leads workshop on using natural items to decorate for holidays

Fifty-seven community members came to the A.W. Todd Centre Dec. 12 to learn about and try making holiday decorations with found greenery and other natural items. Alabama Regional Extension Agent for Home Grounds Jayne Luetzow led the workshop. She demonstrated how to make a Christmas swag or wreath, as well as a garland and a candle holder, the last of which attendees made during the session.
ALABAMA STATE

