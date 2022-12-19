Danny S. Hinkle, age 70, of Vinemont, Alabama gained his wings on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Danny was born in Langdale, Alabama on Sept. 23, 1952, to J.B. and Marianne Gillenwaters Hinkle. Danny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He lived life to the fullest surrounded by his family. He worked for 36 years for Willing Corporation and upon retirement, found his work passion, Storage Auctions. Danny and our daughter started a new phase by opening an Auction House that has kept them busy until his health declined. Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Marianne G. Elliott; father, J.B. Hinkle; and brother-in-law, Chip Campbell. Memorial services for Danny will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Poer Hinkle; daughter, Katie (Corey) Hinkle Bowens; grandson, John Chipper Bowens; dad, Bobby O. Elliott; sisters, Kathy Campbell, Karen (Wayne) Poer; brother, Jay (Amy) Hinkle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him.

