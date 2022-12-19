Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Russellville basketball teams take court before Christmas break
The Russellville Golden Tigers wrapped up basketball action before Christmas with games in the TimesDaily Classic. After a first round bye in the TD Classic, the RHS varsity boys took on the Brooks Lions. The Golden Tigers got scoring from a dozen players en route to a 73-45 win. Russellville...
Franklin County Times
Vina boys, girls get wins on court
The Vina varsity boys and varsity girls both picked up wins this past week. The boys beat Brilliant 73-54, and the girls beat St. Bernard 51-42. In the boys game, the Red Devils jumped out to an early 20-6 lead and held a 34-18 lead at halftime. Vina extended that lead to 54-36 at the end of the third quarter en route to the win.
Local football players sign letters of intent as early signing period begins
After years of hard work, sacrifices and determination, childhood dreams came true for football players all over the country, including a few here in North Alabama, signing their national letters of intent.
WAFF
Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. Huntsville Utilities crews are responding to a power outage in northwest Huntsville. The outage is affecting customers from Research Park Boulevard west to Jeff Road and from Plummer Road south to University Drive.
themadisonrecord.com
Huntsville annexes 1,220 acres in Limestone County near Athens
ATHENS — The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the...
WAAY-TV
Crews in Decatur prepare for black ice
Crews in Decatur are getting ready to treat roads. Decatur Street Department has about 60 tons of sand, ready to treat black ice. However, Shane Kirby, manager of Decatur Street Department, recommends people stay inside and off the roads. "If I didn't have to get out and I didn't have...
North Alabama man killed in crash involving 3 motorcycles
A crash involving three motorcycles on Alabama 207 claimed the life of a Rogersville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Obituary: Danny S. Hinkle
Danny S. Hinkle, age 70, of Vinemont, Alabama gained his wings on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Danny was born in Langdale, Alabama on Sept. 23, 1952, to J.B. and Marianne Gillenwaters Hinkle. Danny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He lived life to the fullest surrounded by his family. He worked for 36 years for Willing Corporation and upon retirement, found his work passion, Storage Auctions. Danny and our daughter started a new phase by opening an Auction House that has kept them busy until his health declined. Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Marianne G. Elliott; father, J.B. Hinkle; and brother-in-law, Chip Campbell. Memorial services for Danny will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Poer Hinkle; daughter, Katie (Corey) Hinkle Bowens; grandson, John Chipper Bowens; dad, Bobby O. Elliott; sisters, Kathy Campbell, Karen (Wayne) Poer; brother, Jay (Amy) Hinkle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him.
What is your county’s COVID-19 community level?
Almost three years after the first reported cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to impact the Tennessee Valley.
Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior
A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
Coldest Christmas in 37 years possible
With this arctic blast on the way, we will potentially experience the coldest Christmas in over 30 years! While the coldest air associated with this system will occur Thursday night through Saturday night, temperatures are forecast to remain cold on Christmas Day! Brutally-Cold Air Set To Arrive Later This Week Christmas this year will feature […]
One dead in triple motorcycle accident, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed earlier this week in a wreck that involved three motorcycles, Alabama state troopers said. Jessie J. Mabe, 29, was killed Monday night, state troopers said, when the 2007 Suzuki GSX R-600 motorcycle he was driving struck a signpost. Troopers said Mabe was pronounced dead at...
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Decatur Bell Ringer sings gospel hymns at Kroger
This year one volunteer is singing along with his bell ringing but instead of singing Christmas carols, he sings gospel hymns.
Body found by fisherman in 2020 identified as missing Alabama woman, sheriff says
A body found in the summer of 2020 has been identified as an Alabama woman who went missing around the same time, the local sheriff said. The body was found in Flint Creek in Morgan County on July 31, 2020, by a fisherman, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. Police at the time were unable to identify the body and list her as a Jane Doe case.
myjrpaper.com
Hamilton responds to shooting threat
HAMILTON — Hamilton High School was one of several schools in Alabama to suffer a bit of a scare after serious threats were called into the school on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Hamilton Police Chief Ronnie Vickery stated the Hamilton Police Department was notified about a possible active shooter at an unspecified Hamilton school campus.
Obituary: Justin Wayne Hayes
Funeral Service for Justin Wayne Hayes, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Martin officiating, interment in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hayes passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama to Bud and Ethel Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Hayes and G. W. Hayes; and sister, Elorna Dale. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Nikki (Phillip) Johnson, Teshia (Dakota) Sellers, Destiny Cook, and Tommy Cook; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Rylee, Ryder, Olympia, and Ava; sister, Frances Dale; brother, Raymond Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman pleads guilty to capital murder
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars after pleading guilty to capital murder on Thursday. Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Peggy Sue Hall pleaded guilty to capital murder and will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He said she was arrested in 2019 after she shot and killed her ex-husband, Randall Steve Bobo, at the request of their son, Randall Coty Bobo.
Obituary: Wanda Jean Calvert
Funeral Service for Wanda Jean Calvert, age 80, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Mike Waters officiating, interment in Cullman Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Calvert passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 20, 1941, to Edward and Lottie Baggett. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Verley Calvert Sr. Survivors include her children, Linda (Tommy) Murphree, Verley Gene (Crystal) Calvert Jr., and Martha Wilbanks; grandchildren, Brent (Amanda) Daniel, Amy (Robbie) Feenker, Kayla (Ed) Bailey, Lindsey Murphree, Madalyn (Tate) Brown, Karsen Wilbanks, and Levi Calvert; five great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Deborah) Baggett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Franklin County Times
Alabama Extension agent leads workshop on using natural items to decorate for holidays
Fifty-seven community members came to the A.W. Todd Centre Dec. 12 to learn about and try making holiday decorations with found greenery and other natural items. Alabama Regional Extension Agent for Home Grounds Jayne Luetzow led the workshop. She demonstrated how to make a Christmas swag or wreath, as well as a garland and a candle holder, the last of which attendees made during the session.
