Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Steals His Truck for a Good Cause in Latest Christmas Prank

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Following the kick-off of their annual “Pranksmas,” Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline steals the country music star’s truck for not only a Christmas prank but also for a good cause.

According to Taste of Country, Caroline teamed up with E3 Ranch Foundation to help steal Luke Bryan’s truck and put it up for auction to help veterans in need. Caroline posted a video of her and former MLB player and E3 co-founder Adam LaRoche stealing her husband’s 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4. “Alright Adam, here’s Luke’s truck,” Caroline declared in the video.

One day after Caroline and E3’s break, Luke Bryan discovered that his 2021 truck is now missing. He started looking through security footage around the couple’s house to see what happened. “Have y’all reported it stolen?” He asked. Somebody came in here and stole my pickup truck.”

As he looked through the camera footage, Luke Bryan began to notice a few interesting things. “Is that flashlights, or guns?” he asked. “That looks like a girl, y’all.” As he’s watching the footage, Caroline keeps her composure. She then keeps making funny faces at the camera while he continues to figure out what happened to his truck.

Eventually, Luke Bryan discovered what happened to the truck. As he’s watching a video of where the vehicle is located, LaRoche’s face pops up. That was when the country music star realizes he’s been pranked. “It’s nothing personal, buddy,” LaRoche declared. “Got stuck in Nashville, needed some wheels. So, thank you for letting me borrow that.”

Finally, the American Idol judge declares, “Adam LaRoche, with the help of my wife, stole my truck, and now they’ve got a Luke Bryan pickup truck giveaway. So make sure you enter to win.”

Adam LaRoche Talks About Stealing Luke Bryan’s Pickup During ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ Interview

On Sunday (December 18th), Adam LaRoche spoke about what inspired him to steal Luke Bryan’s pickup truck to begin with. He told Fox & Friends Weekend that he had some flight issues while in Nashville, so he decided to pay the American Idol judge a visit.

“My daughter actually… she gave me the idea to go to Luke’s house,” LaRoche declared. “When we knew he was out of town. I know he always leaves the keys to his truck in the truck, in the garage.”

Although he originally planned to “steal” the truck as a joke, LaRoche eventually made up a plan to taketh truck and give it away to raise money for charity. Luke Bryan chimed in during the interview to speak out about his friend’s plot.

“Because I haven’t been able to hunt with him over the past few years,” Luke Bryan stated about why LaRoche wanted to take his truck. “And as a ploy for me to have to come hunt with him, I’ve gotta go retrieve my truck. So I think I’m going to get my truck – well, then he and my wife team up and then I find out that my truck is being given away.”